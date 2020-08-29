Western Canada: Is going to school safe? It depends on your neighbourhood

Good morning! Wendy Cox in Vancouver today.

School starts in Alberta next week, in British Columbia the following week and I’m sure there are some parents like me who are tired of stewing in the anxiety of the unknown and just want to get on with it.

Having a data-centric window into what the risks are helps. The Globe’s cover story this weekend crunched numbers from Canada’s biggest cities to see where virus transmission is a threat.

Health reporter Kelly Grant found that in four of Canada’s five largest centres – including Calgary and Edmonton – there’s so little transmission, reopening schools there is about as safe as possible, as long as there are measures in place to prevent an outbreak and protocols on what to do if there is one.

Her work is based on a colour-coded Harvard guide that classifies neighbourhoods based on the rate of new infections and the percentage of tests that come back positive. As Kelly explains, the Harvard document rates areas as green, or safest to reopen, if they are reporting one or fewer new daily infections per 100,000 people on a seven-day average. Red – unsafe – is when new daily case counts top 25 per 100,000. In between are yellow (1-10 daily new cases per 100,000) and orange (10-25 new cases) levels that call for varying degrees of caution. The more community cases, the less safe schools will be.

The Globe analysis found that 52 per cent of residents in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa and Edmonton live in green zones, and 47 per cent live in yellow zones, where more caution may be warranted when the school year starts. (While Metro Vancouver has a population of nearly 2.5 million, the city itself has fewer than 700,000 residents.)

Only one part of the five cities – the Northgate area of Edmonton – is in the more dangerous orange zone, with a recent average of nearly 13 new daily COVID-19 infections per 100,000.

Kelly found 42 per cent of residents in Calgary live in green areas and the rest in yellow zones.

But in Edmonton, only 9 per cent of residents live in green zones, according to the most recent data. Along with Northgate, three other pockets of Edmonton – Northeast, Castle Downs and Abbottsfield – also have higher daily case counts per capita than any of the neighbourhoods in the other four cities.

Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said this week that Edmonton’s surge in infections can be traced to indoor social gatherings, including weddings, funerals and family get-togethers. The city is also grappling with a major outbreak tied to the Bible Pentecostal Church in north Edmonton.

In B.C., data released this week show the City of Vancouver reported an average of 2.95 cases per 100,000 in the 14 days leading up to Aug. 27, nearly double the 1.56 figure from the preceding reporting period.

The data wasn’t as granular as that released in Edmonton – there were no numbers based on neighbourhoods. The figures showed Vancouver had 202 cases since January, while Central Surrey and Abbotsford, southeastern suburbs of Vancouver, each had more than 450 residents with confirmed cases. Richmond was one of the most-populous communities with the lowest caseload, registering just 103 cases in the small districts labelled on the map as Local Health Areas by the various health authorities.

AROUND THE WEST

SENIORS ADVOCATE LAUNCHES SURVEY: Jeanette Harper says her 89-year-old mother’s Alzheimer’s disease has worsened to the point she can hardly carry on conversations, a result, Ms. Harper believes, of isolation. To hear more stories from people like Ms. Harper about the ways visitor restrictions affect them and their loved ones in nursing homes, B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie announced on Wednesday that her office is launching a province-wide survey to assess the impact of the visitor policy. She said that because the pandemic will likely last for another year or even longer, the province needs to hear these voices to shape a policy. The survey is available until Sept. 30, and she said she hopes to deliver a report before or around the end of October.

ALBERTA’S RECORD DEFICIT: Alberta’s deficit will hit $24.2-billion this year, and on Thursday the government stressed it would refrain from raising taxes to make up the shortfall and instead focus on cutting costs and jump-starting the economy. The government, in its first-quarter update, said a sharp decline in revenue from non-renewable resources accounts for 70 per cent of the deficit expansion. The United Conservative Party, when it rolled out its budget in February, expected the 2020-21 deficit to reach $6.8-billion. Travis Toews, the provincial Finance Minister, did not say when he expects to balance the budget. The UCP, he said, will focus on delivering services more efficiently, which means spending cuts. This is a continuation of the strategy the government adopted when it took over in 2019.

SASKATCHEWAN’S DEFICIT: The Saskatchewan government is projecting a slightly lower deficit than initially feared in its June budget and an economic bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. The Ministry of Finance’s first-quarter update predicts $2.1-billion in red ink, down from the $2.4-billion predicted earlier this summer. The province expects to run deficits for the next three years before squeezing out a $125-million surplus in 2024-25. The outlook for the year indicates revenues are expected to increase by nearly $400-million, mostly due to federal funding to help provinces restart their economies after COVID-19. Expenses are also projected to be higher than at budget time because of spending on health, municipalities and the tourism industry.

