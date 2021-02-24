Western Canada: COVID-19 variants raise new concerns about schools in B.C., Alberta

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Western Canada: COVID-19 variants raise new concerns about schools in B.C., Alberta

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The emergence of more contagious COVID-19 variants has restarted the debate about how to keep schools safe.

In B.C., the government has been under pressure to increase mask use in schools due to the variants. In Alberta, the teachers’ union is wondering why their members aren’t a higher priority to get the vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

Both provinces have reported cases of the variants in the schools. Health officials in B.C. say there have been variant cases confirmed in seven schools but that there is no evidence of transmission within the schools The same cannot be said for Alberta, where there have been cases of students believed to have contracted the variants at school. Still, both provinces are stressing that over all, the numbers of variant cases are small.

The COVID-19 variants, first identified in places like Britain and South Africa, are considered more contagious than the strain of the virus that is currently most widespread. There are fears that they could become the dominant versions of the virus and potentially fuel a third wave.

The BC Teachers’ Federation is urging public-health officials to expand guidelines on masks to include elementary students. Federation head Teri Mooring said school districts should be allowed to impose measures based on their needs, considering all the cases were found in schools in the Fraser Health region.

Currently, students in middle and high schools are required to wear masks except when they are seated at their desks in classes.

Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, says school boards and individual schools can adapt safety plans to their own situations. She said those safety plans appear to be working, as infections within schools remain low.

Health and education officials urged calm earlier this week, stressing that they are taking the safety of students and staff seriously, and that the current policies are based on the evidence. They are taking other measures including increasing testing among staff and students.

Those reassurances appeared to do little to allay teachers’ concerns. At a school in Surrey, B.C., teachers wore red shirts and marched into school together as a small protest.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has among the highest numbers of confirmed variants in the country, and there has been transmission reported in schools.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has pointed to recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to argue that teachers should be given priority. Currently, teachers have no special place in the vaccine queue and will be eligible to be vaccinated when their respective age groups come up in the rollout plan.

Premier Jason Kenney defended that decision earlier this week, saying that the province needed to make difficult choices to manage a limited supply of vaccines and is focusing on the people with the highest risk of poor outcomes first.

His Health Minister, Tyler Shandro, said the province’s policies are similar to other jurisdictions in the country.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer has also pointed out that over all, schools have not been a source of COVID-19 transmission. Infections among school-aged children have not increased significantly since classes resumed in January, and most instances of confirmed school transmission involved only a single new infection.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies