Western Canada: B.C. tourism providers struggle to stay afloat

International visitors have vanished from the beaches and surf shacks in Tofino. They have vacated the wineries in the Okanagan. They aren’t paying top-dollar to fish or to catch a glimpse of grizzly bears.

This has meant a boom in opportunity for British Columbians and Albertans who may have chosen in previous years to spend their tourism dollars abroad. But that doesn’t mean that it’s been an opportunity easy to realize for either traveller or tourist provider.

As Frances Bula writes this weekend, COVID-19 hasn’t meant it’s any easier to get a hotel room in Tofino or the Okanagan. Rooms are scarce and the prices as high as they ever were. Camping is an equal challenge. Getting a reservation is nearly impossible and making the desperate decision to plop a tent down on a patch of unsanctioned wilderness is a no-no that is causing harm.

But the bustling streets of Tofino’s main drag aren’t telling the whole story of tourism in this COVID summer.

Many hotels are operating at half or, at most, 60-per-cent capacity to comply with health regulations, or simply because they can’t find enough staff, and that’s in tourism hot spots. Tourism outside those is sparser.

On the high specialty end of the spectrum, businesses that once catered to predominantly well-off American, European and Asian visitors are particularly hard hit.

Luxury resorts such as Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, Sonora Resort and other fly-in destinations that typically cost thousands a night have simply closed for the season. Offerings that attract foreigners wanting a special B.C. experience – and are willing to pay thousands of dollars to get it – are all hurting.

“For anyone who is doing a guided experience, there’s been a huge drop in activity. BCers know their province and how to get around,” said Rick Snowden, a kayak tour operator.

British Columbians tend to prefer independent vacations, relying on camping and recreational vehicles. Few are willing to pay for guides or lodges that provide distinctly B.C. experiences. “Why should I pay $9,000 to see a bear?” is the response he and his fellow specialty tourism operators hear, Mr. Snowden said.

Even more worrying, those B.C. vacationers are likely to disappear in September, as people return to work and children head back to some form of schooling. Many seasonal operators have worked through October in the past, thanks to international visitors. That’s unlikely to happen this year.

But those tourism services help contribute to the hundreds of millions of dollars the province gains in tax revenues from tourism operators, many of which are key employers that help keep smaller B.C. communities thriving.

On top of it all, many in the B.C. tourism industry, the third biggest economic generator in British Columbia, say a lack of government support tailored to their often seasonal businesses is devastating.

According to the tourism association, it contributes $4.5-billion in taxes to the three levels of government – $1.7-billion to the province, $2.1-billion federally, and $700-million to local municipalities – and accounts for $21.5-billion in annual revenue within B.C.

And yet, Canada’s relief programs have left some tourism operators out: Alasdair Douglas runs Rockwood Adventures, which used to cater specifically to corporate groups, cruise lines and privately booked leisure visitors (George Lucas and his family of 13, wanting to visit Victoria and Whistler, among them). He employed about 20 guides.

Now, he is working to repackage some activities for locals, including stays at northern lodges and glamping excursions at an uninhabited island in the Salish Sea. In the meantime, he doesn’t qualify for the federal government’s payroll subsidy.

Although his revenues for May, June and July were down from this time last year by 100 per cent, he also didn’t have any revenue or wage costs in the Jan. 1 to March 31 period – the required second condition.

“All these seasonal business are ineligible for [Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy] and this is crippling right now for a lot of tourism businesses trying to restart and focus on the local and domestic markets,” he said.

AROUND THE WEST

COVID-19 APP: The Alberta government is pressing Ottawa to help it fix its COVID-19 contact-tracing app and make it compatible with a new national app rather than forcing hundreds of thousands of people who are already using the province’s software to switch. Alberta released a contact-tracing app in May, but technical limitations have hampered its effectiveness for iPhone users and opened up privacy issues. The federal government’s app is able to use software from Apple and Google that doesn’t have that issue, but Alberta has not committed to allowing people in the province to use it. The Alberta government says Ottawa is preventing it from working with the tech companies and should instead get out of the way to ensure the apps can work together.

MANHUNT, MANITOBA: The manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky stretched across four provinces and nearly 3,000 kilometres, starting in Port Alberni, B.C., where the boys departed their hometown ostensibly in search of jobs in Yukon. It cost $1.5-million as investigators from the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as local residents, spent 23 days on high alert – from the discovery of the first victim on July 15, 2019, to the discovery on Aug. 7 of the bodies of the two young men, who died in a murder-suicide sometime earlier. But the crucial question of motive remains unanswered and probably always will, police say.

The Globe and Mail spent more than two weeks on the ground, producing in-depth coverage of the manhunt, and returned in the immediate wake of its dark conclusion for exclusive interviews. The resulting documentary is both an intimate story of one community living through a waking nightmare, and a portrait of the gruelling investigative work needed to track a pair of killers through a harsh and unforgiving landscape.

