Western Canada: An expected surge in vote-by-mail could delay the results of B.C.'s election by weeks, warn officials

On election night in British Columbia in 2017, the Globe newsroom in Vancouver was humming well past midnight as the vote count swung from the Liberals to the NDP and back again. We packed up and headed home in the wee hours of the next morning when the precarious seat count stood at 43 Liberals, 41 NDP and 3 Greens. It was the closest result in B.C.'s history, with the popular vote being won by the Liberals.

But with the exception of some absentee ballots on Vancouver Island that had a long shot of giving the Liberals another seat, British Columbians knew by the morning after the election that their legislature would depend on the wooing of the three Greens by either of the other parties.

The morning after next month’s vote is unlikely to offer voters even that much certainty.

Elections BC says it expects as many as one in three voters to cast their ballots by mail next month as people avoid polling booths while coronavirus cases skyrocket in the province. That’s up from about one in 100 ballots from previous elections.

As Ian Bailey and Xaio Xu report today, B.C.'s Elections Act requires that counting of mail-in ballots can only begin 13 days after the general election voting day, and the final count takes two to three days.

If votes cast at the polling stations result in an overwhelming victory for one party or the other, the expected 30-35 per cent of votes cast by mail-in won’t make much difference. But that’s unlikely, given B.C. politics in general and the wildcards that could crop up in this most unusual of election years.

Already, Elections BC said it had had 20,000 people request mail-in ballots just within the day since the election was called. It could be at least two weeks after the vote for the final result to be known.

Elections BC has been preparing for months and for political observers, yesterday’s election call by the NDP a full year before the fixed election date law advises wasn’t unexpected. On Sunday alone, the government pumped out 15 news releases about everything from affordable housing to dispute resolution services.

The rush to get candidates into ridings is, in part, how the NDP is explaining its decision to acclaim high-profile NDP MP Nathan Cullen as its candidate in Stikine, despite its equity mandate that required the party to seek out a female or minority candidate. An Indigenous woman says she planned to seek the nomination in that riding, but her papers were rejected over an irregularity that she wasn’t alerted to until Sunday night. The party says time ran out with the election call Monday and the party had no choice but to declare Mr. Cullen the candidate as he was the only one to have completed the process.

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to go to the polls has been roundly criticized as a craven power grab. While Mr. Horgan said he made the call to ensure stability to better fight the pandemic, his jilted governing partners in the Green Party pointed out that they had fulfilled their agreement with the government to ensure an election was not triggered before next October’s official date. Even the Liberals had participated in voting in favour of the government’s emergency bail-out financial package, prompting Mr. Horgan to declare “partisanship has left the building.”

As Gary Mason writes: “Certainly, the Liberals and the Green Party are unlikely to let the public forget that they are being asked to do something that is unwarranted. And under a provincial state of emergency, no less.”

And while other politicians in Canada have shrugged off fixed election date laws – an idea that was hatched in B.C. and took hold across the country – Andrew Coyne points out that doesn’t make the decision to do so defensible.

“What if each of the parties is as untrustworthy as the rest? Why should voters believe any of them when they promise to do better?” he writes. “It’s true that the rule of law, absent the will to enforce it, is of little value. That will has to come from us, the voting public – not just on election day, but every day in between.”

CARBON TAX: Provincial governments arguing that the centrepiece of Ottawa’s plan to combat climate change intrudes on their powers met a wall of skepticism at the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday. Federal law sets minimum national standards for the pricing of carbon emissions. When a province does not have its own legislation meeting those standards, Ottawa imposes its own carbon price. The federal government argues that the case is about more than just climate change, but about the national capacity to meet an existential threat. At least five of the nine judges made multiple comments suggesting sympathy for that view.

At the heart of the case is the national power-sharing bargain made at Confederation in 1867, when greenhouse-gas emissions causing a warming of the planet were unheard of. Canada’s founding Constitution did, however, give the federal government the power to address matters of national concern, as part of its authority over “peace, order and good government.” Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta each asked the appeal courts of their provinces to give an advisory opinion on whether the carbon-pricing law is constitutional. Three other provinces, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Quebec, are intervening at the Supreme Court to argue the law is unconstitutional. B.C., also intervening, says the law is properly within federal powers. Only the Alberta Court of Appeal said the law is unconstitutional.

THRONE SPEECH: The federal Liberal government releases a Throne Speech today that has heightened anxieties about Ottawa’s approach to Alberta’s oil industry while prompting the Premier to demand billions to help the province’s struggling economy. The government signalled that the speech would lay out an ambitious plan that would remake the economy in a way that was “green” and “equitable.” Our Alberta columnist, Kelly Cryderman, wrote earlier this month about how this is going over in the province. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a televised address this evening.

CARBON CAPTURE: The Alberta government is draining a $750-million fund paid for by large industrial emitters to pay for a host of programs it hopes will help the province climb out of a fiscal and employment hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and dramatic drop in oil prices. The province’s industrial carbon tax, known as TIER, was designed to fund emissions-reducing technology and formed the backbone of the United Conservative Party government’s approach to climate change.

