Western Canada: Former clerk of B.C. Legislature faces charges

Good morning, it’s Wendy Cox in Vancouver.

About a year ago, in January, 2019, I wrote the top of this dispatch noting the regional appropriateness of a spending scandal involving a wood splitter that threatened to take down the clerk of the B.C. legislature. It was, I wrote, akin to the skirmish in London’s House of Commons when long-time British Conservative MP Douglas Hogg – also known as Viscount Hailsham – got the public purse to pay about $3,500 to have his moat cleaned.

Mr. Hogg was later appointed to the House of Lord’s. On Friday, B.C.’s Craig James was charged with four counts of breach of trust by a public officer and two counts of fraud in excess of $5,000. He made his first court appearance that day.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges against Mr. James, whose job was the most senior non-elected position in the legislature, were approved by a pair of special prosecutors assigned to the case, after what the BC Prosecution Service described in a statement as an “extensive RCMP investigation into the activities of senior staff at the British Columbia Legislature.”

Gavin Cameron, lawyer for Mr. James, said in an e-mail exchange that he could not comment on the matter because it is before the courts and at a “preliminary stage.”

The BC Prosecution Service said in a statement that it could not elaborate on any aspect of the case. Nor would the service respond when asked what will become of former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz.

The charges are the latest turn in a series of events that began in 2018 when Mr. James and Mr. Lenz were suspended from their jobs amid questions about the operation of the legislature. The pair were placed on administrative leave by a unanimous legislature vote.

The allegations against them were further propelled by then-Speaker Darryl Plecas who produced a report in January, 2019, outlining allegations of misspending at the legislative assembly.

He alleged that Mr. Lenz and Mr. James engaged in inappropriate spending on personal items and foreign trips. His report also alleged inappropriate vacation payouts and retirement allowances.

Mr. James replied with a 24-page statement that said the report by Mr. Plecas was going “out of its way to smear my character.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Lenz said in his 62-page response that the expenses he charged were legitimate and reasonable.

Beverley McLachlin, a former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, was appointed after Mr. Plecas’s report was released to look into the allegations against Mr. James and Mr. Lenz.

In a report, she said Mr. James improperly claimed benefits and used legislature property for personal reasons, but that Mr. Lenz did not engage in misconduct.

Her report also said there was a lack of clarity in authority over expenses and administrative matters that were central to her investigation.

She said Mr. James claimed expenses for suits, luggage and a private life-insurance premium for himself. Ms. McLachlin also alleged Mr. James engaged in misconduct by directing the creation of benefits for his personal advantage, including retirement and resignation benefits.

Mr. Plecas’s dramatic pursuit – some would call it grandstanding – of the allegations deepened the enmity the BC Liberals felt toward him. He abandoned the party to sit as Speaker, thereby helping spur the fall of Christy Clark’s minority Liberal government. NDP members of the legislature responded with grim resolve, accepting the seriousness of Mr. Plecas’s assertions without offering a wholehearted endorsement of his work.

Story continues below advertisement

The scandal left a stain on the Liberals, who were in government from 2001 to 2017 and also tarred long-time members of the NDP who have sat on the committee overseeing the legislature’s management, and, as the Globe’s editorial board wrote, contributed to the dangerous loss of public confidence in politics.

With the charges Friday, the attention will now shift specifically to the actions of Mr. James.

But the fallout will be wide-reaching. Mr. James had been at the legislature for decades, ensconced in a culture that kept his office shielded from public scrutiny. Even without Mr. Plecas – he did not run in October’s election – the charges will drive a need for more sunlight on the operations of the legislature.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here.

Around the West

PANDEMIC DIARIES: Tiffany Lee, a critical-care physician in Burnaby, B.C., recalls a group phone call with multiple family members of a COVID-19 patient: She thinks about the suffering of patients on a ventilator. The difficult decisions for family members because those machines can only do so much. “My palliative-care brain reminds me to hold space for grief, hope and spirituality. To understand that dignified end-of-life care starts with decisions made long before the moment of death.” Dr. Lee is among several health-care providers who participated in our latest instalment of the Pandemic Diaries, an intimate first-person look at the toll of fighting against a deadly virus.