REMEMBERING CARSON: Aron Crimeni worries his memories of his son, Carson, are starting to get hazy around the edges. The exact timbre of Carson’s boyish voice, which often vibrated with excitement, has faded slightly in the year since the 14-year-old died shortly after his distress from a suspected drug overdose was filmed and mocked on social media by teenagers at a suburban B.C. skate park. The death of the Langley, B.C., boy sparked a national outpouring of anger at the callousness of the teenagers in the video and prompted a police investigation into whether any of the teens at the park that night bear some responsibility for what happened. But the investigation has dragged on.

GEORGE GOSBEE: The trustee in the bankruptcy of a company owned by George Gosbee is suing his estate for $6.4-million alleging the late Calgary financier failed to pay back a loan used to buy an NHL franchise and diverted some of the money into personal accounts. Mr. Gosbee, who died by suicide in November, 2017, borrowed US$5-million from a firm with ties to billionaire Fred Mannix to finance his stake in the Arizona Coyotes seven years ago. He did not pay the loan back, even after he sold his interest in the club, according to court documents. But Mr. Gosbee moved millions from the company he set up to make the investment, called Gozco Ltd., into his personal bank accounts, including nearly US$1.6-million in the months leading up to his death, the claim by trustee PricewaterhouseCoopers alleges. [for subscribers]

B.C. SCHOOL BUBBLES: Parents and educators in British Columbia are expressing concern over a plan to reopen schools, in which students will be grouped into cohorts of up to 120 people, with some describing it as a logistical nightmare that seems to contradict public-health advice to date. But the B.C. government says the cohort numbers were determined with advice from Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and are based, in part, on the ability to contact-trace should someone within the cohort test positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Premier John Horgan says adjustments to the plan to reopen the province’s schools may be necessary, including delaying the exact day elementary and high school students return to their classes. School is set to fully resume Sept. 8 with most students from kindergarten to Grade 12 returning full-time to classes.

PANDA PROBLEMS: In a sign of how much the pandas’ circumstances have shifted since their much-ballyhooed arrival, the Calgary Zoo is warning it will soon be scrambling for bamboo to feed them. The zoo, where the pandas have resided for the past two years, has been searching for bamboo – the animals’ main source of food – since the COVID-19 pandemic strained airlines and shipping routes, putting pressure on the zoo’s supply. An emergency bamboo supplier in British Columbia is expected to run out by late September. As it races to find more, the zoo is urging the Canadian and Chinese governments to expedite permits to return the pandas to their home country, which it has been unable to obtain because of changes to China’s import laws and access to quarantine facilities because of the pandemic.

SASKATCHEWAN SCHOOL PLANS: The Saskatchewan Medical Association said Friday its leaders recently met with the province’s chief medical health officer and other officials to discuss the back-to-school plan unveiled earlier this week. Premier Scott Moe’s government plans to send students back to class in as normal a way as possible, with some restrictions, but without mandatory masks or reduced class sizes. The Ministry of Education has encouraged teachers and parents to take a look at more detailed safety plans developed by school divisions. The medical association said doctors have concerns and want to see more clear direction about wearing masks.

MASKS ON TRANSIT: People taking public transit in Greater Vancouver will soon be required to wear face coverings, formalizing what had until now been a voluntary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. TransLink chief executive Kevin Desmond said Thursday that the move, which comes into effect on Monday, Aug. 24, is necessary to ensure passengers have confidence getting back on buses, trains and SeaBuses as the province continues to open its various sectors. People who are unable to wear face coverings because of a medical condition or disability will not be required to, and have the option of requesting a TransLink-branded card noting their exemption. Others who will not be required to wear them include those who cannot put on or take off a mask without assistance, children under the age of 5, TransLink employees who are working behind a physical barrier or areas not accessed by the public, and police and other first responders in emergencies.

OIL SANDS DIVESTMENT: The president of one of Canada’s biggest oil producers says meeting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets is crucial to earn the support of banks and investors, and ensure the long-term success of the sector. In the past few months, myriad investors have taken a step back from Alberta’s oil sands, citing environmental concerns, including the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc., Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Deutsche Bank AG. French energy giant Total SA also wrote off $9.3-billion worth of oil sands assets this year. Tim McKay, head of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., told The Globe and Mail on Thursday he believes divestment is because of the “stigma” attached to Alberta’s oil sands, which he doesn’t think reflects the current reality of emissions reductions. Canadian Natural wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent by 2025, and cut water use at its in situ operations by half. Its ultimate goal is net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its oil sands operations, though it doesn’t have a timeline in mind. [for subscribers]

