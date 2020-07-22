 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Western Canada: Calgary becomes latest city to require masks in public

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

As COVID-19 cases increase in several provinces, cloth masks have become an increasingly important part of public-health recommendations aimed at curbing infections. In Alberta, calls to make masks mandatory have escalated amid infection rates that are leading the country.

But the Alberta government has rejected the idea, with Premier Jason Kenney insisting that the province can’t enforce its way out of the pandemic. The province is urging people to wear masks but keeping it voluntary.

City council in Calgary decided to press ahead anyway, voting yesterday evening to pass a bylaw to make masks mandatory. The vote passed 12-3, setting the stage for the bylaw to take effect on Aug. 1.

Masks will be required on public transit and in all public buildings, and businesses will be required to put up signs informing the public about the rule. While the city stresses that the goal is education, the bylaw also comes with fines of $100 to $200 for people who fail to wear a mask or businesses that don’t follow the sign requirements.

Few jurisdictions in Canada have adopted mandatory masking rules. Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton have passed similar bylaws.

Mask proponents have framed the debate in economic terms, arguing that the only way to keep businesses open and avoid renewed shutdowns is for widespread mask use.

The Alberta Premier has been blunt about the stakes.

“My pitch to those folks, if they are upset about mask usage, then the alternative will inevitably be more widespread suspensions of economic activity if we get a second outbreak,” Mr. Kenney said over the weekend.

“The responsible exercise of personal freedom through mask usage, where people cannot physically distance, is a lot better alternative than suspending businesses or social activity.”

Alberta has been giving away 40 million non-medical masks to residents, and Mr. Kenney has urged people to normalize their use.

However, mask use will remain a recommendation in most parts of the province for the foreseeable future. The City of Edmonton rejected calls for masks on transit earlier this month.

The mask debate in Alberta also comes as the province’s testing system becomes overwhelmed with demand, particularly in Calgary, where thousands of people a day have been attempting to schedule tests. The province’s health authority is reassigning employees in an attempt to reduce the backlog.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

Around the West:

JASPER BUS CRASH: Investigators continue to probe what caused a sightseeing bus at the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park to crash, killing three people. The boyfriend of a woman killed believes she would still be alive if passengers had been wearing seatbelts.

EDMONTON FOOTBALL: Edmonton’s Canadian Football League club is dropping its team name – a decision that follows allegations of racism from Indigenous politicians and threats by sponsors to pull their support.

ALBERTA SCHOOLS: The Alberta government plans to reopen public schools at “near normal” levels this fall as students return for the first time since in-person classes were cancelled in the spring. The province’s Chief Medical Health Officer warns that infections in the school system are inevitable, but insists that steps will be taken to minimize the risk.

LONG-TERM CARE: A long-term care home in B.C. that was the site of a deadly outbreak early in the pandemic says a hoax call from someone purporting to be with the local health authority hampered its response. The Lynn Valley Care Centre, where 20 people died, said it referred the incident to the RCMP, which says it made an arrest in recent weeks. Few details were released about the nature of the call.

B.C. POLICE OFFICER NOT EXPECTED TO RECOVER: Constable Allan Young, the Abbotsford police officer who intervened in a disturbance while off duty on the streets of Nelson, B.C., has suffered injuries from which he is not expected to recover, his department says.

B.C.‘S NEW VAPING RULES: British Columbia’s new vaping regulations came into effect on Monday, making the province home to Canada’s strictest rules on e-cigarettes. They include a cap on nicotine content, restricting the sale of flavoured vaping products to adult-only specialty shops and banning the advertisement from places where youth congregate.

VANCOUVER’S SPED-UP PERMIT PLAN LAUDED: Before March, Vancouver’s architects, builders and tradespeople negotiated for permits at City Hall in a way that was reminiscent of the 19th century. But in the era of COVID-19, meetings are virtual and plans and drawings can be sent online. And many of the city’s regular customers are hoping this can be the way Vancouver operates forever.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

