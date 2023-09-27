In 2020, B.C.’s seniors advocate issued a report into long-term care in the province with a mission to determine whether that money was well spent by for-profit care homes. Her report was issued just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic and focused a glaring light on the inadequacies of how Canada takes care of its elderly. It found that accounting for how public money is spent in the facilities is a murky task.

The public pays a typical large, for-profit care home for direct care – staffing, food, housekeeping and laundry, mortgage payments, maintenance and repairs for the facility. Seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie is fine with that.

Beyond that, however, “it’s a dog’s breakfast,” she said in an interview with reporter Justine Hunter in February, 2020.

She found for-profit care homes failed to deliver 207,000 hours of direct care for which they were paid, while not-for-profit care homes overdelivered, spending 24 per cent more a year on care for each resident.

More than three years on, Mackenzie found the problem is now much worse: For 2021-22, she concluded for-profit care homes failed to provide 500,000 hours of direct care that they were paid by the province to deliver to residents. The not-for-profit facilities provided 93,000 more care hours than they were funded to deliver in the same year.

Over the past five years, Mackenzie noted that despite cost pressures from inflation and the pandemic, profits to facilities have climbed by 113 per cent.

“We are rewarding them for not spending on the care,” she said in a news conference Monday, adding that the province has not pursued those operators that have provided less care than they were paid for. She said the provincial government should enact changes to ensure seniors are provided with minimum hours of direct care, no matter who owns the facility where they live.

Terry Lake, a former BC Liberal health minister who is now chief executive officer of the BC Care Providers Association, said a new funding formula for long-term care would be welcome.

But he questioned whether Mackenzie’s report reflects an accurate picture of the care hours provided for the 2021-22 year that was examined. He said the dust hasn’t settled on the financial accounting, given that the providers were still in crisis mode because of the pandemic.

“In addition, the health human-resources crisis sometimes meant there was not enough staff to safely keep beds open. When the single-site staffing orders were implemented, for instance, care providers found their ability to fill vacant shifts severely limited due to the scarcity of available personnel. This prevented the delivery of all care hours they were contracted to deliver,” Lake wrote in a news release.

“While staffing challenges were acknowledged by regional health authorities, who reviewed and approved affiliate care providers staffing plans regularly, incentives were not available to contracted providers, which exacerbated these staffing challenges.”

Mackenzie was silent for several seconds when a reporter asked her how the province could recoup the money it paid for services that were not provided.

“Ask for it back,” she finally said.

In 2020, Mackenzie said she believes the province should take charge of these contracts, because each of the province’s five health authorities are negotiating complex deals with care providers without a consistent framework. That hasn’t happened.

Instead, on Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix brushed aside questions about the failures documented in Mackenzie’s report, noting instead that his government has enacted measures to recruit thousands of new workers to the sector. He said new reporting tools, including enhanced accountability and funding oversight, are on the way.

