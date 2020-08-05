Western Canada: Alberta changes course on masks in schools, will now require them for Grade 4 and up

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

Most Alberta students will be required to wear masks when school resumes next month.

The province updated its school re-entry plan yesterday, changing course on the issue of masks, which will now be required for all teachers, staff and students in grades 4 through 12.

Previously, the government said masks would be voluntary, which angered parents and teachers who argued face coverings were needed to keep students and staff safe.

At the time, provincial Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw said she strongly recommended masks and would continue to review the evidence to determine if they should be mandatory. But the government also suggested the evidence did not support requiring all students to cover up and said there were other considerations, including the effect on young children.

Dr. Hinshaw said her office reviewed the latest evidence from other jurisdictions, which she said supports her recommendation for mandatory mask use in schools. “It is an important measure to help minimize the risks of catching and spreading COVID-19,” she said.

To facilitate that, the province will be distributing reusable masks to students and teachers.

Provinces have varied in their approach to schools this fall, with some opting for a mix of online and in-person learning or imposing caps on class sizes. Alberta is adopting a “near normal” approach to return all students to schools.

The province joins Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia in requiring masks. Other provinces, such as B.C. and, most recently, Saskatchewan, have shied away from the requirement.

In Alberta, students will be required to wear masks in common spaces, including school buses and hallways. Masks will not be mandatory in classrooms if teachers and students are working quietly at their desks, except when they are interacting while working closely together.

The province is also shipping hand sanitizer to schools, after earlier saying school boards would need to shoulder the cost of such supplies.

Critics of the United Conservative Party plan say it’s still not enough, arguing that it does not adequately address the possibility of class disruptions when teachers become ill and fails to reduce class sizes as a way to ensure physical distancing.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

AROUND THE WEST

PAYDIRT FOR DURUM CROPS: Overall, Canadian farmers increased their wheat acreage this year by 1.5 per cent, to 25 million acres. But acreage sown in durum wheat increased by 16.2 per cent, to 5.7 million acres, according to Statistics Canada. Of the major durum exporters, Canada is the only country where durum production is rising – it’s up 6 per cent from the five-year average, according to the International Grains Council. It’s all to feed the international demand for spaghetti and bread. Durum is a variety of wheat that’s ground into semolina flour and used to make pasta and couscous, or ground into a finer flour for artisan bread and pizza dough. As grocery stores reported shortages this spring, some of the world’s largest durum-producing countries, including Russia and Romania, moved to stockpile their own grain by curbing exports. With just more than a month to go before harvest, Canada is poised to lead the durum market at a time when the world is hungry for it. There’s a good chance this will pay off for farmers: The price of durum is up 14 per cent in Saskatchewan year-over-year, to $273 a tonne, compared with $239 in 2019. (Meanwhile, the price for Canada’s dominant wheat variety, western red spring, remains flat.) But there are two potential spoilers: sinking demand or a rainy summer that could ruin the finicky grain before it’s harvested.

B.C.-ALASKA BUBBLE: Residents of the remote border communities of Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska, are asking Canadian and U.S. authorities to allow them to be considered as one community and exempt from border restrictions that bar them from travelling back and forth. The two small mining towns have a combined population of about 500 and there is not a COVID-19 case among them, say officials in those communities. Hyder is particularly vulnerable, they say: It’s 80 residents rely on British Columbian towns to get their groceries, gas and other essential supplies. Last week, the Canada Border Service Agency issued new rules requiring travelers from the U.S. heading towards Alaska to display a hang-tag and ensure they head directly to Alaska without stopping along the way.

HIGH STREET SUCCESS: Small businesses that serve mainly local residents, especially those in ethnically diverse neighbourhoods, appear to be weathering the pandemic better than chain stores in busier shopping districts, says a study by the Canadian Urban Institute and Vancity credit union. “The small businesses that had personal connections to their customers were seeing the people in their communities support them during the pandemic,” said the study, which examined seven shopping streets in B.C. and Ontario. “Ethnic businesses saw people go out of their way to purchase their products and services, even during the lockdown phase.”

GHOSTS OF D’ARCY ISLAND: UBC sociology professor Renisa Mawani says the recent increase in hate attacks against East Asian people in British Columbia and across Canada has echoes in the late 19th century when the City of Victoria established a leper colony on D’Arcy Island in 1891. Located in Haro Strait off the coast of Vancouver Island, D’Arcy Island is now a provincial marine park. But between 1891 and 1906, Victoria used it as a place to quarantine almost exclusively Chinese men who arrived in British Columbia to work as cheap labour. Of the 49 inhabitants, 43 were Chinese. Back then, white people afflicted with leprosy in Canada were admitted to a federally operated leper colony in Tracadie, N.B., a hospital-like setting run by doctors, nurses and nuns. But Chinese lepers were sent to D’Arcy Island, without being treated or cared for. A ship carrying food and supplies visited the island every three months. Prof. Mawani acknowledges COVID-19 in 2020 is not the same as leprosy from more than a century ago. But she said there has been a repeat of some alarming patterns that connect the two events.

