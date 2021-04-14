Western Canada: B.C. and Alberta hospitals hit by third wave

Good morning! James and I are co-writing this one today.

Hospital administrators have been raising the alarm in recent days about critical-care beds filling up and health-care workers being overwhelmed in Ontario as a third wave of COVID-19 infections pounds health systems across the country. Pediatric units in the Toronto area are being cleared out to make way for COVID patients and there is a shortage of a key drug used to treat the condition.

But per-capita cases in Western Canada have been trailing Ontario only slightly and in the case of Alberta, they are ahead. In lockstep, hospital admissions are also increasing. On Monday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix noted hospitals in the hard-hit Vancouver and Surrey areas are operating at 100 per cent. Surgeries have been cancelled and the biggest problem is staffing: exhausted health-care workers are stretched thin.

“Emergency room nurses are certainly overwhelmed by the numbers of patients who are presenting with COVID,” said Christine Sorensen, president of the BC Nurses’ Union. She said there are hospitals around the province that are well over capacity, from Fort St. John and Prince George, to Nanaimo and Campbell River. “And they’re concerned patient care will suffer or be denied, if more stringent measures are not put in place to control the spread of this virus in this province.”

As Justine Hunter writes, the province was successful in avoiding a massive spike in cases in the first wave, but now health officials are warning that the system is on the brink of being overwhelmed.

“The doctors, nurses, care aides, cleaners, respiratory therapists, nutritionists – all of the people that are keeping people alive and saving lives every day in our hospital systems – are tired,” Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry warned last week, after meeting with front-line hospital workers. “They are very concerned about the disheartening signs we are seeing.”

Premier John Horgan hinted Tuesday that more restrictions could be coming for British Columbia on Thursday. New case counts on Tuesday clocked in at 873, a drop from the counts of around 1,000 in recent days.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province has “surge” beds available to accommodate additional patients if needed. However, he warned, the concern is whether exhausted health workers can keep up. “The issue is, we want to ensure that our staff are able to provide the level of care required for COVID-19 patients.”

In Saskatchewan, which led the country for per-capita infections for the first two months of the year, intensive-care admissions are now higher than they were during the second wave. There have been between 40 and 46 people in the ICU at various points over the past week, compared with a peak of 38 on Jan. 3. Most of those ICU patients are in Regina.

The government banned indoor gatherings involving people from different households and reduced the capacity for places of worship on Tuesday. The government shut down in-person dining and imposed other measures in Regina late last month in response to surging infections in the city, but Premier Scott Moe has been reluctant to expand those measures to elsewhere in the province.

The situation at hospitals in Alberta and Manitoba is not as dire, though infections are increasing in both provinces.

Alberta currently has the highest daily infection rate in the country, and ICU admissions have jumped by nearly 60 per cent in the past two weeks. While the province’s current number of hospital admissions – 402 – is still less than half the peak more than three months ago, the government is bracing for that number to balloon to 1,000 in the coming weeks.

Premier Jason Kenney, whose government recently ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and tightened other restrictions, said that the government must ensure that ICUs are not pushed to a point where doctors are forced to turn away patients. He pointed to Ontario as a cautionary example.

“My commitment to Albertans is we will not go there, we will not put our doctors in a position of deciding which patients live or die,” he said. “… If Ontario can run out of ICU capacity, we can do so here, too.”

