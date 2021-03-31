Western Canada: B.C. backtracks on reopening amid rising cases of COVID-19 variants

Good morning! Wendy Cox in Vancouver today.

British Columbia has been spared some of the harsh lockdown measures suffered by those in Ontario and Quebec during this pandemic year. After the initial closures of the early days of the pandemic last March, British Columbia cautiously re-opened restaurants and retail establishments last May.

There were lots of safety precautions in place and restaurants were dealt an unhappy shock when B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry required restaurants to stop serving alcohol on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. But compared to places like Toronto – where restaurants were restricted to takeout in November and were only allowed to open for patio service just over a week ago – British Columbians have had fewer hardships than others in the country and have stayed open, albeit with reduced seating.

However, the province’s earlier success in keeping case counts suppressed has seemingly been shattered in the past month and for the first time since the end of that first round of closures, in-person dining in B.C. restaurants is off limits. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and patio seating, though the spring air remains chilly. Other measures announced Monday by Dr. Henry include the closure of Whistler, the result of a stubborn cluster of cases caused by a COVID-19 variant.

The public health officer also reversed her position of only last Thursday, when she said she was working with faith leaders to come up with a safe way to allow in-person worship for Christians, Jews and Muslims in a season of important holidays.

“It is with a heavy heart I have to announce this,” Dr. Henry said at her briefing Monday.

“It is something I know was important for people. But I cannot, in all conscience, with the increasing numbers of cases we are having, and the risk we see from indoor services, allow these types of activities to happen right now.”

That rare reversal from a public health officer who has mostly demonstrated caution and consistency is a testament to just how dramatically worse the COVID-19 situation is in British Columbia. Case counts have soared and Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that the seven-day average positivity rate – the number of tests coming up positive for the virus – had gone from a consistent 6.5 per cent to 9.6. That, he said, “means very significant growth in the last week and this requires a circuit breaker, it requires action.”

The main concern is the increased number of cases caused by COVID variants, three in particular that have been found to spread more easily and be more deadly.

The age profile of people with severe COVID-19 is also shifting, now impacting those in their 40s and 50s. This is partly a result of a steep drop in infections and deaths among much older residents of nursing and retirement homes, the chief victims of previous waves.

“The third wave is really different, especially from the first wave,” said Katharina Plenk, chief and medical director of the department of medicine at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, a facility north of Toronto designated for COVID-19 patients. “Definitely there is a signal there that this is affecting a younger population. This is obviously something that hits close to home, and it’s been very scary to see.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan called upon those in the 20 to 40 cohort to rededicate themselves to more strictly following health orders. He was unsubtle on Monday.

“My appeal to you is do not blow this for the rest of us,” he said in a comment that prompted a backlash on Twitter. “Do not blow this for your parents and your neighbours and others who have been working really, really hard, making significant sacrifices so we can get good outcomes for everybody.”

All of this was on the same day as Dr. Henry, Minister Dix and Premier Horgan delivered the news that Canadian provinces had put a pause on the AstraZeneca shot for those under the age of 55, acting on an advisory committee’s recommendations due to a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots. On Tuesday, the province announced that those aged 55 and up would be eligible to get an AstraZeneca vaccination from their local pharmacy, with openings starting Wednesday.

Columnist Gary Mason suggested B.C. should have acted sooner to clamp down on the rising infections, though as he writes, the government here isn’t “the only one that saw storm clouds on the horizon, knew something bad was rolling in and ignored the giant height of the waves about to crash around them.”

After receiving accolades for how Dr. Henry and Premier Horgan handled the early days of the pandemic, the missteps of the last month didn’t have to happen, Gary writes.

