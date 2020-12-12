Western Canada: Federal climate announcement prompts condemnation on the Prairies

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The federal government has released its long-awaited update to its climate plan as it lays out how it intends to meet – and then exceed – its 2030 emissions goals.

The plan, released yesterday, would see Ottawa more than triple its carbon tax and spend $15-billion on a range of programs from transportation infrastructure, retrofits for residential and commercial buildings, and money for low-carbon fuels.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement was celebrated by environmental groups as the first credible roadmap for the government to meet its stated climate ambitions.

But the plan was immediately condemned by conservative politicians, including the federal Conservative Party and politicians in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, who lined up to attack the planned increases to the carbon tax.

The plans success also depends on those provincial governments’ continuing legal challenge of the carbon tax, which is before the Supreme Court of Canada. If the court strikes down the tax, the Liberal climate plan would be left in tatters.

Alberta’s Environment Minister, Jason Nixon, said the carbon-tax increases would kill jobs, hurt investment and make life more difficult in a province that is already struggling after years of low oil prices and, more recently, the economic turmoil from the pandemic.

Mr. Nixon said the government was pleased by some aspects of the plan, notably a change to the Clean Fuel Standard to focus only on liquid fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel and oil. It will no longer cover gas or solid fuels, as originally planned.

But he said further increasing the carbon tax was a nonstarter, describing it as “yet another attack on Alberta’s economy” by a paternalistic federal government that thinks it knows better than provinces about how to manage the environment. He also described it as part of a larger effort to hurt Alberta and its main industry, oil and gas, with environmental legislation that has already passed.

He said Alberta has come up with its own plan to fight climate change, including an emissions-reduction program funded by the province’s industrial carbon tax.

Alberta is among several conservative provinces to challenge the federal carbon tax in court. The results have so far been mixed, with appeal courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario siding with the federal government and Alberta’s Court of Appeal ruling that the levy is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada held hearings in September and is expected to rule in the coming months.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took a similar tack, accusing Mr. Trudeau and then-environment minister Catherine McKenna of lying to Canadians before last year’s election when they denied assertions they would increase the carbon tax.

Mr. Moe said the province would continue his legal fight against the carbon tax, which he said does nothing but penalize the everyday activities of people in Saskatchewan.

Provinces have the option of creating their own consumer carbon taxes that meet Ottawa’s requirements, but Alberta and Saskatchewan are subject to the federal tax because they don’t have one of their own. Alberta’s UCP government scrapped a provincial tax brought in by the previous NDP government.

Ottawa’s announcement prompted quite a different reaction in B.C., which was the first jurisdiction in Canada to impose a carbon tax on consumer fuels in 2008.

Environment Minister George Heyman issued a statement welcoming the federal plan and said the province looks forward to working with Ottawa on the climate file. The statement said the two governments have already been productive partners on emissions reduction.

Our columnist Kelly Cryderman writes that the climate announcement is a difficult pill to swallow in Alberta that will be seen in the province as yet another barrier in a long and painful road to economic recovery: “Alberta still has high unemployment, and is facing existential questions about what industries will fill the gap created by a precipitous drop in new oil and gas investment. The federal Liberals should be worried that people in parts of the country with which they promised last year to build a better relationship are increasingly economically stressed – and this was true well before the pandemic, and almost certainly will continue.”

AROUND THE WEST:

DECAYING HOTELS BOUGHT: Vancouver paid more than the $7.5-million estimated by city staff two years ago to expropriate two decrepit Downtown Eastside hotels from the Sahota family, The Globe and Mail has learned. The city has kept the value of last month’s deal secret but two sources with knowledge of the transaction confirmed that the city paid more than a previous staff estimate for the buildings. The Globe is not identifying these people because they were not authorized to speak about the expropriation process.

MANITOBA SURGERY DELAY: Thousands of operations have been postponed in Manitoba, first as the province tried to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into hospitals, and now as resources are relocated to treat patients with the disease. Shared Health Services Manitoba, a provincial health care co-ordination agency, reported that about 7,000 procedures were cancelled during the pandemic’s first wave, including 5,300 in Winnipeg, although those numbers exclude pediatrics and endoscopies. Quantifying the impact of COVID-19′s second wave is challenging.

