Western Canada: Kamloops residential school discovery reopens painful wounds

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Western Canada: Kamloops residential school discovery reopens painful wounds

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

“This is not something that a week from now we will forget just because it’s out of the news cycle,” Ontario’s Government House Leader, Paul Calandra, assured the legislature Tuesday.

He was referring to a pledge by his government to search former residential school properties in Ontario after a B.C. First Nation announced it had found the remains of 215 children at what was once the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Saskatchewan and Alberta have made a similar promise. B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said he expects the Catholic Church to help with identifying remains, and said if other communities now want further investigations at other potential grave sites, B.C would assist.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement in Kamloops has prompted national and international media to cast a searing look at yet another horrific legacy left behind by the schools. But those who have spent years providing evidence of children who went missing or died there could be forgiven for being skeptical about Mr. Calandra’s assurances.

The same issue has fallen out of the news cycle before.

Ottawa reporter Kristy Kirkup noted that more than five years ago, anthropologist Scott Hamilton wrote a report entitled Where are the Children Buried? for the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He had hoped his report would be the beginning of important conversations about what to do with gravesites of uncounted thousands of children, and how best to protect, honour and commemorate them. Instead, not much happened.

“I filed my report. And that was pretty much the last I heard about this except reading the reports of the TRC like everyone else,” says Dr. Hamilton, who is also chair of the anthropology department at Lakehead University.

In his report, Dr. Hamilton said at least 3,200 children were documented as having died at the schools over 140 years of operation. That doesn’t include the numbers of students that were never accounted for. Former senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the TRC, has said the number could be as high as 15,000.

Dr. Hamilton wrote that while it was common for schools to be located near a church and a cemetery, the cemeteries associated with residential schools have mostly been “abandoned, disused and vulnerable to accidental disturbance,” he wrote.

“Developing a strategy to address this problem is complicated, and will require long-term and thoughtful discussions about the most appropriate documentation, commemoration and protection procedures. This report should be treated as an opening effort designed to be a catalyst for further investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 findings included a 266-page report entitled Missing Children and Unmarked Burials.

“Many, if not most, of the several thousand children who died in residential schools are likely to be buried in unmarked and untended graves,” the report said. “Subjected to institutionalized child neglect in life, they have been dishonoured in death.”

The commission used satellite imagery and maps on a sample of school locations in an effort to locate unmarked gravesites, and found possible cemeteries “in a surprisingly large number” of locations.

Globe columnist Tanya Talaga has been in Kamloops this week, witnessing the grief that has washed over the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community, which announced the 215 children. She watched as a young boy began singing and drumming.

“As his voice waned, he was answered by nearly 100 hand drummers who boomed forward in unity, gathered here from other nations and communities throughout Okanagan and Kamloops,” Tanya wrote.

“This is the sound of the drum. The beating of a heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

She asked the questions: Where is the list of the children’s names? Why didn’t the police investigate? What in God’s name are they doing now?

“The larger issue of the residential schools and of all of those missing kids kind of fell off the table in the face of other burning urgencies in the news cycle …,” Dr. Hamilton said.

“And the Kamloops story has sort of forced that back on to the public agenda, has forced it back into the public awareness. And it will be really important for us not to let it slide into the background again.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies