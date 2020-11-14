Western Canada: Increased measures across the West as COVID-19 infections surge

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

When British Columbia restricted the hours of restaurants and bars, where close contact and alcohol were identified as a risky combination, the province was averaging about 106 new COVID-19 infections a day and had 1,400 active infections.

Two months later, active cases have quadrupled and daily infections have gone up by five times.

In Manitoba, which put in a similar policy a month ago, the situation is even worse. The province had 739 active cases at the beginning of October when it clamped down on restaurants and bars and about 40 new daily infections. Today, the province has the highest COVID-19 rates in the country by a significant margin.

Alberta, which is facing its own COVID-19 surge that is already beginning to overwhelm the health care system, is now putting in place similar restrictions for restaurant and bars. They have been forced to close early for two weeks, while group fitness classes, team sports and amateur performances are also on hold.

Advocates for more stringent restrictions have argued that Alberta is pursuing half measures that have been tried elsewhere without significantly bending the curve of COVID-19. Premier Jason Kenney says the measures are evidence-based and focus on areas identified as high risk while protecting the economy from harsher shutdowns such as what happened in the spring.

Mr. Kenney’s government has been under pressure to do more to respond to rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections, which are pushing the health care system beyond capacity. The province has relied primarily on voluntary guidelines since the summer and the Premier has repeatedly appealed to Albertans to exercise “personal responsibility” and follow public-health advice.

That strategy has clearly not done enough to curb infections, which have exploded in recent weeks. The rates of infection, hospitalization and death are all at their highest points since the pandemic began, and the pace of those increases has been accelerating.

Dozens of doctors signed a pair of letters this week urging a “short, sharp” lockdown in the province, closing most businesses for two weeks to interrupt the chain of transmission.

Mr. Kenney again argued that doing so would be too harmful to the economic, financial and mental health of the province, though he warned that additional restrictions are possible if infections continue to climb.

The new measures in Alberta were announced at a time when several provinces are seeing record-setting numbers of infections.

Manitoba is now under a strict two-week lockdown that has forced many businesses to close and banned gatherings across the province for four weeks. In Saskatchewan, the province announced a restaurant and bar curfew while also requiring masks in any community with a population above 5,000.

In B.C., the province’s Health Officer, Bonnie Henry, announced additional measures earlier in the week for the Vancouver regions and the Fraser Valley, which include a ban on social gatherings with anyone outside a person’s household, as well as an order prohibiting indoor fitness classes. The restrictions are set to last two weeks.

Dr. Henry released a sobering update on Thursday that made the effort to visually depict the potential impact when people let their guard down. The presentation included a graphic that showed what happened when someone attended a small wedding – 50 guests – and later tested positive for the virus. All the guests had to self-isolate, unable to go to work or to school; 15 of those later tested positive for the virus. One family business experienced five positive cases, an outbreak at a long-term care home was traced to the wedding, requiring 81 people to self-isolate in their rooms, and 10 households had people who tested positive. Ultimately, three people were admitted to hospital and one died.

B.C.'s case counts, as with Alberta’s, continued to rocket upward this week, with a further 617 reported overnight Thursday. Still, Dr. Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming are sticking to their previously drawn lines in the sand when it comes to suggestions such as a province-wide mask mandate and potentially closing schools.

On Friday, Saskatchewan brought in a mask mandate for cities with a population of more than 5,000, joining Ontario and Quebec with the policies. Alberta and B.C. have refused, preferring to rely on moral suasion. That approach hasn’t been good enough for several Alberta cities – Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Okotoks, Airdrie, Grande Prairie, and Fort McMurray – which have brought in mask bylaws that require them in all indoor public spaces. In B.C., the cities of Delta and Richmond, both suburbs of Vancouver, have introduced bylaws, but Vancouver city council last month turned down a motion to bring one in.

“Mandating masks is not something that is going to change people’s minds,” Dr. Henry told reporters at Thursday’s briefing.

Told businesses are clamouring for her to upgrade her current “expectation” on mask usage and order the public to wear masks, Dr. Henry said stores should feel free to bar entry to anyone with an uncovered face. She said that option “is more enforceable than my telling people it’s an order you wear a mask.”

Mr. Fleming told Globe reporter Justine Hunter for a story today that closing schools would be a last resort. He pointed to two provincial reports that underline the fact that keeping kids in class is critical to protect students' mental health.

“There is a heavy toll on mental wellness by closing schools for young people right across British Columbia,” Mr. Fleming said in an interview.

Around the West:

Opinion:

