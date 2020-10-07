Western Canada: B.C. parties take different tack on election promises aimed at helping families

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver this morning.
British Columbia voters will be getting a little more in their pockets no matter which of the two main political parties win the Oct. 24 vote, as the NDP and the Liberals take different approaches to propping up struggling families and encouraging spending by others.
On Tuesday, the NDP released its full platform and key among the promises was a pledge to give a one-time $1,000 cash payment to families that qualify – those whose household income is under $125,000 with a diminishing amount up to $175,000. Single people earning less than $62,000 annually would be eligible for $500 with a sliding scale up to $87,000.
Among the party’s other 60 new commitments was a rent freeze for a year and an expansion of the $10-a-day daycare plan that the party first campaigned on in 2017, but which has been slow to roll out.
The Liberals have yet to release their full platform, but their big-ticket promise was revealed last week. If the BC Liberals form government, they will eliminate the 7-per-cent provincial sales tax for a year and cut it to 3 per cent for the following year. It would not be expanded beyond that point until the economy recovers from the pandemic, and even then, at a gradual rate, former Liberal finance minister Mike de Jong told the Globe’s Tax and Spend columnist Pat Brethour.
Rolling back the PST would cost $10.8-billion in the first two years; the party has not provided cost estimates beyond that.
Pat notes that tax holidays have been floated in other jurisdictions as a way to lasso tens of billions of dollars that have piled up in the savings accounts of those relatively untouched by the coronavirus’s economic ravages.
The promise by the Liberals came as a surprise. The party spent 16 years in government touting its fiscal management and was frequently criticized by the NDP for refusing to loosen the purse strings to help those in need. The Liberals' PST promise was trashed by the NDP as a handout to the rich, a somersault from the usual progressive critique of sales taxes as an unfair burden on the poor, Pat writes.
A tax holiday would mostly benefit high earners who spend more, the NDP argues. “It may be $7 in the first year on a phone bill, but it would be $70,000 on a yacht,” said NDP candidate George Heyman, who is Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.
But Pat’s examination shows that proportionately, the tax cut will provide more impact for those who earn less.
He notes that even with exemptions, lower-income British Columbians pay substantial amounts of PST. In its most recent budget, the B.C. government estimated how much provincial sales tax various people would pay. A single person with no children earning $30,000, for instance, was estimated to pay $460 a year in PST, much less than the $1,160 paid by a single person with no children who earned $80,000. Similarly, a family with two incomes and two children making $90,000 a year is estimated to pay $1,388 a year in PST; the same kind of family, with income of $120,000 a year, would pay $1,714.
“But each dollar paid in tax takes a bigger proportional bite out of the incomes of lower earners. In addition, the PST represents a bigger share of the overall tax bill for lower-income individuals and households, mostly because income tax rates are progressive. Looked at that way, the BC Liberal proposal would deliver its biggest benefits to lower earners.”
The Liberals will release the rest of their platform likely this week.
The top stories across Western Canada so far this week: a spike in COVID-19 cases in Alberta have raised the prospect of new restrictions, Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe confronts a fatal 1997 crash on the campaign trail, and testing backlogs spawn a cottage industry of private-sector alternatives, where patients can find out their COVID status for a fee.
This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.
Around the West:
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Alberta’s medical health officer is warning that Edmonton could face new pandemic restrictions after a wave of new COVID-19 infections put much of the city on a provincial watch list. Dr. Deena Hinshaw did not say precisely what new measures she’s considering, but business groups say they are concerned about the prospect of a return to the type of restrictions or shutdowns that were imposed in the spring. Premier Jason Kenney says anything the province does must balance the need to curb infections with the “unintended consequences” on people’s livelihoods and mental health.
ONLINE VOTING: British Columbia is one of at least three provinces holding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite the challenges and risks of in-person voting, none are allowing people to cast ballots online. In B.C., the province’s elections agency says the security risks are too high. Anton Boegman, B.C.'s chief electoral officer, told a legislative committee in the spring: “Internet voting, I believe, is still not secure enough to be used in a provincial election. That’s especially true, I think, given the proliferation of cyberthreats that we’ve seen through elections in other jurisdictions, such as the U.S. and the U.K.”
SASKATCHEWAN ELECTION: Scott Moe, the leader of the Saskatchewan Party and incumbent premier, has offered a public apology for a fatal crash in 1997, after which he received a ticket for driving without due care and attention. Mr. Moe, then 23, drove his pickup truck through a stop sign in rural Saskatchewan and hit a car, killing the woman who was driving. The crash resurfaced during the election campaign when the victim’s son, Steve Balog, who was in the car with his mother, posted about it on social media. Mr. Balog and his half-brother, Dan Bulmer, don’t believe Mr. Moe was held accountable.
LETHBRIDGE OVERDOSE SITE: A group in Lethbridge that launched an unsanctioned supervised drug-consumption site intends to apply to Health Canada for permission to legally operate their makeshift facility. The pop-up tent in a local park was in response to the closure of ARCHES, a large 24-hour facility that shut down amid allegations of financial mismanagement. It was replaced by a mobile site operated by the provincial government that is much smaller and has more limited hours.
COVID-19 IN MANITOBA: An increase in new COVID-19 infections in Manitoba, where 51 new cases were reported Monday, has prompted the government to require bars and other licensed establishments in the greater Winnipeg region to close early. More than two-thirds of the new cases were in Winnipeg.
PRIVATE TESTING: Reports of backlogs and long wait times for results in provincially run COVID-19 testing systems has prompted private clinics to offer their own tests, allowing people to skip the line – for a fee. The for-profit clinics serve individual patients as well as companies that require employees to test negative for the coronavirus before returning to work. Individuals pay anywhere from $50 to $250 for a test. In Alberta, Ichor Blood Services, a private mobile lab company, is doing both serology testing, which uses blood samples to detect virus antibodies, as well as COVID-19 tests. The company does about 500 tests a week in Calgary and Edmonton and plans to expand to other cities in the province. It uses a private lab in Alberta to process the tests.
AGRICULTURE: The chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank says supporting large projects to expand irrigation in Western Canada is a priority as the bank seeks to boost economic growth in both urban and rural Canada. The bank announced last week that it would put $1.5-billion toward irrigation projects on Western Canadian farmland. Michael Sabia tells The Globe and Mail that improving irrigation infrastructure is a critical part of economic diversification that will help farmers and make their farmland more productive.
ART GALLERIES: Art Galleries in Banff and Vancouver have installed exhibitions featuring work that drew inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic. Breathe, an exhibition at the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff, Alta., features dozens of intricately beaded masks. And in Vancouver, the Living Room exhibition at the Fazakas Gallery, brings together COVID-inspired work – masks and more – by five Canadian artists. LaTiesha Fazakas, owner of the Fazakas Gallery, says the pandemic has had a profound effect on how we live. “So much of our time has now been spent at home. We all have this just surreal experience with that. And I think that there’s just so many ways to examine the experience.”
PRAIRIE FALL SUPPERS: The harvest-time tradition of fall suppers on the Prairies have been forced to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, moving from local event halls to drive-thru-style take-out meals.
Opinion:
Trevor Tombe and Daniel Schwanen on Alberta’s economic recovery: “Ensuring Alberta is as open as possible to the best talent from across Canada and abroad to exercise their profession, ply their trade or conduct their business can help boost the province’s economy. Not all moves make sense, but there are artificial regulatory barriers currently deterring some potential migrants from helping build Alberta’s economy. Those should be lifted.”
Janet Smylie, Diane Smylie and Lisa Richardson on racism in the health-care system: “While most incidents of anti-Indigenous racism in hospitals go unreported, at times evidence and public outrage are sufficient to result in public investigations or inquests with subsequent recommendations. Sadly, the latter are commonly diluted and only partially implemented. Efforts are typically superficial and performative, involving, for example, ineffective ‘cultural sensitivity’ trainings.”