Western Canada: Alberta government lays the groundwork for austerity budget

Alberta’s United Conservative government came to power on a promise to take a hard line when it came to the province’s finances by freezing spending. Premier Jason Kenney has always acknowledged that would require difficult choices. In other words: cuts.

The government will need to justify those cuts when it tables its first budget in October, and it’s been laying the groundwork for months. Earlier in the summer, it appointed a panel to look at how to rein in spending (though not how to increase revenue). The panel reported earlier this month, though it hasn’t been made public.

And yesterday, Finance Minister Travis Toews released his first quarterly fiscal update, which he argued showed the province was in dire shape and needs to enter a “period of restraint.”

In reality, the document didn’t provide much detail about the province’s finances or what the coming year might bring. At just a page and a half, it was limited to a summary of revenues and expenses for the first quarter of the fiscal year, which runs from April to June, and how that compared to the same period last year. There were no forecasts related to the economy or provincial debt, nor were there any projections for government revenues beyond June 30. Mr. Toews said the public will need to wait until the October budget for those.

What it did show was that revenues were flat at $13.4-billion – about the same as the first quarter of last year. Operating expenses increased by $270-million compared with last year. That reality, Mr. Toews said, puts the province on a trajectory of increased deficits and debt if the government doesn’t change course.

He also noted that a corporate tax cut that came into effect in July – the first of four single-point cuts that will eventually bring the rate down to 8 per cent – will eat into revenues. He added that the government believes the long-term effect of those cuts will spur growth and bring in more tax revenue, though not for several years.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe said he’s never seen a quarterly update from a government with so little detail. He said it’s impossible to use the document to conclude anything about the state of the province’s finances: “This contains almost nothing of any use or relevance to understand Alberta’s current fiscal situation.”

While the United Conservatives also used the fiscal update to attack the record of the previous NDP government, the New Democrats – now in Opposition – accused the government of fear mongering. NDP MLA David Eggen said the government is pretending that the “sky is falling” as political cover to make cuts.

Around the West:

Opioids: A proposed class-action lawsuit that aims to recover public-health costs from dozens of players in the pharmaceutical industry for their role in an overdose crisis that has killed thousands of Canadians now has the support of provinces across the country. B.C. Attorney-General David Eby, who launched the legal action last August, said Tuesday that a national working group on the matter now has participation from Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Quebec. Alberta is “still deciding” whether and how to lend its support, Mr. Eby said. The attorney general’s comments came on the same day as reports out of the United States that Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, are offering to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company in that country for US$10-billion to US$12-billion.

Hong Kong protests: An on-air columnist at Vancouver’s most-listened-to Chinese radio station has resigned after making controversial remarks on Hong Kong protests suggesting the pro-democracy demonstrators were partly responsible for a violent incident last month. The remarks last week by Thomas Leung prompted an outcry from members of Vancouver’s sizable Hong Kong ex-pat community. In the opinion piece on Fairchild Radio, Mr. Leung questioned the innocence of some Hong Kong protesters, who were attacked by a mob of suspected triad gangsters. However, Mr. Leung called the July 21 attack “a fight between black and white.”

Manitoba election: Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister was being accused Tuesday of hiding from his opponents after plans for one leaders debate fell through and another seemed uncertain. The Chamber of Commerce in Brandon, along with the Brandon Sun newspaper, had hoped to hold a leaders forum before the Sept. 10 election. A debate in the province’s second-largest city has been an election tradition. But the Tories backed out, said the newspaper’s editor, Matt Goerzen.

Affordable housing: Canada’s big-city mayors want federal parties to overhaul the term “affordable” when it comes to housing costs. The definition should include the cost of commuting from cheaper suburbs into urban centres where most of the jobs are, the mayors say. Currently, those commuting costs are not included. But the Federation of Canadian Municipalities says once the thousands of dollars per year spent by Canadians to get to and from faraway communities is factored in, some of those communities are not as affordable as the basic cost of buying or renting might suggest.

Veterans housing: A village of 15 self-contained tiny homes for military veterans is one of four projects announced Tuesday as part of a federal strategy to help soldiers who have fallen on hard times. Ottawa provides $3-million annually to organizations from a fund for veterans and their families to pay for housing, employment and mental-health initiatives. The 398-square-foot homes in Calgary will come with kitchens and bathrooms. They will be run by the Mustard Seed street ministry, which partnered with Homes for Heroes, a group that supports military veterans returning to civilian life.

Deepak Obhrai funeral: Former prime minister Stephen Harper told a memorial service Monday that former member of Parliament Deepak Obhrai opened doors for new Canadians to become involved in politics. “Deepak lived the Canadian immigrant dream and he led a generation of Conservatives in demonstrating how to build relationships in communities of different backgrounds across the country,” Harper said at the public service held in Calgary. Obhrai, 69, died earlier this month from liver cancer. Born in Tanzania to parents from India, he settled in Calgary with his family in 1977. The businessman became the first Hindu elected to the House of Commons in 1997 when he won the Calgary East riding for the Reform party.

Surfing concussions: When Krissy Montgomery fell off her surfboard into the waters of Tofino, B.C., the crashing waves drove the board back into her head. Back on the shore, the concussion from the incident would become clear moments later, as sudden mood swings and intense headaches took over. All of Ms. Montgomery’s colleagues have similar stories, but few around the surf paradise of Tofino speak readily about the invisible consequences of tackling powerful waves.

Opinion:

Gary Mason on climate change: “Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has only herself to blame if she’s preoccupied the next few days and weeks with uncomfortable questions about the future of the government’s carbon tax. She’s created confusion where none needed to exist.”

André Picard on Alberta safe-consumption sites: “People go to supervised alcohol-consumption sites because they want a safe, clean supportive environment in which to consume. That’s what people who go to supervised drug-consumption sites want, too. The alternative is not no drug use, nor is it pristine, crime-free neighbourhoods. The alternative is more death in the streets.”