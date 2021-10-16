 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Western Canada: How Calgary’s downtown office towers became hollowed out — and what the city can do to fix it

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The downturn in Alberta’s energy sector, which started more than five years ago, has put tens of thousands of people out of work and rippled across the province’s economy. Nowhere is that impact easier to see than the hollowed-out office towers in downtown Calgary, where the vacancy rate is now at about 30 per cent.

Downtown vacancies have long been a barometer of Calgary’s economy, increasing whenever an economic downturn prompted layoffs or put companies out of business.

Story continues below advertisement

But the problem has never been so severe. Right now, 13.5 million square feet of downtown office space is unoccupied, which is roughly enough capacity for 90,000 workers.

Calgary’s vacancy rate is almost three times that of Montreal and four times as high as Toronto, and it’s only expected to get worse in the coming years. Calgary had more office space to start with than those other cities, with double the amount of office space per capita compared with Toronto.

The vacancies have changed the character of the city’s downtown, which already had a reputation as a lifeless collection of office towers whose workers fled home at the end of the work day. The high vacancy rate sent property assessments plunging, wreaked havoc on the municipal government’s finances and laid bare the scale of Calgary’s economic problems – including how complex they will be to solve.

The Globe and Mail is launching a series looking at Calgary’s downtown: how it got here and what could save it.

There has been a lot of focus on rebuilding the economy, whether that means a recovery for the oil sector or finding other industries to hire workers to fill those offices. Other ideas include turning empty office towers into residential buildings or finding other ways to bring more residents downtown.

We’re calling the series Vacant Calgary, and we’ve started out with an interactive feature that will walk you through how the vacancy problem is spread across the downtown (Some buildings are emptier than others, including four that are completely vacant).

Our architecture critic, Alex Bozikovic, has the cover story in this weekend’s Globe, looking at what’s at stake as Calgary tries to reimagine its downtown as a place for people to live and work. Alex explores the problem, what the city is considering, and the obstacles that await (including the sheer scale of the problem.)

Story continues below advertisement

Over the next several weeks, we will have other stories examining the impact of the downtown vacancy problem and what could help a recovery. On Monday, I’ll have a story about how empty office towers have been reduced in value by billions of dollars and how that has affected the city. There’s a civic election on Monday but some candidates have barely mentioned the issue.

Throughout the series, we’ll look at how developers are turning some office towers into rental housing, which has emerged as a popular idea among policy makers but one that is complicated and expensive. We’ll have a story about the role public transit could play in the downtown’s rebirth. Also, the potential for industries such as green energy and technology to replace the jobs lost in the oil sector (many of which are not expected to come back, even if the industry recovers).

And we’ll hear from city planners, architects and others about ideas that no one is talking about yet.

We’ll be highlighting more of those stories in the Western Canada newsletter in the coming weeks. As always, you can find all of that content on theglobeandmail.com and in the newspaper.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies