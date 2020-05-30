Western Canada: Demand for camping getaways – even under pandemic restrictions – crashes reservation system

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver here.

About 50,000 British Columbians were online first thing Monday morning, trying to reserve a campsite as the Discover Camping reservation system went online for the first time since provincial health officials concluded it’s safe for the parks to open.

The system promptly crashed, a victim of massive and underestimated pent-up demand from people desperate to seek an escape that seemingly is in line with health recommendations – stay within the province, be outdoors, forget about any kind of travel that would require an airplane and a passport.

Like other provinces, British Columbia is keeping reservations in its provincial campgrounds exclusive to B.C. residents. Bookings can only be made two months in advance and not all sites will be available: physical-distancing requirements mean campers will need to stay further apart.

Private campgrounds across Western Canada, too, are working to stay within provincial guidelines.

“We can’t accept tenters,” says Leanna Winter, manager of the Kimberley Riverside Campground in Kimberley, B.C. “Whoever comes has to be fully self-contained.”

The campground opened May 13, but with half its campsites closed and with a host of new safety precautions. To stop the spread of COVID-19, facilities at many campgrounds won’t be available for now, and that includes washrooms – so Winter’s campground, like many others, is turning away anyone who isn’t bringing their own mobile toilet with them.

The Raven’s Nest Resort and Campground is a three-hour drive southwest of Calgary. It overlooks the winding Columbia River, and boasts gorgeous views of the Rockies and the Purcell Mountains.

“It’s really special,” says co-owner Emily Slobodzian – the kind of view that attracts hordes of Albertans most May long weekends. Not this time: Bookings are slower than usual.

For those who don’t thrill to the sound of a zippered flap being closed on a starry night, the B.C. government tourism agency will launch a campaign in June aimed at getting British Columbians to spend their money at home on travel.

With the borders closed and residents of other provinces actively discouraged from coming to British Columbia because of the pandemic, tourism operators face the loss of the bulk of their income this year. To mitigate those losses, Destination BC has produced a draft plan for a June campaign launch if the provincial health officer approves of the next phase of the province’s restart.

Reporter Justine Hunter obtained a draft copy of the campaign this week. It shows an effort to salvage something of the province’s $20-billion tourism industry this year by promoting “awe-inspiring footage of bookable experiences” featuring whale and grizzly bear watching, Indigenous culture and culinary adventures.

There’s a small problem: The province has yet to persuade host communities to welcome visitors again, and to determine whether the activities that are featured in the campaign will be open for business.

At the gateway to the Bella Coola Valley, the Nuxalk Nation on B.C.’s Central Coast is maintaining a highway checkpoint around the clock to discourage visitors.

“Right now, we do not want any tourists or non-residents to come into our community. We’re too vulnerable right now, we have no medical supplies,” said Wally Webber, who is both the elected chief and a hereditary chief. The community of 3,000 people is equipped with one adult and one pediatric ventilator.

Rick Snowdon has run a sea-kayaking business, Spirit of the West Adventures on Quadra Island, since 1997. He estimates his business will decline by 95 per cent this year, and even to maintain that fraction of customers will require careful engagement with his neighbours.

He says he believes the province needs to help build that social licence, which largely doesn’t exist right now.

“There are lot of vocal opinions about keeping people away,” he said.

“We’re reaching out to guests to make sure they are educated on what’s available and what to expect when you go to the grocery store, how people are expecting you to behave, so it can be a friction-free experience as visitors interact with the community."

In Tofino, Mayor Josie Osborne had been vocal in asking tourists to stay away this spring. But she said this week visitors will be welcomed back cautiously, once the province approves recreational travel.

“Our community generally is very understanding of the fact that tourism is our bread and butter and we’re really proud to host people and give them a terrific experience.”

Around the West

RODEO CANCELLATIONS: Every summer, there are dozens of pro and amateur rodeos and stampedes across the Prairies, which are often central cultural and economic events for small communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most of those events to cancel this year, wiping out most of the year’s rodeo season and threatening the national finals. Chance Butterfield is a third-generation cowboy who has spent most summers of his life competing in rodeos across North America, says it’s been difficult. But he knows what’s at stake: "Most of the cowboys that I spoke to, obviously, it’s not ideal, but we’re like everybody else in this country here right now. Everybody’s sacrificing for the greater good.”

B.C. FILM: Hollywood North is ready to get back to work. British Columbia’s multibillion-dollar film industry, which has been essentially shut down since mid-March, is preparing to restart in a world of physical distancing and other pandemic measures. As Ian Bailey found, there is little about the routine of making either films or TV that is compatible with those new norms, forcing the industry to reimagine that work.

