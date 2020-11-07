Western Canada: Alberta, B.C., set records for COVID-19 infections as Kenney rules out lockdown

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

As COVID-19 cases spike across Canada, Alberta has become a major hotspot, with some of the highest infection rates in the country. Active cases have tripled in the past month. Hospitals are over capacity. There are outbreaks in dozens of long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

And on Thursday, the province shattered records as it announced 802 people tested positive. There were 171 people in hospital and 33 in intensive care.

The situation is better in British Columbia, but only marginally, and infections there are on a steady upward trajectory. The province set a record on Friday with 589 new cases. There are 104 people in hospital and 28 in the ICU.

Both provinces have ruled out widespread lockdowns but they are taking different approaches to other measures.

In Alberta, the province has largely relied on voluntary guidelines and what Premier Jason Kenney has described as Albertans' sense of “personal responsibility.” There are signs that some people aren’t willing to offer that level of co-operation, with troubling numbers of people going about their lives – heading to work, to the store, to parties – even though they have symptoms that are later confirmed to be COVID-19.

Mr. Kenney continued that strategy on Friday, announcing new voluntary recommendations that people in Calgary and Edmonton stop having parties and other social gatherings. A mandatory 15-person limit for such gatherings, which was previously implemented in Calgary and Edmonton, has been expanded to other communities with high infection rates.

The Premier said he’s not looking at widespread lockdowns, which he described as a “massive” infringement on people’s rights that would hurt the economy and devastate the livelihoods of business owners. He argued that, by and large, Albertans were doing their best to follow the guidelines, though he acknowledged the recent increase in infections is troubling.

Experts have said that the appeal to “personal responsibility” is clearly not working and that putting the economy ahead of public health is actually worse for the economy and will only lead to higher infections and deaths.

The B.C. government has also resisted the idea of additional lockdowns but has been somewhat more aggressive with restrictions. The province has limited household visitors to six people and there remain limits on other activities, such as a 50-person limit to religions services, which is not in place in Alberta.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have scheduled a news conference for today, an unusual Saturday news conference that has led to speculation that the province may be preparing to increase restrictions.

One area where both provinces are aligned is the federal exposure notification app, which is available in every province except Alberta and B.C. While Alberta previously committed to adopting the federal app, Mr. Kenney confirmed yesterday that the province will stick to using its own app, which has suffered from technical limitations (which have been fixed) and low adoption.

Mr. Dix warned this week that if the federal app were adopted with its current deficiencies, it could put unnecessary strain on the province’s public-health system just as case counts have skyrocketed.

That’s because the information provided by the app is so anonymous in an effort to protect privacy.

Réka Gustafson, B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer, said that, based on COVID Alert’s current features, it would not add value to the province’s contact-tracing system

“It is unable to notify and tell [users] when, how long, what they need to do, how intense that contact was, how close that contact was, when it occurred and what they need to do about it,” she said at a briefing. B.C. also wants location information.

Alberta’s app works somewhat differently than the federal app. The provincial app alerts contact tracers, who contact people who could have been exposed to people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. The issue with that now is that Alberta’s contact-tracing system has fallen apart, with the province limiting contact tracing to people in high-risk groups.

For the app, that means people who use the app and are potentially exposed will no longer get a call from contact tracers. Instead, Dr. HInshaw says the app has the ability to send notifications to people who may have been exposed, which is similar to how the federal app works.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

AROUND THE WEST

POPPY ROCKS: COVID-19 will make gathering for Remembrance Day ceremonies or even buying a poppy difficult this year, but one woman is hoping her unusual artwork will help provide meaning to some of her neighbours. For the past three years, Julie Mungall of Winnipeg has been painting intricate poppies on rocks and placing them for locals to find. This year, she’s also making sure the rocks are weather- and COVID-proof.

B.C. MONEY LAUNDERING INQUIRY: Retired RCMP officer Fred Pinnock testified at the Cullen Commission on Thursday that, during a private lunch in Victoria, Kash Heed, the then-minister of public safety and solicitor-general, told him his cabinet colleague in charge of the gambling portfolio was uninterested in investigating reports of sophisticated criminals using licensed casinos to launder their ill-gotten gains. “He told me ‘It’s all about the money,’” Mr. Pinnock said during the virtual hearing into money laundering on Canada’s West Coast.

