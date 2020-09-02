Western Canada: ’Birth tourism’ back in the spotlight after new data shows jump from last year

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver today.

Last year, 202 women who were not Canadian citizens delivered their babies at St. Paul’s Hospital in downtown Vancouver. Those infants represented 14 per cent of the total born in that hospital last year and the number is just over double the number that were delivered by non-residents there in 2013-2014.

In Richmond, B.C., the new data show there were 502 babies born to women who were not Canadian residents, amounting to one out of every four babies delivered there. The figure represents a significant jump over the previous year when there were 389 births at the hospital delivered to non-resident mothers.

Story continues below advertisement

Two Toronto-area hospitals also saw jumps last year.

The rise in births by non-Canadians in this country – there were 300 more of them last year than the year before – has been an enduring trend over the past several years, stirring demands that politicians at the federal, provincial and municipal level do something about so-called “birth tourism.”

Joe Peschisolido, Liberal MP for Steveston-Richmond East, has argued in the past that the federal government must clamp down on its citizenship regulations to bar babies from gaining citizenship just because their mothers were wealthy enough to travel here to give birth.

“You have folks who are buying their way into Canada. Their children spent the first seven to 14 days of their lives and then they leave, and they become Canadian citizens without contributing anything to Canada,” he said last year in an interview with The Globe when the data for 2018-2019 were released.

B.C. Liberal MLA Jas Johal has also been critical of the practice, especially the industry that has sprouted up in Richmond to allow women from China to travel to Canada to give birth.

An ad on a Chinese-language website from last year is typical: “Our services include free pick-up before and after birth; free arrangements with obstetricians and family doctors; full-time accompaniment from registered B.C. nurses during labour; assistance with getting birth certificates, passports, visas etc.”

Mr. Johal told Gary Mason in January: “We’ve basically put a price on Canadian citizenship. These individuals are paying $80,000 so their child is guaranteed a Canadian passport.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an elite, global, moneyed class that has found a loophole and are working the system. These are not your typical hard-working immigrants who built this country.”

But the story behind the data is frustratingly vague: Who are these women? Are they indeed those that have travelled here to, in effect, purchase a Canadian birth certificate in hopes of allowing their child to use that citizenship for some future gain? It’s clear some women are doing just that, given the ads for the services of birthing houses persist. It would be a lousy business model to advertise the services if there weren’t some women willing to purchase them. But it’s not clear how many of the foreign-national deliveries are to women who have travelled here for the purpose.

The figures released by the Canadian Institute of Health Information also include births by foreign nationals who are here on student visas. Or who are here as temporary foreign workers. Or foreign nationals who are in this country on a visa but who have not begun the process toward gaining citizenship. Or Canadians who have been living outside the country and have had their health coverage lapse but have returned to give birth, among other explanations.

The impact on the hospitals involved is also opaque. Statements from Providence Health Care and from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority both said St. Paul’s and the Richmond Hospital deliver the appropriate maternity care to any woman who arrives needing it. The costs are billed to foreign nationals and if there is any extra revenue – and neither organization would say if there is – it goes into the general operating pool for the facilities. In a statement, Providence Health care said it does not endorse or support birth tourism.

Andrew Griffith, an Ottawa-based fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and a former high-level federal bureaucrat, said this week that because of the lack of precise data, the long-term impact of any birth tourists remains unclear.

It is legal for non-residents to give birth in Canada, which then grants the baby citizenship, but Mr. Griffith said changing birthright citizenship probably isn’t worth the effort at this time given the numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“And if you assume that roughly half of those numbers are pure birth tourists, you’re still talking about less than 1 per cent of the total number of live births in Canada, and you’re still talking about less than 1 per cent of the total number of immigrants to Canada,” Mr. Griffith said.

“Are you going to penalize the 99 per cent to address a problem that affects the 1 per cent?”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here.

AROUND THE WEST

WINNIPEG POLICE SHOOTINGS: Eishia Hudson was an artist who loved sports, a 16-year-old girl raised by her grandmother in Berens River, north of Winnipeg, before moving to the city to live with her mother and siblings. Jason Collins was a 36-year-old father of three children, full of life and love for his family and friends, a power-line worker who worked across the country. His daughter Tianna Rasmussen said he had a heart of gold. Stewart Andrews, 22, was a young father to not only his one-year-old son, but two stepchildren he was raising with his girlfriend in Winnipeg. All three were Indigenous, and over a 10-day period in April, all were shot and killed by members of the Winnipeg Police Service. After their deaths, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said “First Nations have been dehumanized, mistreated and have been killed through WPS officer involved shootings” for years. Five months later, their families are still waiting for answers as the province’s law-enforcement watchdog investigates whether police were justified in using lethal force.