B.C. VACCINES: British Columbia will begin to distribute Canada’s first vaccine for COVID-19 next week in long-term care homes and hospitals in the Lower Mainland. With just 3,900 doses of the vaccine in the first delivery, however, public-health officials are asking for patience as the province’s most-complex immunization program in history slowly ramps up. Those who are most vulnerable to the virus – seniors in long-term care – and those caring for them will get priority. It will be well into 2021 before distribution will be broad enough to dramatically reduce pandemic restrictions.

SASKATCHEWAN VACCINES: The provincial government has laid out its plan to begin immunizing critical health care workers against COVID-19 starting next week. Premier Scott Moe said Saskatchewan expects to receive 1,950 doses by Tuesday. Health Minister Paul Merriman said that it will be a large undertaking, but added that the province has put in place human and financial resources to successfully distribute the vaccine. A pilot vaccination program is to take place at the Regina General Hospital for health care workers in intensive and emergency care. The program will also include those on COVID-19 units at Regina General and the Pasqua Hospital in Regina. Staff at testing and assessment centres are also to receive the vaccine. People who get a shot are to receive a second dose 21 days later.

ALBERTA CORONAVIRUS DATA: The Public Health Agency of Canada says “discrepancies” with how Alberta has reported COVID-19 testing data has artificially inflated the national test positivity rate. Public Health said in an advisory Thursday that it had temporarily removed Alberta’s COVID-19 testing data from its national statistics. It said there were problems with the province’s testing figures that overestimated the percentage of tests that came back positive, although it did not elaborate. The agency said it would work with the province to resolve the issue but did not specify how significantly it affected the positivity rate. It said the national positivity rate for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 was 6.5 per cent after the Alberta data was removed. For the previous week, the rate was 7.4 per cent with the Alberta data included.

SURREY POLICE: Surrey’s decision to reallocate tens of millions of dollars from its RCMP budget to facilitate the creation of a new municipal force has prompted B.C.’s Solicitor-General Ministry to say it will ensure policing levels in the city are not compromised. City council narrowly approved a 2021 operating budget this week with one of the highest amounts ever committed to policing, at $184-million, up from $167-million in 2019.

But the RCMP, which normally receives most of the money council allocates to policing to pay for its 843 officers, will get 25 per cent less for those officers – an estimated $37-million out of its existing contract with Surrey. The money is instead being redirected to the new force.

COVID RESPONSE TEAM: A specialty team of British Columbia paramedics, assembled this year to respond to incidents in rural and remote areas, has deployed for the first time to a northern B.C. community, where a surge in coronavirus cases is threatening to overwhelm health care resources. The BC Emergency Health Services’ Major Incident Rapid Response Team deployed on Wednesday to Fort St. James, 160 kilometres northwest of Prince George, where there are currently about 40 active COVID-19 cases in the community of only about 2,000 people.

Gary Mason on Jason Kenney’s defence of Alberta’s restrictions: “The fact that gambling joints remained open as the number of cases grew to almost 1,800 a day was perhaps the most jarring example of the United Conservative Party government’s disjointed and irresponsible handling of the second wave of the pandemic. But don’t dare suggest that to Mr. Kenney. That would be anti-Albertan.”

Jake Stika on Calgary’s exploration of an anti-harassment bylaw: “When the words have been said, the damage has been done. When the sense of safety is lost, it doesn’t easily come back. In the moment when the convenient cop writes the ticket for the deserving creep, it’s already too late to solve the real problem.”

Gary Mason on the NDP’s COVID-relief cheques: “For many people, a few hundred bucks is a big deal, especially if you’re out of work and now you’re sharpening your pencil every day to figure out whether you can afford life’s basic necessities – items that were once taken for granted. This week, those people got jobbed by a government that sold them a bill of goods – and seemingly in the name of cheap votes.”