VANCOUVER REAL ESTATE: Canada’s two hottest real estate markets – Vancouver and Toronto – spiked for the second successive month, hitting record sales for July and pushing up prices as rock-bottom mortgage rates and limited supply whipped up competition after a brief slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Vancouver area, sales increased by 22 per cent compared with July, 2019, to a record 3,128 homes, according to the local board. That was nearly 10-per-cent above the 10-year sales average for July, and 28-per-cent higher than June. [for subscribers]

OILERS JACKPOT: The Oilers’ 50/50 draw during their qualifying round against Chicago has sold a record $9.4-million worth of tickets in just three games, including $5.4-million on Wednesday, with half of that money paid out in jackpots. The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation uses its share of the proceeds to finance local programs and non-profits. The organization has donated more than $40-million to more than 2,900 charities and hockey programs in Alberta since 2001. The winner of the 50/50 draw during Wednesday’s game took home a jackpot of $2,708,565, which the Oilers said is a world record. Typically a 50/50 draw at a hockey game will attract as much as $100,000, according to Ascend Fundraising Solutions, which operates charitable fundraising technology for in-arena and online contests for teams in the NHL, NFL, NBA and other leagues in North America.

VPD RACISM REPORT: An internal Vancouver police investigation failed to root out two officers who allegedly made racist remarks and maligned poor and vulnerable citizens last year while accompanied by consultants studying the department’s controversial use of street checks. One officer was accused of making a number of racist remarks while the other, in a separate ride-along, allegedly “made inappropriate comments about vulnerable and marginalized people, had anger issues, and was overly terse and extremely rude to a member of the public,” according to details released this week from British Columbia’s municipal police watchdog. The alleged misconduct was observed by the consultants and included in an October, 2019, draft report, which was seen by civilian Vancouver Police Department employees who alerted their superiors, kicking off an internal probe overseen by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner. The investigation was suspended last month because the officers in question did not come forward and the private consulting firm declined to co-operate and revealed that its researchers had destroyed their field notes from a dozen ride-alongs in November, 2019.

RACISM ACCUSATION: The treatment of an Indigenous military corporal who was directed to a homeless shelter while seeking help at a B.C. hospital with serious symptoms underscores the need to address anti-Indigenous racism, advocates say. Cpl. Connor Sutton, 23, went to a Duncan, B.C., hospital suffering from chest pains, vomiting, speech and breathing issues, and severe confusion, according to his family. Cpl. Sutton’s mother has said publicly that he was diagnosed with a hole in his esophagus on a first trip to the hospital but that staff told him to seek out a homeless shelter when he went there a second time. Cpl. Sutton was later admitted to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and held in the psychiatric ward for a month, family added, saying that he was “languishing in the hospital.” In a statement to The Globe and Mail this week, Island Health, also known as the Vancouver Island Health Authority, confirmed that Cpl. Sutton has been discharged from Royal Jubilee.

PRAIRIE DISTILLERIES GET INTO THE READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL MARKET: Ready-to-drink, or RTD, creations are hardly new. Smirnoff Ice was launched in 1999, as was Mike’s Hard Lemonade, which was created by Mark Anthony Brands, the owners of Mission Hill Winery. Still, things have accelerated in recent years, a trend that can largely be attributed to White Claw Hard Seltzer, also created by Mark Anthony Brands. Saskatoon’s Living Sky Winery and Black Fox Farm & Distillery were actually a little ahead of the curve when they launched their collaborative product Mingle in 2018, which is set apart from other RTD beverages because it is produced with ingredients entirely from the two collaborators’ farms. One of Alberta’s most recognizable distillers, Eau Claire Distillery, debuted its first canned cocktail in 2018, the EquineOx Mule, The most recent addition, a Spruce Berry Smash made with vodka, raspberries and spruce tips, was released in the late spring and has become quite buzzworthy. Fellow Alberta spirits maker, Calgary’s Burwood Distillery, has also thrown its hat into the RTD market with a collaborative canned kombucha cocktail line.

OPINIONS

Trevor Tombe on equalization payments: “No oil-producing province has qualified for equalization in recent years, despite the massive blow from low oil prices; their incomes remained too high. But with COVID-19, that’s about to change.”

Adrienne Tanner on why we need hiking restrictions in B.C.: “The hiking craze has exploded over the last decade and crowds are ruining what the serenity of being off-line and alone in nature. Some people blame Instagram which has fuelled a sort of competition for the ultimate wilderness beauty shot. But it is also simply the natural consequence of a growing population discovering easily accessible trails and falling in love with hiking. As a life-long hiker, I can scarcely criticize them. But as much as I hate the idea of not being able to strap on my boots and head out on a whim, I believe it’s time to limit the numbers on our popular trails.”