Western Canada: ‘Anomaly’ produces incorrect grades for B.C. graduates waiting for university admission

Good morning from Vancouver! It’s Wendy Cox.

It’s a special time for graduating teens. It’s their last summer before they embark on the next phase of figuring out what to do with the rest of their lives. Applications for post-secondary study are in with conditional acceptances delivered. For many, they are looking forward to a taste away from home.

So a systems “anomaly” that caused incorrect final exam marks for Grade 12 English to be posted on the website where students get their grades went off like a bomb in what was supposed to be a period of reflection, planning and excitement.

English 12 is a required subject for any university entrance, worth 40 per cent of a final grade in the class. With competition incredibly tough for schools such as the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria, a poor mark in English can make the difference of getting in or choosing a different path.

The Globe was alerted to the problem by a Victoria student, Helena Murray-Hill, who wrote eloquently to explain the problem. Luckily for her, her English teacher had given her the heads up that something was dramatically wrong with the marks posted. For starters, they were posted earlier than they were supposed to be. But her teacher also told her that in his 40 years of teaching, the difference between his students’ final English 12 marks and those after the addition of the provincial exam was usually around 2 per cent and never higher than 5 per cent. This year, though, he told her the difference was 35.5 per cent. Students with high As were failing the class as a result of the provincial exam data.

Not only could this have an impact on university entrances, Helena explained, it could have an impact on a student’s ability to get scholarships or to be accepted on to varsity teams.

When reporter Xiao Xu started asking questions, the ministry acknowledged the anomaly, but a spokesman refused to say the scores were wrong. The ministry said Tuesday it would review each 2019 exam result to ensure the grades were accurate. The ministry also had to ensure universities across Canada were not using incorrect information. For students hoping to go to schools outside Canada, the ministry “will work with outside post-secondary institutions as needed.”

By Wednesday, Education Minister Rob Fleming issued a statement saying staff worked around the clock to fix the error, which he said was made when data was being manually transferred between systems. He apologized for causing anxiety.

But it was cold comfort for some. Since his statement, students have been emailing Xiao to tell her that the new marks actually meant that their scores went down, not up, meaning individual students were impacted differently. Some students, who had seen the error and had hoped their mark might inch up, instead saw no change at all.

The impact has meant many students simply don’t trust the English 12 mark on their transcript.

The ministry said it is conducting reviews of individual cases when asked. So far, officials have not found further problems.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller.

Around the West:

MANHUNT: The RCMP’s search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky – who are suspected in the murders of three people in B.C. – has been scaled back after failing to pick up any sign of the teens in a remote area of northern Manitoba. The Mounties say that while the military and other resources have left the area near Gillam, Man., officers will keep looking. Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, and Mr. McLeod, 19, haven’t been spotted since the evening of July 22, when the grey Toyota RAV4 they are believed to have been driving was found burning in a ditch near Fox Lake Cree Nation.

SYPHILIS: Alberta is in a syphilis outbreak and rates of the sexually transmitted infection are spiking across the Prairies and elsewhere in Canada. But there is very little current data to help the public see what’s actually happening. New cases trigger mandatory reporting to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but the agency hasn’t released new figures since 2016, even though the increases have happened in the past year or two. The federal health agency says that just because the data isn’t being released, that doesn’t mean health officials aren’t using that info to make decisions.

SMALL BUSINESS: Some entrepreneurs and investors are warning that the Alberta government’s decision to pause a tax credit aimed at small-business investment will hurt innovation and growth. The Alberta Investor Tax Credit (AITC) offers a 30-per-cent tax rebate on equity capital invested in businesses that research, develop or commercialize a new technology, or that are involved in media production or tourism. One business received an email from a tax administrator that said the province is reassessing all of its programs and that the tax credits are on hold until then.

HOUSING: Canada’s federal housing agency says Vancouver’s housing market is no longer considered “highly vulnerable” as prices in the formerly red-hot city ease. The decision comes as falling prices in the Vancouver region led to a surge in purchases last month.

OIL-BY-RAIL: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is considering taking on some portion of the crude-by-rail contracts signed by the previous Alberta government. The United Conservative government of Premier Jason Kenney has promised to kill the $3.7-billion in contracts signed by the former NDP government.

PIPELINE POLITICS: Executives of three Calgary-based oil companies have published an open letter asking voters to think about the energy sector in the fall election (though they insist there’s nothing partisan about their pitch). And executives of a different set of energy companies were listed as organizers for a recent federal Conservative Party fundraising event that featured Leader Andrew Scheer.

FOOD: Our Western food columnists visited new spots in Vancouver and Saskatoon, with dramatically mixed results. Alexandra Gill dined at Tacofino Ocho in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, the newest offering from the company with food-truck roots. The verdict? One star: “If this latest location is any indication, Tacofino’s cultlike following is no longer deserved.” On the Prairies, Dan Clapson was in Saskatoon, where he dropped by Odla. His two-star review praised the restaurant for putting a premium on staying local, but the food misses the mark.

TRAVEL: Looking for a road trip? Jennifer Allford headed to southern Alberta, near Medicine Hat, where she discovered the stark beauty of the prairies and got lost in the stories of the area’s historic sites.

Opinion:

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the pipeline debate: “What everyone should want – from oil executives to people in other provinces – is higher prices for exported Canadian oil. That puts money in everyone’s pockets, without necessarily increasing emissions. The one and only way to achieve that is for Alberta producers to get their crude to tidewater, or across the border.”

Duane Bratt on the Calgary arena deal: “The real reason for the rush to decision, is that all negotiating parties, and especially the Flames, did not want time for opposition to the deal to coalesce. This had occurred over previous arena proposals (such as CalgaryNext in 2015) as well as the bid to host the Olympics in 2026. It was felt that time would allow critics to poke holes in the project and mobilize opposition.”

Patrick Condon on rapid-transit in the Fraser Valley: “But another two decades of auto-based growth will choke us in congestion and pollution. It is now both our opportunity and our responsibility to lay the spine for a more walkable, transit-based region. Fortunately, we can. And cheaply.”

Morgane Oger on a transgender rights case in B.C.: “Being in a community is never armour against criticism for an individual’s actions. As I said, transgender women are women. As is the case for any broader demographic, that also means some transgender people are as susceptible to bad behaviour as cisgender people. So as we wade through the transphobia saturating the commentary around the case, context is still important – and that context includes a person seemingly disingenuously pursuing this as a human-rights issue."