COMMUNITY SPREAD: Saskatchewan’s top doctor says the best way to keep COVID-19 out of schools is to keep community transmission of the virus low. Dr. Saqib Shahab says he’s reviewed different studies that found schools mirror what’s happening in surrounding areas. For more than a week, public health officials in Saskatchewan have been reporting only a handful of new cases after recent outbreaks on Hutterite colonies that contributed to a period of double-digit infection increases this summer.

B.C. PRIEST SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded $844,000 to a woman who was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her Catholic priest in the 1970s and failed by the local church leadership, which ignored rumours of the man’s sexual misconduct with other parishioners before the woman joined the community. In a civil judgment released Tuesday, Justice David Crossin ruled Rosemary Anderson, now in her 70s, was sexually assaulted by Rev. Erlindo Molon “75 to 100 times,” when she worked as an elementary schoolteacher at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Kamloops, B.C.

RENT RELIEF: Thousands of small businesses in B.C. and Alberta are begging the federal government to change the rules to ensure they can apply on their own for the federal government’s Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, months after it was introduced. Business owners in Calgary and Vancouver say they worry the fall will bring decreased traffic after the busy summer season and popular shopping areas such as Vancouver’s Robson Street, where rents are astronomically high, and Calgary’s Kensington neighbourhood could be hollowed out without some change to make the process of applying for the federal program simpler and with a lower threshold to qualify.

HYPERLOOPS NOT YET VIABLE: Hyperloops, a futuristic mode of transportation that aims to carry passengers in levitating tubes at 1,000 kilometres an hour, “may fall short” as an option to transport Canadians from city to city, says a newly released report commissioned by Transport Canada. The technology is too expensive and unproven, says the report released just a day after the government of Alberta and Toronto-based hyperloop developer TransPod announced a memorandum of understanding to study the commercial application of the system for the Calgary-Edmonton corridor. Consulting firm Aecom, commissioned by Transport Canada, said it’s questionable whether the technology would rival other modes of transport.

OIL-BY-RAIL: The Alberta government is less than halfway through offloading a series of oil-by-rail contracts from its books onto the private sector, a process it was planning to have done by the end of March, the month after Canadian crude exports via rail hit a record high. Since then, those shipments have plummeted. The province has already paid $866-million to the private sector to offload the contracts, signed as part of a $3.7-billion deal in February, 2019, under the then-NDP government. Alberta’s fiscal update Thursday earmarked another $1.25-billion to cover the cost of divesting the rest of the contracts. The crude-by-rail deal would have seen the province lease thousands of railcars to help bolster consistently low prices for oil in Alberta by increasing export capacity, shipping 120,000 barrels a day by Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway.

BACK TO SCHOOL IN B.C.: British Columbia should put its back-to-school plans on hold and come up with a new road map that takes into account millions of dollars of federal funds Ottawa made available on Wednesday, says the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation. The federal government on Wednesday announced up to $2-billion for provinces and territories through the Safe Return to Class Fund, saying the money would help provinces pay for things such as improved air ventilation, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. B.C. is in line for $242.36-million. Also on Wednesday, British Columbia’s 60 public-school districts posted back-to-school plans that outline revamped class schedules, staggered start times and other measures the provincial government says will protect students and staff from COVID-19 when school starts on Sept. 8.

MAPPING COVID IN B.C.: A new map of British Columbia charting people confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 shows the highest concentrations of the virus in the communities in and around Vancouver. On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry released the most granular statistics to date on where people who contracted the coronavirus in the first eight months of this year live.

SASK. NDP WANTS SMALLER CLASSES: The Ministry of Education said it will receive $74-million out of $2-billion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced as students prepare to head back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Opposition NDP wants the Saskatchewan government to use millions in new federal funding for schools to reduce class sizes. The Saskatchewan government said this money will be added to a $40-million pot it established for school divisions to safely welcome back students and staff. Districts can apply to access half of the $40-million and the additional money is going to buy personal protective equipment and improve distance learning.

OPINION

Tim Querengesser on the Calgary-Edmonton hyperloop, and how smart it really is: “Alberta is right to welcome TransPod to our province. But it should also get to work building regional rail; hyperloops represent just one potential future.”

Gary Mason on the (lack of) a national unity crisis: “Most economists agree that the current formula is unfair and doesn’t recognize the needs that even rich provinces like Alberta may have during severe economic downturns.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller.