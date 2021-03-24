Western Canada: Alberta pauses its relaunch plans in the face of increasing COVID-19 infections, variants

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

Alberta set benchmarks earlier this year for when it would ease public-health restrictions. The government largely focused on the number of people in hospital as it set criteria to move through a four-step plan.

First, the province resumed in-person dining, personal services such as barber shops and permitted small outdoor gatherings. The province moved into Step 2 earlier this month, which included expanding capacity for retailers, allowing libraries to open, and easing rules for hotels, banquet halls and conference centres.

Just last week, Premier Jason Kenney said the situation appeared stable and the data looked promising for moving to Step 3, which was expected as early as Monday of this week. But even when Mr. Kenney said that, there were signs that the situation was precarious.

New infections, which had fallen considerably since a significant surge that peaked in December, had bottomed out last month and had been increasing since then. Hospital admissions, which also had been decreasing since the new year, were also increasing slightly.

The more-contagious variants were also on the rise. Three weeks ago, Mr. Kenney said the province had successfully contained the variants, which then only represented a small handful of the province’s cases. By last Thursday, the number of variants being detected had doubled in a week.

By Monday, the situation had escalated even further and Health Minister Tyler Shandro was left to tell Albertans that the province would not be moving ahead into Step 3, which would have allowed some indoor gatherings, eased restrictions for places of worship, and reopened casinos, horse-racing venues, bingo halls, movie theatres and museums. While hospital admissions were below the threshold of 300 to move into Step 3, they were increasing and would push back above 300 in the coming days.

It was simply too dangerous, Mr. Shandro said, to further ease restrictions. He asked people to hold on for a few more weeks as the province administered more vaccinations.

“This is the safe move. It’s the smart move to make for our province right now and it’s absolutely necessary to help us avoid a third wave that would take more lives and once again put more pressure on the hospital system,” Mr. Shandro said Monday.

While the province has had success getting vaccines into the arms of people in the highest-risk age groups, including residents of long-term care and people over 70, a sudden wave of infections could still put strains on the the health care system. He noted that people under 65 represent 46 per cent of people in hospital and 88 per cent of people in intensive care.

Governments in Western Canada and across the country are facing similar decisions. COVID-19 infections are increasing in almost every province and experts are debating whether the country is already in a third wave. Provincial governments imposed strict measures in November and December as infections skyrocketed and hospitals filled up. However, many have been pulling back on those measures in recent months because of declining cases and optimism fuelled by the arrival of vaccines.

In Saskatchewan, the government loosened restrictions earlier this month and had resisted calls to reverse course as infections increased. The province has the highest infection rates in the country and Regina, where variants make up nearly all of the new infections, has emerged as a particular hot spot.

The government relented Tuesday and imposed new restrictions in the city, including immediately banning indoor gatherings and, beginning this Sunday, shutting down in-person dining and closing community halls, movie theatres, museums and libraries.

Premier Scott Moe said the measures in Regina are necessary to slow the outbreak.

“It will be higher eventually in other areas of the province and we want to delay that as long as possible so that we can get the vaccines out to everyone,” he said.

In B.C., where infection rates are second only to Saskatchewan, the provincial health officer raised the alarm this week about younger people ending up in hospital with COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 is spreading through crowded households and workplaces as cases rise among people between the ages of 20 and 39, and up to age 59.

She repeated her warnings against indoor gatherings, which she said are even more dangerous now because of the variants.

“I’m calling on all of us again to go back to our basics. This is not the time to be getting together, even with a small group of friends.”