CLARE’S LAW: The Alberta government is pressing Ottawa to ensure the RCMP is able to respect a provincial law designed to warn people who are at high risk of intimate-partner violence. The law, known as Clare’s Law and modelled after similar measures in Britain, allows the police to warn someone in a relationship with someone who has a violent past, or for people to request that information about a partner. The RCMP in Saskatchewan has said it can’t use the law because of federal privacy laws, though the force says it is working on a way to do it.

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu told The Globe and Mail the federal government should move quickly to ensure that the RCMP follows the law when it takes effect, and he also wants Ottawa to table legislation to expand the system to the entire country. Mr. Madu says he doesn’t agree that privacy laws would prevent any police agency to follow Clare’s Law, but he says the province is willing to work with the force and the federal government on any changes, at either the provincial or federal level, that are needed.

MANITOBA MAN CHARGED IN SHED INCIDENT: Police say a 21-year-old man is in custody after four people were locked inside a shed and bear sprayed in northern Manitoba. Norway House RCMP say they responded to a call at a home in the remote community early Sunday morning and heard people screaming and calling for help. Officers broke down the shed door and freed three women between the ages of 24 and 35 and a 49-year-old man.

CANNABIS IN B.C.: British Columbia’s NDP government will open up the province’s cannabis market to give small and Indigenous growers better access to retail spaces as well as allow them to sell directly to customers who visit their facilities. On Sunday, the day before calling an election, the government issued a news release detailing policies that are expected to come into force by 2022, a year after the province has pledged to begin carving out shelf space in licensed stores and online for a new program highlighting cannabis from Indigenous producers. Current rules require cannabis producers to sell their products by shipping them to the province’s lone cannabis warehouse in Richmond. From there, they are then sent to retailers.

POLICE DISCIPLINE: Police forces and unions in Alberta say they support making more of their disciplinary process public, but they argue that publicizing every complaint could have unintended consequences and intrude on the privacy of officers and people who file complaints. Alberta’s Justice Minister told The Globe and Mail earlier this month that he supports making the discipline process more transparent, including providing better access to rulings against officers that are not automatically released right now.

MISSING AND MURDERED WOMEN: The Federal Court judge in Regina is hearing arguments this week about whether a class-action lawsuit filed by the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women should be certified. The lawsuit was launched in 2018 and alleges systemic negligence on the part of the RCMP in investigating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The lawsuit says family members have been forced to endure mental anguish because of the RCMP’s failure to properly investigate and prosecute the disappearances.

BURRARD CROSSING: TransLink, which approved the construction of two new SkyTrain extensions as part of a 10-year list of priorities developed by regional mayors in 2014, is now pondering what the next priorities are as it looks at refreshing that list and developing a new long-range plan to 2050. Everyone in the region is jostling for more. What gets to the top of the list will depend increasingly on what those regions are prepared to do to add population around transit, said Jonathan Coté, the chair of the mayors' council and mayor of New Westminster. Greater Vancouver’s North Shore communities got a big boost to their pitch to be next in line for rapid transit in the region with the release of a provincial study outlining five feasible routes across Burrard Inlet for a light-rail line.

The provincial committee studying the possibilities came up with five options judged workable by engineering experts. Two involve a new bridge alongside the current Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing. Three options have tunnels – one from Brockton Oval at Stanley Park to central Lonsdale; another one under the park to West Vancouver’s Park Royal and then to central Lonsdale; and a third essentially under the current SeaBus route from downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale Quay. A rail bridge paralleling Lions Gate Bridge was eliminated because it would have required too much Stanley Park land for approaches. Another idea, running the rail line underneath the Ironworkers bridge, was ruled out in the final round. Gondolas were also nixed, because the distance is so great that the towers would have needed to be as high as the Wall Centre hotel.

MONKEY BEACH: The Vancouver International Film Festival opens Thursday with the world premiere of Monkey Beach, Loretta Todd’s adaptation of Haisla and Heiltsuk author Eden Robinson’s bestselling 2000 novel, Monkey Beach. In the film, Lisa (Grace Dove) returns from Vancouver, where she has been living a troubled life, to her Haisla territory up north to be with her family. Lisa has had visions since childhood about her brother Jimmy (played by Joel Oulette). When there, she comes to the realization that she has been summoned supernaturally to save him.

Opinion:

Thomas Gunton, Carolyn Fischer and David Wheeler on investing in oil pipelines: “Investing in Trans Mountain in the face of falling demand and rising costs is not only financially imprudent but also inconsistent with Canada’s future green recovery and broader climate-change commitments. That is why we are among the more than 100 experts who have signed a letter urging the Canadian government to do a new, independent cost-benefit study to determine if the Trans Mountain pipeline remains economically viable and in Canada’s public interest.”