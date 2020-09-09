Western Canada: As B.C.'s COVID-19 cases go up, nightclubs and banquet halls get shut down in rollback of reopening

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver this morning.

Smugness was never a good look and British Columbians are now getting a comeuppance of sorts.

As Ontario, Quebec and Alberta’s case count soared through April and May, British Columbia fared far better by comparison, earning the province and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry accolades both nationally and internationally. Dr. Henry’s approach was one of soothing suasion, a preference for cajoling and encouraging physical distancing, mask-wearing and travel curtailment that was in contrast with stark measures in other jurisdictions. And it worked.

But over the summer, Dr. Henry’s calls for vigilance have increasingly fallen on deaf ears as the province’s case count – which had plunged into the single digits on some days in early July – marches higher and higher, eclipsing some of the biggest daily totals from the spring.

The numbers after this weekend – a staggering 429 news cases since Friday – prompted Dr. Henry to shut down nightclubs and banquet halls and to impose 11 p.m. closings on bars and restaurants, with no alcohol served beyond 10 p.m.

“As our cases are climbing, as we are starting to move into the important parts of our community that we need to support moving into respiratory season in the fall, we need to make some changes to reduce the risks of these environments,” Dr. Henry said Tuesday while issuing the order.

The move makes B.C. the first province in the country to partially rollback reopening.

The new order will devastate those businesses, says Jeff Guignard, executive director of B.C.'s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, representing pubs, bars and nightclubs.

“There’s a lot of frustration, and deep, deep disappointment. A lot of people said, `I think this is the death of our industry,' ” he said in an interview.

Nightclubs and bars in particular have struggled with keeping patrons in line.

Last month, Globe reporter Mike Hager spoke to the co-owner of Vancouver’s Fox Cabaret, Darlene Rigo, who said she felt like a teacher policing a playground as she tried her best to determine if customers leaving their tables were starting to dance – a violation of British Columbia’s COVID-19 rules for bars and nightclubs.

“They stand up without their mask and at what point is it taking a step away from their table or a dance move, I don’t know,” said Ms. Rigo. “What we did find is that people would try to start dancing and that’s when we would basically have to ask them to sit down again.”

Dr. Henry said Tuesday that inadvertent transmission, much of it among young people, was more likely in crowded settings where alcohol is present. Tuesday’s order was the culmination of weeks of warnings that such places presented temptations that could prove dangerous.

Dr. Henry noted that as schools resume this week amid sky-high anxiety among parents, teachers and students, definitive action was needed to clamp down on community spread.

Without some signs that the infection rate is once more cooling, it is unlikely to be the last time that Dr. Henry will have to put some steel into her coaxing message.

AROUND THE WEST

CLARE’S LAW: Three months after a law took effect in Saskatchewan that allows police forces to warn those at high risk of intimate-partner violence, the RCMP are still not following it, even though they were involved in the drafting of the legislation. The force argues that federal privacy laws prevent it from disclosing personal information, even in these safety-related circumstances. The Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act ­­– also known as Clare’s Law – was first implemented in Britain in 2014. It was named for Clare Wood, a British woman murdered in 2009 by her partner who, unbeknownst to her, had a violent history. The law was implemented in Saskatchewan in June, two years after the provincial legislature voted unanimously to adopt it.

The measure gives police the right to pro-actively disclose information about someone’s abusive or violent history if they believe that person’s partner to be potentially at high risk. It also gives people the right to ask for this information themselves if they are concerned. The lack of RCMP participation leaves a significant gap, given that they are contracted to provide the bulk of Saskatchewan’s law enforcement. Municipal police forces have adopted it.

ALBERTA STUDENTS: Alberta has ordered hundreds of students to stay home from school after they were potentially exposed to the coronavirus at their respective institutions across the province, just days after pupils returned to their classrooms. The isolation restrictions will last two weeks, even if a person who was potentially exposed to the infection tests negative for COVID-19, according to Deena Hinshaw, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. Alberta counted 1,692 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 7, the highest since May 9, when the pandemic first gripped the province.

Alberta Health Services, since Sept. 1, has identified 11 different cases where someone who was infectious attended a school, affecting 11 schools, Dr. Hinshaw told reporters Tuesday. The number of schools affected by the virus is likely larger than 11 because the AHS count includes only those who attended the institution while they were considered infectious, she noted when pressed by reporters. All those who are considered close contacts of such a case – including every classmate – must isolate for 14 days. AHS does not believe the identified cases were infected at their respective school.