ALBERTA SCHOOLS: The Alberta government is expected to announce its plans today for the province’s share of $2-billion in federal money aimed at helping schools reopen safely. Ottawa announced the money last week, leading to criticism that it came too late to incorporate into school openings, which in Alberta began this week. Today’s announcement comes as several schools delayed reopening plans because of positive COVID-19 tests among teachers or staff. Those positive cases followed recommendations from the province for all teachers and staff to get tested, though some experts say those test results are already out of date and likely don’t give a full picture of the infection rates among teachers and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS: Ottawa is recognizing Canada’s residential school system as a matter of national historic significance and naming two former residential schools, including the Portage La Prairie Residential School in Manitoba, national historic sites. The second historic site is in the Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia.

COVID-19 IN MANITOBA: A spike in COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is prompting the government there to limit travel in the north to protect remote communities from cases in the southern parts of the province. Starting tomorrow, people will have to avoid most non-essential travel to the north, which has largely been spared so far from the novel coronavirus. At one point in July, Manitoba had just one active COVID-19 case, but active cases have now increased to more than 450.

AQUARIUM CLOSING: For the first time in its 64-year history, the Vancouver Aquarium is closing to the public indefinitely – a shutdown linked to the financial challenges of COVID-19. Leaders at Canada’s largest aquarium announced the move on Monday. They said 209 workers – about half the work force – would be laid off, and there is no word on when the aquarium will reopen to visitors. “Will this be over next year at this time? Your guess is as good as mine,” Lasse Gustavsson, president and chief executive officer of the Ocean Wise non-profit organization, which runs the aquarium, said in an interview. “The honest answer is we don’t know when we will open again.” The aquarium leaders are trying to figure out how to operate with challenges that include an 80-per-cent drop in ticket sales. At least 75 specialized staff are to remain, caring for about 70,000 animals.

KEN SIM: The man who was the mayoral candidate for Vancouver’s oldest civic party in the last election says he’s going to run again in 2022 at the forefront of a “new movement” that is growing. Ken Sim, who lost by fewer than 1,000 votes to current Mayor Kennedy Stewart, said he is hearing from an increasing number of people saying they want to create a new party that better represents the socially progressive, fiscally responsible approach Vancouverites want rather than the Non-Partisan Association, the party Mr. Sim represented in the 2018 election. But a former NPA councillor who quit the NPA last November said she is not sure she’s ready to jump to something new. Rebecca Bligh said she has been approached by Mr. Sim about joining his new group, but she’s not ready to make that kind of decision.

KIDS AND MASKS: As students across the country prepare for the new year, some Canadian school boards have mandated, or are strongly recommending, masks for the youngest children in the system: Pupils as young as 4 or 5 will be required to wear them not only in the halls, but also during some lessons, and through much of the day. As some parents grapple with the new rules that can be viewed as common-sense public health measures for kids learning in close confines with one another, some health professionals see it as a counterproductive edict for children still only learning to read or sit quietly in their seats. All-day masking for young children, they argue, is less effective than measures such as physical distancing, and could pose a serious challenge to actual learning in the classroom.

VICTORIA’S RESTAURANT SCENE – Mayor Lisa Helps was one of the first to press the provincial government for fast-tracked liquor licences for expanded patios, and city council quickly turned the main tourist drag into a pedestrian-priority zone. But on weekdays, with government offices closed and tourism down 40 per cent, those hot-pink picnic tables and red-plastic Muskoka chairs sit mostly empty. Buskers strum their guitars on lonely street corners, serenading the few quiet bars that remain open (many downtown establishments only operate on weekends). Down by the harbour, waterfront patios stop seating customers well before sunset. Promising signs of outdoor life are tucked away like insider secrets that must be searched out rather than stumbled across.

Story continues below advertisement

OPINIONS

André Picard on the closing of Lethbridge’s supervised consumption site: “This is a tragic failure of public policy and public health. At a time when overdoses are killing more Albertans than COVID-19, harm reduction measures are needed more than ever.”

Gary Mason on Strathcona Park’s tent city: “This situation would never be tolerated in other parts of the city, like the tony neighbourhoods on the west side, let alone most other parts of the country. But because it’s near the Downtown Eastside, where campers can get easy access to drugs and social services, and where neighbourhood denizens are seen as an empathetic lot, the camp endures. But that’s taking advantage of people’s better natures.”

David Keith, Sara Hastings-Simon and Ed Whittingham on the future of the oil sands: “Not even the most heroic engineering achievements can change oil-market fundamentals. It’s clear that emissions-reduction moonshots won’t save the industry. Continuing to invest significant funds into maintaining sales in a shrinking market is a bad business proposition and a bad use of public funds. "