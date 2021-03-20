 Skip to main content
Western Canada: Inside the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of B.C.’s Bonnie Henry and her sister

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned Canada’s public health officers – most of them previously unknown to most of the public – into national figures, with some earning an almost folk-hero profile in the early days of lockdowns, chaos and fear.

One of the best-known voices was British Columbia’s Bonnie Henry, whose measured approach to the pandemic and trademark mantra of “Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe” earned her accolades across Canada and further afield as a model of how to manage a public-health emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Henry has now written a book detailing how her office managed those first weeks of the pandemic, when Canadians were adjusting to a world that was quickly upended, as businesses and schools were ordered closed in what would be the first of a long list of public health measures that has continued, off and on, for more than a year

The book – Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe: Four Weeks That Shaped a Pandemic – was published earlier this month. Dr. Henry co-wrote it with her sister, Lynn Henry, the publishing director of Knopf Canada, and one of the country’s most respected editors.

Marsha Lederman talked to both women about how their own lives were affected by the pandemic and the genesis of the book.

Bonnie Henry, an introvert, told Marsha that being thrust into an unwanted spotlight – including having a line of Fluevog Shoes named after her – has been exhausting.

“I’m one of those people that I get my energy from being by myself and thinking, and being out in front of the public all the time and being recognized is … a little disconcerting,” Bonnie says.

“It takes a lot of energy.”

They also addressed the optics of the province’s top doctor writing a book in the middle of a public-health emergency, which some criticized as tone-deaf.

Story continues below advertisement

The two women have donated their advance payments to charity: Bonnie to the child literacy organization First Book Canada; Lynn to True North Aid, which supports northern, Indigenous and remote communities in Canada.

The book is also coming out at a time when the pandemic is very much far from over. While vaccinations are progressing, albeit slowly, across the country, the optimism that provides is tempered by fears about more-contagious variants and increasing case numbers, including in B.C.

Lynn says the book is designed to be a historical document about a moment in time. It doesn’t tell the story of the entire pandemic, just those first few, seminal weeks. They are not declaring victory.

“I think because it’s coming out in this moment and we’re still where we are in the pandemic, it’s a very volatile moment,” Lynn says.

“I hope that the book itself is something that can be a record that lasts beyond this moment.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here.

