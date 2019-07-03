Western Canada: B.C. teen’s fatal overdose fuels calls for more youth addictions support

Good morning, it’s James Keller in Calgary.

As British Columbia and other jurisdictions devote more resources to fighting the opioid crisis, there have been frequent concerns that young people have been left to fall through the cracks. And a recent coroner’s inquest in B.C. has revealed how large those gaps have become.

Elliot Eurchuk, a 16-year-old living in Victoria, died in April of 2018 after a drug overdose.

His mother, Rachel Staples, told a coroner’s inquest that she ran into multiple barriers to find treatment for Elliot. One facility they contacted would only take patients who were 19 or older, and another said did not have the capacity to help. Others had waiting lists of up to a year.

The coroner’s jury – which concluded Elliot’s death was accidental from a toxic mix of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine – made seven recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Those recommendations included that the province “streamline and coordinate access” to youth treatment beds and provide more long-term residential facilities.

These issues have been raised before. A 2016 report from the province’s former Representative for Children and Youth, Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, described a “piecemeal” system that suffered from wait times and spotty service in some regions.

The B.C. government is reviewing the recommendations from the coroner’s inquest.

Around the West

RCMP arrest: A Saskatchewan RCMP officer who was captured on video threatening to kill a man during an arrest has been relocated and taken off front-line duties while the force reviews what happened. Two videos of the arrest in Pelican Narrows, a remote community in northern Saskatchewan, surfaced over the weekend. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations called for the officer to be fired. The RCMP says it has launched a code-of-conduct investigation, which is the force’s disciplinary process.

China’s meat ban: Canada’s agriculture industry is increasingly becoming collateral damage in this country’s worsening relationship with China. Carrie Tait went to a cattle auction in Strathmore, Alta., to ask ranchers how the dispute is affecting them, after China announced a complete ban on imports of Canadian beef and pork.

Money laundering: British Columbia is contemplating a controversial technique now used in Britain that forces some people in the country on investor visas to prove how they purchased real estate – or risk having their properties seized.

Lieutenant-Governor: Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant-Governor, William Thomas Molloy, has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 78. Mr. Molloy, who became Lieutenant-Governor last year, was originally from Saskatoon and had a legal career in which he negotiated numerous treaty settlements and land-claim agreements.

Trans Mountain: A First Nations-led proposal to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline says it’s making process and could submit an offer as early as next week. Project Reconciliation is one of several Indigenous groups vying to own part of the pipeline and take over the stalled expansion project.

China sponsorship: The Union of B.C. Municipalities is reviewing whether it should continue to allow the Chinese government to sponsor its annual general meeting. The group, which represents local governments in B.C., has faced criticism amid heightening tensions between Canada and China.

Garbage ship: A ship carrying 1,500 tonnes of waste from the Philippines that became the centre of a dispute with the Canadian government is now in the Vancouver region to be processed. The garbage is destined for incinerators at Metro Vancouver’s Waste-to-Energy Facility to produce electricity for sale to BC Hydro.

National park: A proposed national park that could protect nearly 300 square kilometres in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley is a step closer to reality. The federal and B.C. governments have reached agreements with the Osoyoos Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band to begin negotiations. The proposed park, which is home to some of the country’s most endangered species, has been the subject of an emotional debate that has pitted ranchers and hunters against those who believe the surrounding ecosystem needs to be protected.