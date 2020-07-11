Western Canada: Alberta escalates its fight with the province’s doctors

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The Alberta government’s relationship with the province’s doctors has become steadily worse over the past year.

The dispute has largely centred around pay, with the province using legislation to impose a new compensation scheme on doctors, whose professional association responded with a legal challenge. The Alberta Medical Association alleges breaches of its agreement, and charter rights, because it was not given access to third-party arbitration.

Story continues below advertisement

The fight ratcheted up this week, with the provincial government filing its defence in that case. In legal documents filed with Alberta’s Court of Queen’s bench, the province argued the doctors’ group has no charter rights to arbitration.

Yesterday, the province threatened to put doctors’ names and billing online for the public to see, similar to “sunshine lists” that reveal public-sector salaries within the government. It’s something that B.C., Ontario and, more recently, Newfoundland and Labrador already do.

And this all comes as the Alberta Medical Association claims that a significant proportion of doctors are considering packing up and leaving the province. Premier Jason Kenney dismisses that notion, saying the province’s medical regulator hasn’t noticed an increase of doctors moving away.

Christine Molnar, president of the medical association, says listing salaries could lead to doctors being unfairly targetted for large billing amounts, as that wouldn’t reflect take-home pay because those numbers wouldn’t reflect fees, staff and overhead costs

Dr. Molnar says the larger issue is the breakdown in trust between doctors and the government – a relationship that has become increasingly fraught since the United Conservative Party government took office on a platform of constraining costs.

“At this point, it’s not about money,” she said. ”It’s about the fact that rights have been removed. It’s about the environment that has been created here is increasingly hostile and authoritative.”

Mr. Kenney says the government is simply asking doctors – who are among the highest-paid public servants in the province – to do their part as everyone in Alberta tightens their belts. He accuses the medical association of using scare tactics.

Story continues below advertisement

And he says publishing doctor billings, as other provinces do, is simply a way to ensure transparency.

“Our physicians are a critical part of our health-care system,” he said at an event yesterday.

”We think they should be compensated not just fairly but generously. But there are limits and those limits are more clear now than they have ever been. We’re asking physicians to join everyone else in facing the economic and fiscal reality that we’re living through together.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

AROUND THE WEST

MANITOBA EMPLOYMENT: New figures from Statistics Canada show Manitoba’s job numbers are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency says 29,000 more Manitobans were working in June compared with May. The agency says Manitoba’s employment numbers are 93 per cent of what they were before the pandemic began – the second-highest rate among the provinces. But the numbers also show disparities: the employment rebound has been much lower for women, youth and low-wage earners.

Story continues below advertisement

FORT MAC FLOODING: At the end of 2016, the regional municipality that includes Fort McMurray bluntly declared it would not entertain property buyouts from residents in flood-prone areas of the community. Now, some officials are almost begging homeowners and businesses in its frequently flooded zones to consider packing up in exchange for cash or land elsewhere. The attitude adjustment follows flooding this spring, a disaster that washed over five areas of the city, including parts of downtown, and forced 13,000 people to evacuate. Recovery costs from this single flood already outpace the budget for Fort McMurray’s long-term flood-mitigation plan.

JAMIE BACON SENTENCE: The Crown and defence are jointly recommending an 18-year sentence for gang leader Jamie Bacon, who Thursday entered a guilty plea to a key role in a gangland shooting more than a decade ago that left six people dead, two of them innocent bystanders. However, given the time Mr. Bacon has been in jail since his arrest in 2009, he would serve only five or six years further for his part in the 2007 Surrey Six shooting, his lawyer Kevin Westell said. Mr. Bacon ordered a hit on a rival drug dealer, leading to the shooting of the six people in an apartment unit in the city southeast of Vancouver. Mr. Bacon is to be sentenced on July 23 for his role in the incident that came amid intense drug conflicts, which continues to haunt British Columbia as the deadliest such shooting in the province’s history.

ALBERTA SURGERY BACKLOG: The waiting list for elective surgeries in Alberta has grown by 10 per cent since the medical system focused on containing the novel coronavirus at the expense of addressing other ailments, according to provincial health officials. Alberta halted elective surgeries March 18, which resulted in a 60-per-cent drop in operations, according to a report from Alberta Health Services’ COVID-19 scientific advisory group. The province delayed between 3,500 and 4,000 scheduled surgeries a week and now 75,000 adults are awaiting operations, up from 68,000 adults before the pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of new cancer cases registered in Alberta plummeted and the frequency of diagnostic imaging dropped this spring, which could translate into a surge of new patients in the coming months, the report warned. These types of bottlenecks could end up being more costly – and deadly – than the pandemic that created them, the group said.

B.C. POWER PRODUCERS: Leaders of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation on Vancouver Island have seen the future of energy, and it’s filled with small, renewable-electricity projects. Or that’s what they thought was in the works – until the B.C. government introduced an amendment in June to the province’s Clean Energy Act. If the BC NDP minority government gets the amendment passed, the legislation will give BC Hydro greater flexibility to import electricity from the United States and repeal the requirement British Columbia be self-sufficient in electricity supplies in average or above-average water conditions. The province’s electricity sector is in turmoil as the government seeks to protect BC Hydro, a Crown corporation created in the early 1960s. Bill 17 has independent power producers, including Indigenous utilities, which warn that small-scale electricity companies are now in distress.

CALGARY CONDOS: In June, condo sales surged 67 per cent from the previous month, but remain more than 30 per cent below long-term averages, the Calgary Real Estate Board recently said. Over the past year, the benchmark condo price has dropped 4 per cent ($10,000) to about $240,000. “The condo sector’s been struggling for some time,” said Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB’s chief economist. “We have a lot of supply, and not just in Calgary, but in some of the areas surrounding our city, too.”

A GAY BAR’S POST-PANDEMIC LIFE: Pandemic restrictions have meant that most gay bars, which are often classified as nightclubs, have been unable to open even as other sectors of the economy open around them. That has led some of these bars, often important hubs for the LGBTQ+ community, to get creative in order to survive. So, concerned for the future, one of the co-owners of Calgary’s Twisted Element gay bar, Keon Brawn, took matters into his own hands.

Story continues below advertisement

AIMCO’s LOSSES: Alberta’s public-sector investment manager’s poor approach to risk management and insufficient oversight have led it to lose $2.1-billion on derivatives trading, according to an investigation by the Crown corporation’s board of directors. Assisted by the former chief risk officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the board released its report on Thursday, which finds that Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) failed to properly gauge the potential for huge losses from a derivative-trading strategy that involved betting against market volatility. The report also offered 10 recommendations for change, which range from putting more oversight on senior executives and directors to developing procedures that identify highly risky strategies. [For subscribers]

OPINIONS

Adrienne Tanner on the tent city in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park: “The sorry truth is, even with the addition of 600 units of temporary modular housing and, more recently, the purchase of three downtown hotels, there are still more homeless people than homes. Successions of governments at all levels have allowed this crisis to grow. They’ve failed to build enough social housing. Failed to provide adequate mental health services. Failed to fund enough drug rehabilitation programs for those who want to quit and provide a safe drug supply for those who can’t. So, now here we are with the largest homeless camp the city has ever seen and another stressed-out neighbourhood.”

Adam Pankratz on the Trans Mountain pipeline: “TMX, after all, has been a contentious project, and recent years have been racked with high emotion in the passionate legal dispute from both sides. It would be easy, then, to now simply divide the two sides into winners and losers. But that would be unfair and wrong. We must consider the process as a whole and what it portends for the future of resource development. Viewed in this way, the TMX process, and its ultimate approval, should be viewed as a win for all Canadians – even if some disagree with the final result.”