Story continues below advertisement

ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTS: Calgary police say they plan to take a tougher approach to an anti-lockdown protest planned for today. The city has seen regular protests against mandatory masks and lockdown measures throughout the pandemic. However, they have grown larger in recent weeks after the new stricter measures. So far, police have focused on handing tickets to a small number of organizers for violating public-health orders. But the force now says it will target not only organizers but also participants.

MANITOBA FINANCES: Manitoba remains on track to blow past its record for budget deficits, but this year’s budget shortfall will be smaller than initially expected. A budget update released this week predicts the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a deficit of just over $2-billion for the fiscal year that ends in March. That is $900-million lower than the past deficit estimate in September.

DOWNTOWN EASTSIDE HOUSING: A member of a Vancouver family whose multimillion-dollar property holdings include some of the city’s most run-down rental housing is facing a $1.2-million tax judgment and the possible forced sale of the family home to pay the money owed. The Sahota family has come under renewed public scrutiny this month after a deal was reported showing that the City of Vancouver paid millions to expropriate two of the family’s Downtown Eastside properties – the crumbling Balmoral and Regent hotels.

COVID-19 IN SASKATCHEWAN: Saskatchewan is under tougher COVID-19 measures in the face of increasing infections there. People in the province can no longer have guests in their homes, with a few exceptions. There is also a 10-person cap on outdoor socializing. Bingo halls and casinos must close starting today; personal care services, such as hairdressers, have to cut their capacity in half; and retailers will see a drop in capacity – but only after Christmas Day. Saskatchewan reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. There were 121 people in intensive care.

OPIOIDS: Alberta has set a record for fatal opioid overdoses, with 904 people killed in the first 10 months of the year. The province is seeing a similar trend elsewhere in the country, with overdose deaths increasing significantly during the pandemic. Alberta has created an online dashboard to track opioid data. Previously, the province only released data many months after the fact, which experts said made it difficult for the public to understand how the overdose crisis has been affected by the pandemic.

FISH FARMS: Ottawa is phasing out nearly 20 fish farms in B.C.’s Discovery Islands after consultations in which First Nations raised concerns that wild salmon were at risk of disease and pests when they passed by fish farms in the area. The government will issue 19 licences that were about to expire for sites in the Discovery Islands, but they won’t be renewed when they expire in 18 months. The Discovery Islands are a group of islands between Vancouver Island and the mainland and are on a migratory route for wild salmon.

Story continues below advertisement

STREET HARASSMENT: Calgary’s city council is examining the possibility of creating a bylaw to ban street harassment, otherwise known as catcalling. The councillor behind the idea, Druh Farrell, says the idea isn’t to clamp down with enforcement, but rather she hopes that the existence of a law will change behaviour. In Canada, roughly 1 in 3 women, compared with 1 in 8 men, has experienced “unwanted sexual behaviour in public,” according to the federal government’s Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces.

Opinion

Kelly Cryderman on who gets the vaccine next: “Those workers, or the groups that represent them, are already making the case for how essential they are. And in recent days, there’s been an upswing in the general tension over who will be vaccinated first.”

Max Fawcett on the planned carbon-tax increase: “At first glance, this might not seem like a gift for Alberta’s energy sector. But first and foremost, it gives them a compelling story to tell about Canada’s commitment to reducing emissions – one that is far more important now that U.S. president-elect Joe Biden gets to decide the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline.”

Robyn Urback on Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 response: “Mr. Moe’s opposition to the carbon tax is politically popular in the province – so much so that NDP Leader Ryan Meili joined the attack last week – and the failure to control the spread of the virus in Saskatchewan is largely the fault of the province, not the federal government (with the exception of outbreaks on reserves). But if Mr. Moe could demonstrate the same surgical decisiveness and impassioned opposition to the coronavirus as he showcases in opposition to the carbon tax, his province would likely fare far better in controlling its pandemic.”