Western Canada: B.C. family searches for answers – and justice – after teen’s fatal overdose caught on video

What the Crimeni family is going through is the darkest of parental places. Fourteen-year-old Carson died earlier this month, the victim of an apparent overdose of ecstasy, which prompted him to act out in intoxication in bizarre ways at a suburban Langley skate park.

We know this because other teens at the park that night filmed it, laughing, catcalling and turning the video of the sweating, swaying boy into memes. Ambulance attendants arrived long after the videos were shot, called by another teen who found Carson breathing raggedly. They could not save the boy.

As Nancy Macdonald reports this week, the tragic story has raised, once again, disturbing questions about the effects of bullying and the startling capacity for some people so young to behave with such savagery. It raises the spectre of the sometimes devastating results of recreational drug use among the very young. And it renews the persistent question of whether an urge for social-media performance can inure teens to the consequences of their behaviour.

But placing an emphasis on the ill effects of social media doesn’t offer much comfort: As heart-breaking as Carson’s story is, British Columbians have heard similar before. Twenty-two years ago, long before meme meant anything other than the Oxford English dictionary definition, Canadians were shaken by the story of Reena Virk.

Reena was beaten and later drowned after a night-time gathering of teens in the Victoria area in November, 1997. Reena, like Carson, was 14, desperate to fit in and viciously bullied by people she thought were her friends.

Charges were laid in that case. Two were convicted of second-degree murder and sent to prison. Awareness of bullying became a rallying point.

It’s way too early to speculate whether charges will be laid in Carson’s death. RCMP say they are investigating and have pleaded for calm.

“Just let this take its course; let us do our job,” Cpl. Holly Largy told Nancy.

Around the West

DRUG USE SITES: The Alberta government has launched its promised review of supervised drug-consumption sites to study the impact on surrounding communities. The minister in charge of addictions and mental health says the government accepts that the sites reduce the harm of opioids but he says the voices of neighbours and businesses have been ignored. The Opposition New Democrats claim the panel is simply cover to shut the sites down. The review was launched the same week that Health Canada approved Saskatchewan’s first drug-consumption site. The announcement is drawing attention to the lack of those services in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where public-health experts are primarily concerned about meth rather than opioids.

HUAWEI EXTRADITION: A judge has ordered a number of exhibits including documents and video to be released to the media ahead of an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The court order underscores the intense international attention the case has garnered as it strains relations between Canada and China.

TEACHER TALKS: The BC Teachers’ Federation and the provincial government will meet for eight days of talks aimed at reaching a new collective agreement before the school year starts. BCTF president Teri Mooring said the negotiations, to start Wednesday, will focus on teachers’ pay and class size and composition. The current agreement between BCTF and the BC Public School Employers’ Association expired June 30.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: A PhD student at the University of Alberta is using artificial intelligence to identify depression.

HUSKY: There is growing speculation that Husky Energy Inc. could be bought out by its controlling shareholder, as the value of the company and other major energy firms continue to suffer because of Alberta’s struggling oil industry. Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing first bought into Husky in 1987.

SIDEWALK SPACE: Vancouver is requiring new buildings to be pushed back on their lots, an effort to create wider sidewalks that create more space for pedestrians on busy commercial streets. The changes mean patrons of one neighbourhood market can sit outside with their coffees and deli lunches. They also mean taking pavement away from cars in some spots. In spite of that, there’s been almost no public opposition, in stark contrast to similar efforts the past decade to make room for bicycle lanes on streets, another piece of the general squeezing-in that is occurring in 21st-century cities.

HONG KONG PROTESTS: Tensions from continuing mass protests in Hong Kong reached Vancouver’s streets for the second day in a row, as two opposing protest groups faced off outside the Chinese consulate in the city. A few hundred people showed up in front of the consulate in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon, with those in solidarity with Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters condemning brutality from the territory’s police, while a pro-China group decried violence from demonstrators in Hong Kong. Similar confrontations also happened on Saturday outside of a SkyTrain station in Vancouver.

CANNABIS: The legalization of recreational marijuana was intended to wipe out the black market, including the large number of illegal dispensaries that had opened across the country, largely in Vancouver and Toronto. As Mike Hager reports, while most of those retail shops have either permanently closed or started the process to obtain a licence, unlicensed sales have migrated online – where business is booming.

CALGARY LIBRARY: As Bill Ptacek prepares to retire as CEO of the Calgary Public Library, he is opening up about living with terminal cancer. Christina Frangou interviewed Mr. Ptacek for a profile that chronicles the Chicago native’s 40-year career championing public libraries in the United States and Canada.

RACETRACK RAID: Canadian border officials raided Vancouver’s horse-racing track and arrested 25 backstretch workers. The Canada Border Services Agency is providing little information about the raid, saying only that it relates to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Opinion

Gary Mason on Elections Canada’s directive to environmentalists: “While I’m not so sure that Elections Canada is wrong in its interpretation of the current statute, it doesn’t make this situation any less absurd. Scientific fact should not be considered partisan, whether it aligns with a particular party’s views or not.”