Mr. Pinnock alleged that Mr. Heed said this hands-off approach was decided by the previous solicitor-general, Rich Coleman, a long-time Liberal politician and former deputy premier, in concert with several top Mounties in the province. Under cross-examination, Mr. Pinnock told the commission he did not take notes or record his 2009 conversation with Mr. Heed, but said he followed up in July of 2018 to “secure and preserve” this evidence during a phone call with Mr. Heed that he surreptitiously recorded.

Mr. Coleman, who retired from 24 years in provincial politics this year, did not respond to a voicemail on his cellphone requesting immediate comment Thursday afternoon. Mr. Heed, a former police officer who now consults in various industries, declined to comment Thursday other than telling The Globe and Mail: “I’m concerned with the evidence that Mr. Pinnock has given.”

ALBERTA AUDITOR-GENERAL REPORT: Alberta made more than $1.5-billion in accounting errors around a series of its energy deals in the 2019-20 financial year, including crude by rail, the Keystone pipeline expansion and the Sturgeon Refinery, according to the provincial Auditor-General. Doug Wylie released his audit of the province’s 2019-20 financial reports Thursday, noting the level of error was “significant,” and the largest he could recall during his two decades in the office.

The $1.5-billion in energy errors all involve the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, or APMC, an arm’s-length body under the guidance of the Ministry of Energy. Kavi Bal, press secretary to Energy Minister Sonya Savage, told The Globe in an email that all of the procedural accounting errors identified in the Auditor-General’s report have been fully addressed and corrected.

B.C. FINAL VOTE COUNT: A final count of ballots this weekend will determine whether Laurie Throness, the Liberal candidate forced to resign from his party in the middle of the B.C. election campaign, will have a seat in the legislature. For most candidates in this fall’s B.C. election , the verdict from voters was clear on Oct. 24 , but in at least four ridings where the preliminary count is close, the final count that began Friday will determine winners and losers.

MANITOBA CURFEW: Just days after floating the idea of a COVID-19 curfew and asking Manitobans to weigh in using an online government survey, Premier Brian Pallister has backed away from the idea. The announcement came Thursday, moments after provincial health officials announced 427 new COVID-19 cases – including 265 in Winnipeg – and four additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 91. Three Winnipeg hospitals are currently battling outbreaks and the Red Cross has been brought in to assist the city’s the worst-hit long-term care homes. The province said it will allocate $2.5-million for increased enforcement of existing COVID-19 restrictions and has created a digital-advertising campaign targeting younger adults, which will run on social-media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and TikTok for the next six weeks. This is the third time that Mr. Pallister has said that the province will increase enforcement efforts.

POLICE MASKS: First responders across British Columbia follow differing rules when it comes to masks. Paramedics must mask up any time they respond to someone in distress and Vancouver firefighters are required to follow suit if they have any chance of interacting with the public. But the RCMP’s 6,800 officers in the province are all allowed to make their own decisions as to whether they need to don a mask, mostly when they can’t maintain physical distancing from a member of the public, according to the agency’s spokespeople. The Vancouver Police Department’s mask policy is roughly the same as the Mounties' rule.

Most first responders must be making the right choices to control the spread of COVID-19, according to Dr. Henry, given the very low number of positive cases among their ranks. Last week, she said she was only aware of one paramedic who has tested positive and some firefighters who have contracted the virus while helping suppress wildfires in California.

VANCOUVER DEVELOPMENT: Leaked plans for a massive tech-focused office and apartment complex, near Vancouver’s False Creek waterfront, suggest that the area could see a population explosion if the project goes ahead on top of the already planned Squamish Nation development next door. But that will depend on whether Vancouver council is willing to consider rezoning the former Molson Coors brewery site – land near Burrard Bridge that the major developer Concord Pacific bought four years ago – from industrial uses it’s restricted to now.

City planners have publicly rejected the idea of changing the zoning since Molson announced it was selling the property five years ago, saying that industrial land is in increasingly short supply in the region. But Concord Pacific’s senior vice-president, Peter Webb, said it seems highly unlikely the city will hang on to the idea of preserving the land for traditional industry – something that typically requires a lot of space and provides few jobs – on a site that is across the bridge from downtown.

OPINION

Max Fawcett on the Cenovus-Husky deal: “Calgary’s grim atmosphere represents an emotional sea change from what used to happen after these sorts of major transactions. Once, they were seen as good news: The acquirer would pick up valuable assets and increase the size of its business, while the key people at the company being bought would often take their profits and start the process all over again. But those days appear to be pretty much over.”