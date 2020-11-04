Western Canada: A permanent memorial for the Humboldt Broncos and emissions reduction in Alberta

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

We know many of you are interested in reading about the results of the U.S. election. You can find our election coverage here. We'll have more coverage in the coming days about what the results mean for Canada and in particular British Columbia and Alberta.

AROUND THE WEST

HUMBOLDT BRONCOS: Days after the crash, a makeshift memorial began to grow. Soon it included 16 small white-and-green crosses, piles of hockey sticks, a pair of hockey skates, jerseys, artificial flowers, team hats and a giant green metal cross emblazoned with “HumboldtStrong.” But wind, snow, rain and the bright Saskatchewan sun have taken their toll, bleaching out colours to a dim wash of what they once were. A committee of Broncos parents is working on plans to build a permanent memorial at the site. There’s no timeline, but some would prefer to see it sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the Saskatchewan government will be in a Regina courtroom Wednesday to ask a judge to remove the province from a lawsuit filed by families of victims of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash. But lawyers for the hockey families argue the province should accept responsibility for chronic inaction at the rural intersection where the crash happened in April, 2018. Among several lawsuits filed after the crash is one by the families of four players and an assistant coach who died. The families are suing driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the Calgary-based company that employed him, the bus company and the Saskatchewan government. In its court notice, the government asks to be struck from the lawsuit because the province has no-fault insurance. That means a person receives comprehensive benefits no matter who’s responsible for a collision, but the right to sue for pain and suffering is limited.

LONG-TERM CARE: More people in B.C.'s long-term care and assisted living homes are being given anti-psychotic medication since COVID-19 forced care homes to impose tight restrictions on visitors and the province’s advocate for seniors questions whether the uptick is linked to the ban on most visits from loved ones. Isobel Mackenzie released the results of a survey of more than 13,000 long-term care residents and their family members Tuesday and urged the provincial government to allow longer and more frequent visits to balance the long-term risk to the health of residents caused by lengthy family separations.

EMISSIONS: The Alberta and federal governments are spending a combined $280-million on new emissions-reduction programs designed to both reduce the environmental impact across industries from oil and gas to forestry and agriculture while also stimulating a struggling economy. Three programs will be overseen by Emissions Reduction Alberta, an arm’s-length agency that uses cash from the province’s carbon tax on large emitters to fund GHG-reduction projects.

One of the three programs will get $150-million for projects that use clean technology, such as carbon capture and storage, at large industrial sites. Another $55-million will go to a program to help businesses upgrade heating and insulation, and fund other emissions-reduction measures. And a third program will get $75-million to help businesses partner with private-sector funding for projects in energy efficiency, hydrogen, geothermal and natural gas.

The province is using $180-million raised through its industrial carbon tax, with another $100-million coming from Ottawa’s Low Carbon Economy Fund.

MANITOBA COVID-19: The City of Winnipeg moved into another stage of lockdown on Monday, closing restaurants and bars, darkening theatres, suspending recreation programs and imposing tighter restrictions on hospitals and long-term care homes as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket. But some residents are wondering why it took so long. On Friday, public-health officials warned that Winnipeg’s intensive care unit capacity reached 96 per cent, with only three beds remaining open. There was no update provided over the situation.

Meanwhile, Parkview Place in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood is the site of the province’s largest coronavirus outbreak; 32 staff and 106 residents at the long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, said there are currently no plans to take over management of the privately operated, 277-bed facility, where 22 residents have died after contracting the virus.

Parkview Place is operated by Revera Retirement Living, the subject of a $50-million lawsuit launched on behalf of Ontario families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 at Revera-operated residences in that province. In a statement, the company said all active COVID-19 cases are now housed individually at Parkview Place and staff is working toward cohorting residents who test positive on two floors of the 12-storey facility. Revera is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Crown corporation that makes pension investments for organizations such as the RCMP and Canadian forces.