CORONAVIRUS TESTING IN ALBERTA: Alberta’s health authority has opened a new COVID-19 testing facility in Calgary, added more staff to co-ordinate with patients, and expanded testing in pharmacies after a spike of infections in recent weeks overwhelmed the system. James Wood, spokesman for Alberta Health Services, said in an e-mail that the new testing centre near Calgary’s Stampede Park opened last Thursday. AHS has added staff, increased hours to cope with the demand and made it easier for people to book tests in neighbouring communities if facilities closest to them are full, he said. “We are confident these steps will help to alleviate delays in getting appointments, allow us to meet demand, and increase our testing numbers and daily capacity,” the e-mail said.

RESTRICTIONS TO SHORT-TERM RENTALS IN B.C.: British Columbia’s top doctor is cracking down on party-goers spreading COVID-19 by ordering owners of vacation rental units and hotels across the province to store the contact information of every guest and limit any extra visitors they may invite over to five people. Last week, Bonnie Henry confirmed more than 70 people had contracted COVID-19 and close to 1,000 others across the province were isolating at home after recent packed events and parties in Kelowna, B.C.

OIL SANDS MONITORING AGREEMENT: Alberta has come to an agreement with the federal government that makes major cuts to environmental monitoring of the oil sands. The deal, a copy of which has been obtained by The Canadian Press, lays out research plans for this year’s field season under a federal-provincial program that oversees all monitoring of the area outside of company leases. Signed July 7 by top bureaucrats in Ottawa and Edmonton, it reduces funding by about 25 per cent from last year’s budget. This year’s budget has been cut to no more than $44-million.

The approved budget was $58-million in 2019-20 – although about $52-million was spent. The deal says no fieldwork is to be done on the main branch of the Athabasca River. That means the program won’t fund monitoring downstream of the oil sands even as the province considers proposals to allow the water from oil sands tailings ponds to be released into the river. The agreement also says there’ll be no field studies on wetlands, fish or insects. A pilot project gauging the risks posed by tailings ponds has been dropped. Water quality assessment in Wood Buffalo National Park – part of a response to international concerns about environmental degradation at the UNESCO World Heritage Site – is gone.

A federal department official said Tuesday that much of the budget cut is because of the pandemic. “We have missed part of the field season,” said Kevin Cash, acting assistant deputy minister of science and technology with Environment and Climate Change Canada. He said a substantial part of the spring and summer season was lost, which makes up most of the reduction in costs.

B.C. POLICE REFORM: Two members of a legislature committee assembled to figure out how to reform policing in British Columbia have a combined 70 years experience as RCMP officers, raising questions about whether that expertise is an asset or obstacle in remaking law enforcement. New Democrat MLA Garry Begg and BC Liberal Mike Morris are part of the nine-member Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act, which regulates how policing services in the province are regulated and delivered. Both have had long careers in policing – 38 years for Mr. Begg and 32 years for Mr. Morris – and say it is in desperate need of reform. They say they have some ideas and are intent on hearing out the public and stakeholders. But critics question whether two men who spent so much of their careers as Mounties will be objective enough to recommend wholesale changes.

CANADA’S HYDROGEN STRATEGY: A federal government briefing document, seen by The Globe and Mail, lays out a vision for a new hydrogen industry and identifies key sectors where hydrogen could be a boon, including using it as a source of heat for industry and buildings, power generation, and fuelling trucks, trains and ships where electric batteries aren’t feasible. Ottawa has spent three years consulting with industry to develop a strategy, slated for release this year. The federal government’s goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 has brought hydrogen into keen focus. The fuel is light, can be stored, is energy-dense and produces no direct emissions of pollutants or greenhouse gases.

HAIDA GWAII: A fishing lodge in Haida Gwaii that faced criticism from local residents over its plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic says it should’ve been excluded from the British Columbia government’s decision to restrict access to the archipelago. The West Coast Fishing Club reopened when B.C. entered Phase 3 in its pandemic recovery plan. But access to Haida Gwaii by non-residents was restricted by the B.C. government on Thursday, with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth saying in a statement that it was part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Twenty people have tested positive for the virus in the remote archipelago.

SASKATCHEWAN SUICIDE PREVENTION PROTEST: An organizer of a month-long march calling for suicide prevention says police and provincial officials tried to shut down their camp at the Saskatchewan legislature grounds over the weekend. Tristen Durocher says officers arrived at the camp’s tepee with people from the Provincial Capital Commission before sunrise on Sunday, saying they were there to enforce the bylaws for Wascana Park. Durocher says they asked the protesters to take the camp down, but the group refused and the officials eventually left. The Walking With Our Angels group arrived in Regina last week following a 600-kilometre trek to raise awareness about suicides in the North. Government spokesperson Jay Teneycke said in an e-mail that officials requested the camp be removed because bylaws prohibit overnight camping and don’t allow the erection of permanent or semi-permanent structures on the legislature grounds.

OPINION

Ward Flemons, Brandie Walker and Juliet Guichon on vaping regulations: “Many of our patients are breathless because they smoked. This kind of breathlessness is unnecessary because it is avoidable. This breathlessness is the territory from which all elected officials ought to start when considering how best to regulate vaping. From our province of Alberta, which lacks proper vaping legislation, we applaud British Columbia’s recent regulations. B.C. joins Nova Scotia in rejecting tobacco and vaping industry pressure and in helping to make vaping products less attractive and dangerous to children and youth, taking direct aim at the key source of addiction: nicotine.”