HOMELESS CAMPS: Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart wants the city to consider temporarily allowing a homeless encampment as an emergency measure, a reversal of his earlier position, which emphasized more permanent options. Mr. Stewart previously rejected the idea of a sanctioned encampment, saying the city needs permanent housing solutions, but said on Tuesday that “changing circumstances” necessitated a rethink. Increased visible homelessness and housing projects that won’t be ready for months mean immediate, alternate measures must be considered, he said.

HERITAGE BARNS: The University of Saskatchewan has too many barns. There’s the Rayner barn, the hog barn, the brooding and rearing barn for poultry, the barn out by Clavet, Sask., to name a few. Some are working barns that are part of larger research facilities, some are historic landmarks but not much more. Then there’s the seed barn and the old poultry science building – the school says those century-old barns have got to go. But first, the university needs to find some takers.

The university advertised the barns for sale and removal in June, giving prospective buyers until the end of that month to submit bids. After the deadline came and went, news organizations picked up the story and spread the word further. The most recent deadline passed Aug. 28, again without any proposals. The barns encapsulate the conundrums that accompany old buildings. Which barns – or grain elevators or schoolhouses or armouries or lighthouses – should be preserved? At what cost? And why, exactly?

CREATURES IN B.C. CAVES: By appearances, the Quatsino Cave Amphipod is an unimposing creature: an eyeless, colourless, cave-dwelling crustacean about the size of an eraser at the end of a pencil. But it does have a superpower. It is so rare, its discovery in a cave on Vancouver Island has achieved what decades of campaigning by conservationists couldn’t do: protect a large chunk of old-growth forest atop a network of prized karst caves.

Roughly 4 per cent of Vancouver Island is karst terrain. For years, conservationists have sought protection for the karst landscape – for the caves and their special inhabitants, and for the rare plants and old-growth forests above. But the mineral-rich karst – soluble limestone – also breeds magnificently large trees, and the region features towering Western hemlock and Western red cedar favoured by the logging industry. The economic pressure to allow forestry runs counter to the conservation goals.

MUSEUMS: Museums across the country are figuring out how to reach students this year in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that have both limited their ability to invite large groups of children on-site and, in many cases, eliminated the possibility of field trips altogether. Many are scrambling to create online content, including lectures, virtual tours and live interaction with museum guides and experts. Some are also beefing up programming that they’ve previously offered to home-school students, anticipating an increase in demand from families who have decided to keep their children at home this year.

STABBING AT BRANDON SKATE PARK: Police in western Manitoba say they’ve made another arrest in an investigation in which they allege a Black man was stabbed after a group of people yelled racial slurs at him. The Brandon Police Service says in a news release that a 21-year-old woman from the city was arrested Saturday night near a skateboard park where police have said the attack occurred two days earlier. Officers responded to reports of a fight in the park in Brandon, west of Winnipeg, on Thursday night. They said witnesses described one man and four women starting a fight with the Black man by yelling racial slurs. The victim was taken to hospital by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.

OPINIONS

The Globe and Mail’s Editorial Board on cleaning up the oil sands: “There is a lot of work left to do. Critics rightly argue that rules around cleaning up the oil sands are not strong enough. This is similar to lax rules for old wells. Even after Alberta tightened those standards this year, there are no deadlines for cleanups. (British Columbia, in contrast, has imposed timelines.) Meanwhile, Canadian taxpayers are spending $1.7-billion to start remediating thousands of orphan wells in Western Canada.”

Andrew Willis on shifting ownership of Canada’s oil assets: “What would it say about the domestic oil and gas industry’s prospects though if one of the world’s largest energy companies, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, exits a six-decade investment in Ontario refineries at the same time it sells the remainder of its interest in Alberta’s oil sands? Brace for another foreign vote of non-confidence in the future of fossil fuels in Canada.”

JT Steenkamp and Erin Romanchuk on carbon capture: “By creating a more hospitable environment for carbon-capture technology, the governments of Alberta and Canada could also help shift the perception of carbon itself. Rather than simply being seen as a cost both in economic and environmental terms, it could be transformed into a potential asset.”

Dan Clapson on Calgary’s vegan fast-food joint V Burger: “Burgers, fried “chicken” sandwiches, sundaes and shakes are the name of the game here. On the surface level, it may not sound like anything new and noteworthy, but when there is no meat or dairy involved, things get a little more interesting. As well, in a city such as Calgary, which has been more reluctant to embrace the vegan-food movement than most other large cities – this is beef country, after all – V Burger is an addition to the food scene that has felt like a really long time coming.”