BLOGGER HARASSED: A Vancouver-area blogger who has been highly critical of an exiled Chinese tycoon says he is being repeatedly harassed in his home by supporters of the billionaire, who has extensive ties to former White House adviser Steve Bannon. The RCMP say they are looking into the behaviour of these protesters, who have been gathering on the sidewalk in front of blogger Gao Bingchen’s Surrey, B.C., home almost daily since mid-September. The protesters are supporters of Guo Wengui, a real estate magnate who fled China after he was accused of money laundering, bribery and rape by the Chinese government. Since he left, he has styled himself as an insider capable of taking down the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Guo is the owner of the yacht where police arrested Mr. Bannon on fraud charges. Mr. Guo and Mr. Bannon have been partners in several ventures, according to the Washington Post. Mr. Gao is a former columnist for a Chinese-language newspaper in the Vancouver area and is now a blogger and YouTuber. The protesters say he is an agent for the Chinese government.

BANFF THEATRE DONATION: The renamed Jenny Belzberg Theatre (formerly the Eric Harvie Theatre at what is now the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity) officially opens this week, a more than $7-million revitalization project largely funded by Jenny Belzberg and designed by KPMB Architects. Construction began a year ago and continued through the pandemic, allowing the project to be completed on time and on budget. The gift is being called “transformative” – the amount of the donation has not been disclosed, but it is in the millions, and one of the largest private gifts the organization has received.

And the theatre has been transformed, with improved acoustics, sightlines, health and safety features, and a balcony with seating that encircles the room. There are also larger and rewired technical booths, improved wiring to accommodate future technological needs and, of course, more comfortable seats – 638 compared with the previous 930, allowing for a more intimate experience for the audience. Once audiences are allowed back in, that is.

VANCOUVER CLIMATE PLAN: Vancouver’s climate-emergency response plan relies too much on new fees for average residents and on expensive regulation for buildings, says a public policy professor who is a member of provincial and national groups working on solutions to climate change. Staff with the City of Vancouver have made 19 recommendations on how the city can meet its carbon emissions goals and the suggestions include a toll charge around Vancouver’s business core, mandatory parking permits for every resident car on the street, requirements for homeowners and businesses to gradually upgrade their buildings to make them more energy efficient, and incentives for electric vehicles. Members of the business community have expressed dismay at the plan, saying it proposes huge new costs for city businesses at a time when they are already struggling with the pandemic.

RESTAURANT REVIEWS: Around the world cities are being hit by, and are learning to cope with, the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in varying degrees. Toronto restaurants are closed for indoor dining, New York has reopened, Shanghai is pretty much back to normal, London has a 10 p.m. curfew, Paris is going into a second lockdown and Melbourne is just emerging. But here in Vancouver, the restaurant scene is bustling, the safety guidelines are clear (though evolving) and the risks posed by dining out are low. Thus, after a seven-month pause, Alexandra Gill writes that it’s time for her to get back to restaurant reviewing – with new COVID-era criteria, of course.

FOOD: The restaurant industry has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic and, as a result, few new eateries have opened up this year. Which is why our Calgary food writer, Dan Clapson, found Rain Dog Bar such a delight. A carefully crafted menu with an immense beer selection – all packaged in a unique decor that is simultaneously quirky and cozy. Read Dan’s review.

OPINIONS

Kelly Cryderman on the U.S. election and Keystone XL: “The fate of the long-embattled conduit for Alberta oil that has become a key symbol in the U.S. debate over climate and energy won’t be settled by who wins the U.S. election, even if Americans are certain of who their president-elect is when they wake up.”

André Picard on the rise of COVID-19 cases in the West: “ ‘COVID is beating us,’ Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Monday. But he’s wrong: We are letting the virus beat us with our complacency and half-measures. Manitoba is a striking example of the price that is to be paid for smugness.”

Gary Mason on the surge of COVID-19 cases in Alberta: “Of course, the fine people at [The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms] would know much more about the trajectory of the virus and what it could mean to the capacity of hospitals to handle a massive second wave of the virus than, say, Dr. Hinshaw, who has years of experience in public health. How dare she attempt to fulfil her mandate to protect the health of people living in Alberta! The fact is, Dr. Hinshaw had every right to issue the order she did.”

Tony Coulson on Alberta’s United Conservative Party: “Recent polling suggests support for the UCP government is down considerably from the 2019 election, putting the party close to or even tied with the opposition NDP. There are no doubt many factors at play in those results, but this gulf between the UCP faithful and the broader Alberta public may be in the mix.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller.