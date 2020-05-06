Western Canada: B.C. set to announce plans for reopening economy

Good morning,

Here are the top stories from Western Canada:

IRVING OIL: New Brunswick-based Irving Oil has received approval for a plan to use foreign tankers to transport Alberta oil through the Panama Canal and around to Atlantic Canada. Former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna told Kelly Cryderman that the plan is “spectacular” and could achieve what the failed Energy East 2.0 pipeline could have done.

‘MURDER HORNETS’: Invasive species experts are preparing for the possibility that a flying insect ominously dubbed the “murder hornet," whose appearance in B.C. last year has led to fears of swarms this spring. The giant Asian hornets feed on honeybees and in large enough numbers, its stings can be fatal to humans. Provincial beekeepers in B.C. and Alberta both say the risk is low but they are currently assessing the situation and preparing to eradicate the hornets if they appear.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller.

ALBERTA RELAUNCH: Alberta is preparing to relaunch parts of its economy as early as next Thursday, but that could depend on who is ready to open by then. Restaurateurs say they’re worried about whether they can turn a profit a reduced capacity, as they will be limited to operating at 50 per cent, and if it’s safe for their staff and customers. Some say they don’t intend to open right away, if ever. Medical providers such as dentists and physiotherapsts have been allowed to re-open as of Monday, but some of their regulators have yet to release guidelines for opening and others say they won’t be able to see patients again unless they can find masks and other protective gear, which is in short supply.

B.C. RELAUNCH: British Columbia’s top doctor says she’s confident the province’s health-care system can handle COVID-19 cases as the province relaxes its pandemic restrictions. Dr. Bonnie Henry released new modelling data this week that acknowledged easing back on physical distancing measures could cause an increase in cases, but also said it would be manageable. Dr. Henry said the province has successfully flattened the curve and will be able to loosen restrictions this summer. As the province prepares for that relaunch, Restaurants in Vancouver are asking the city to expand patios into sidewalks, laneways or streets to allow more space between diners.

SASKATCHEWAN’S COVID-19 RESPONSE: Saskatchewan’s Opposition is the level of information released by the government about a COVID-19 outbreak at a hospital, just as the province was preparing to loosen restrictions intended to limit the spread of the illness. Saskatchewan was the first province to release a relaunch plan and expects to start allowing some businesses to operate beginning May 19.

AMAZON: A Canadian executive at Amazon has quit over the company’s treatment of employees who have complained about safety in its warehouses. Tim Bray, a technologist who worked out of Amazon’s Vancouver offices, wrote in a blog post post that he “quit in dismay” on Friday after the company fired several employees who had demanded greater protection for warehouse workers.

ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR: The new head of Alberta’s energy regulator says his first priority is restoring confidence in the agency after an investigation into the actions of his predecessor and budget cuts that led to significant layoffs. Laurie Pushor became the Alberta Energy Regulator’s chief executive on April 15, six months after three provincial watchdogs found the former AER boss, Jim Ellis, set up a pricey side project that diverted resources, money and employee time from the agency while concealing many of the details from the board of directors.

FOOD PROCESSING: The federal government is pledging $77-million in aid to help food-processors obtain personal protective equipment to curb COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities. The announcement came a day after Cargill Ltd., re-opened its slaughterhouse in High River, where more than 900 workers have fallen ill. A recent Globe and Mail investigation into the Cargill outbreak revealed that as the virus spread among workers, the company did not widely distribute face masks. Several workers also told The Globe that efforts to facilitate physical distancing on the production line, where employees work elbow-to-elbow as they break down carcasses, came too little, too late. Outbreaks at beef and poultry plants have also underscored the importance of contact tracing to identify and curb infections.

PORT OF VANCOUVER: The Port of Vancouver is urging the federal cabinet to approve plans for a $3.5-billion container terminal. The port argues that the project, called Roberts Bank Terminal 2, as important for British Columbia’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

REAL ESTATE: Housing markets in Vancouver and Calgary have been hammered by stay-at-home measures that have shaken the economy across the country. In the Vancouver region, 1,109 homes sold last month, a 40-per-cent drop over last year and a near four-decade low. In Calgary, where the housing market had started to rebound from the 2015 oil crash and recession, sales fell 63 per cent to 573 properties.

CANCELLED EVENTS: The Masters show jumping show at Spruce Meadows in Calgary is the latest large event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While festivals and other events in the next several months have been scrapped due bans on large gatherings, the cancellation of the Spruce Meadows event, in September, underscores the pessimism that those restrictions will be lifted any time soon.

Opinion:

Jeffrey Jones on an oil recovery: “Factories and stores are reopening and traffic is picking up on the roads in Milan, Atlanta, Saskatoon and lots of other places. But after five days of gains that have seen oil prices double, the risk is that markets are getting ahead of themselves.”