KENNEY’S INFLUENZA COMMENTS: Jason Kenney used a speech in the legislature this week to explain his government’s push to reopen the economy, arguing that it doesn’t make sense to harm the economic and social well-being of the entire province to guard against a disease that predominantly kills the very old or people with pre-existing health conditions. Rather, he argued that the focus must be on protecting the most vulnerable. Mr. Kenney incorrectly referred to COVID-19 as influenza several times during that speech and claimed that some people have immunity. He also referred to COVID-19 as influenza in a subsequent radio interview on the same day. Neither assertion is correct, said Kirsten Fiest, an epidemiologist who teaches at the University of Calgary’s medical school. Dr. Fiest said the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not related to influenza. She added there is limited evidence that people who have been exposed to the virus actually have immunity and, if so, to what degree.

PARAMEDICS: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional toll on B.C.'s paramedics, with an increase in those workers turning to mental-health services. The Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., the union representing the province’s 4,500 to 5,000 paramedics, says 214 paramedics and dispatchers sought the help in April, compared with 122 members during the same month last year. Most cases were linked to COVID-19.

SOLVING GUN CRIMES: Faced with greatly increased wait times for RCMP analysis, police services across Western Canada are hiking their own capacity to conduct ballistics imaging as they contend with rising gun violence. Police services in Canada waited an average of 351 days for the RCMP to return routine ballistics requests in 2018-19. That was up from 59 days in 2013-14, before the RCMP closed two of four labs that conducted the analysis owing to federal budget cuts. Using evidence left behind at crime scenes, ballistics imaging helps police determine if one gun was used in multiple shootings. When a gun is fired, the bullet and cartridge case pick up tiny markings unique to that weapon. By entering high-resolution images of the fired ammunition into a national database, scientists can link different cases to a single gun.

MURDER HORNETS ARE BACK: B.C.'s provincial apiculturist, Paul van Westendorp, said a hornet was reported this month by a woman who saw the insect near her garden in Langley, about an hour’s drive east of Vancouver. It was dispatched with a good stomp and is now sitting in Mr. van Westendorp’s freezer awaiting lab testing. Meanwhile, Alberta’s provincial beekeeper has said the province is conducting risk assessments to determine the potential impact there, given that the province is home to more than 40 per cent of Canada’s honeybees.

AER DELAYS: The Alberta government tabled legislation Wednesday that, if passed, will allow cabinet to set limits on how long the province’s independent energy regulator has to review and make decisions about applications for oil and gas projects. The province insisted Wednesday the change will have no bearing on the environmental oversight of application reviews.

POWWOW WILL PROCEED: A Manitoba chief says his community will hold its annual powwow next month even if provincial public-health orders continue to limit the size of public gatherings. Chief Cornell McLean of the Lake Manitoba First Nation said the pandemic has been difficult for many residents as they deal with the stress of isolation, financial strain and concern over their families. Some have turned to alcohol or drugs, he said. He believes the powwow that is being organized will bring healing.

EXPANDING PATIOS: Vancouver’s restaurants plan to have tables and chairs out on sidewalks and curbside street spaces by next week after city council almost instantly approved a fast-tracked, temporary permitting system Wednesday evening. The move is intended to help restaurants, now allowed to open with restrictions as part of British Columbia’s pandemic plan, survive with less indoor seating. Many said Thursday they are gearing up, even though they say the new system won’t replace their lost seats inside or completely eliminate logistics problems.

FAMILY GATHERINGS: Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, says up to four cases of infection have so far been tied to the 60 or so people who attended two large family events on different dates earlier this month. He did not disclose details of the gatherings, but health officials say close contacts are self-isolating. A public-health order restricts crowd sizes to no more than 10 people.

Opinions

Gary Mason on domestic violence: “No, today violence against women remains largely a women’s problem. It is up to them to fundraise to underwrite the costs associated with the running of these shelters. It’s up to them to continue pressing for change, even while the urge to give up must be overwhelming. Men, meantime, mostly stay silent about the need to deal with this emergency.”

Dan Clapson on dining out during the pandemic: “This week has been strange. It has been 2½ months since I’ve been inside a restaurant – except for picking up takeout or a coffee – and I have been internally critiquing the establishments I’ve visited – not by their food and drink quality, but by their newly imposed health and safety measures. It’s interesting how feeling safe supersedes all else now that we see a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.”

Adrienne Tanner on giving more permits for restaurant patios: “Patios could be the final plank that helps [restaurants] survive. The permits will be good until October, but if they prove successful, and restaurants find workarounds for rain and cold weather, we should consider keeping them forever. Vancouver would be all the better for allocating less space to cars that aren’t even moving and more to European-style patios.”

Victoria’s mayor Lisa Helps on saving Canadian cities: “The 2020 Declaration for Resilience in Canadian Cities – a manifesto and a call to action that has been signed by current and former mayors and premiers, city planners, civil society leaders, architects and real estate developers, business leaders and artists from across the country, as a pledge to renew our cities, post-pandemic – outlines a clear, bold path. I’ve added my name to this declaration, because the time for courage is now.”