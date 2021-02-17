 Skip to main content
Western Canada: How city hall gridlock stymies laneway housing development in Vancouver

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver here.

Like everyone, I’ve been walking my neighbourhood a lot more this past year. I live in an area with mostly single-family homes, but one that’s in transition. Single-family is coming to mean more than that, as tiny perfect houses, marvels of cozy space efficiency, sprout up in backyards and combine with garages. As if by magic, a single-family lot now hosts two families, or three even.

As Frances Bula writes, although the popularity of this type of housing has exploded, the extra density has been achieved through means far, far removed from magic. While city hall bureaucracy is an easy punching bag in any municipality anywhere, Frances has been explaining the special kind of gridlock faced by anyone in Vancouver trying to build.

Frances recently completed a four-part series chronicling her efforts to build a laneway house in the backyard of her heritage home. Frances has been covering city hall for decades, much of her time spent on Vancouver’s efforts to create more housing. Laneways have been around since 2009 and Frances figured the option offered an opportunity for her grandchildren and their parents to live nearby: They simply couldn’t afford it otherwise.

When Frances started with a $10,000 cheque in 2015, she had one grandchild. By the time her step-daughter and son-in-law moved in last October, they were a family of five. “Four-plus years of going through city hall hoops and hurdles, sliding down the snake and going back up the ladder, and then eight months of construction. And now the former toddler was in Grade 2, heading off to school with a backpack.”

The series is an entertaining read of the sometimes Kafkaesque world of city permitting, where the onerous rules and regulations seem directly opposed to the goals that city politicians loudly proclaim: The way out of Vancouver’s housing crisis is density and efforts by property owners to cuddle up and make more space available are to be lauded.

Instead, more often than not those people are met with month and months of delays, demands for unforeseen requirements and costs. Lots of costs.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart seemed to acknowledge last week that complaints about gridlock went well beyond the to-be-expected grumbles from those impatient with rules. He and rival NPA Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung each brought motions last week aimed at prodding city staff to move faster on the approval processes for key priorities such as housing and small-business permits.

In an unusual move, Mr. Stewart asked the planning department to provide a full public inventory of every proposal that has come to them for buildings with rental units.

That’s after hearing through a recent telephone conference with builders that as many as 100 large projects are mired at the staff level. They’re being held up because of contradictory policies that no one has been able to reconcile, or because an area planning process has frozen all activity in one part of the city, or because of uncertainty about whether council will approve a project that doesn’t check every box.

Frances spoke with a woman who had spent more than two years years and $75,000 trying to get a laneway house built on her property for her parents. With the encouragement of the city, she fulfilled all the requirements but one on a nine-page, prior-to-final-approval letter, only to find out the project was pretty much impossible because the fire department had decided her side-yard access was too narrow.

She spoke to a developer, John Stovell, who said he – like many major developers in Vancouver – has rental projects with potentially hundreds of units stuck in a black hole at city hall.

Mr. Stovell, echoing the words of half-a-dozen other builders in the city, said planners appear overwhelmed by the task of trying to keep up with multiple – and sometimes contradictory – policy goals.

These range from energy efficiency to tree preservation to shadowing concerns to neighbourhood fit for any new building proposed. And that’s when projects aren’t put on hold indefinitely while years-long community plans are still in the works.

Frances’s work has resulted in a torrent of e-mails to her from others with similar frustrations.

“Every rule is equally important, so nothing gets done,” Mr. Stovell said.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

