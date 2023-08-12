Hi everyone, Mark Iype in Edmonton today.

In what has been a summer marked by wildfires, drought and flooding, Canada has seen its share of natural disasters from coast to coast. But despite the destruction Canadians have been witnessing all summer, the images emerging from Maui this week have been especially shocking.

Entire neighbourhoods of the Hawaiian island have been left smouldering as survivors share reports of residents taking refuge in the ocean as fire raced through the community of Lahaina.

With the death toll hitting 80 on Saturday, it is the deadliest natural disaster in Maui since a 1960 tsunami killed 61 people. Gov. Josh Green has warned that the death toll will likely rise as search-and-rescue officials work to sift carefully through the rubble.

Cadaver-sniffing dogs were also deployed on Friday to assist in the search, said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.

Perhaps less well-known as a vacation spot for Canadians in the east, Maui is a popular year-round destination for many in this country.

Chris Watkins, an officer with the Ontario Provincial Police, was one of the vacationers with a harrowing tale. As he described to The Globe’s Nancy Macdonald on Friday morning after arriving at the Vancouver airport, his wife Jessie, with just a single bar of cell service, dialled their 20-year-old son, Carter – home in Kingston, Ont. with the dogs – to say goodbye.

They were proud of him, they told him. They loved him so much.

Then the line dropped.

The Watkins were trapped in a line of cars outside Lahaina, none moving. The inferno was approaching, and they had nowhere to go.

“We couldn’t go anywhere,” he said. “We weren’t moving. The fire just kept getting closer and closer.”

Eventually, traffic started crawling forward and the couple escaped.

Three wildfires were sparked on the island in recent days, fuelled by dry weather and heavy winds from a passing storm. Similar to many parts of Canada, a hot, dry summer has left many places there a tinder box ready to explode from an errant spark.

On Friday, officials with the Canadian government forecast the unprecedented wildfire season to continue, saying it could extend into September for southern B.C., the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Western Ontario.

Officials said 134,000 square kilometres have burned so far, more than six times the 10-year average.

“This summer has turned into a challenging marathon,” Michael Norton, a director general of Natural Resources Canada, said at the national wildfire briefing. “Unfortunately, bottom line: Fire season is not over.”

The inferno in Maui raced through Lahaina, giving many just minutes to flee. Images show buildings reduced to ash as palm trees smouldered and boats in the harbour were left scorched by the intense heat.

“Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina,” the governor said, after walking the ruins of the town Thursday morning with the mayor.

A territorywide emergency system that includes sirens, which are sounded monthly to test their readiness, exists on the island that is susceptible to large storms and tsunamis, but many survivors said in interviews that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning until they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.

“There was no warning. There was absolutely none. Nobody came around. We didn’t see a fire truck or anybody,” said Lynn Robinson, who lost her home in the fire.

Residents were being allowed to return home on Friday to check on properties and assess the damage.

