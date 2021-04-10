Western Canada: Kenney in middle of tug-of-war between health experts and angry caucus faction

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver this morning.

Of course there would never be a good time for COVID-19 case counts to soar, but the current spike seems particularly cruel. It comes just as vaccinations promise a return to something better, if not normal; when warmer weather prompts visions of backyard BBQs with friends; and when general fatigue and irritability of more than a year of worry, fear and uncertainty has hit its peak.

As columnist Robyn Urback wrote this week “If the prevailing emotion of the first lockdown was fear, and frustration for the second, this third and hopefully last lockdown will be characterized by one pervasive sentiment: anger.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney would likely concur.

Canada’s top doctor, Theresa Tam, is calling for stronger measures to control the pandemic.

“The race between the vaccine and the variants is at a critical point,” Dr. Tam told reporters Friday. “It is clear that we need stronger control to combat variants of concern that are driving rapid epidemic growth in many areas of the country.”

Per capita case counts in Saskatchewan and British Columbia are about the same as those in Ontario. In Alberta, they are the worst in the country. And yet the public health measures taken in Alberta and British Columbia are not as tight as those enacted in Ontario, where a stay-at-home order has been issued.

Dr. Tam said the measures imposed this week in Alberta and Quebec are not enough to control the pandemic, which is driven by the more contagious and more deadly variants. But she gave no specific examples of what new measures should be imposed, despite repeated questions seeking more clarity.

Mr. Kenney says the increase in variant cases, if left unchecked, will overwhelm the province’s health system by the middle of May. But while NDP Leader Rachel Notley has said Mr. Kenney is putting Albertans at risk by not clamping down further, Mr. Kenney is facing caucus unrest for the moves he has made.

About one-quarter of his caucus aired their grievances in a public letter this week decrying COVID-19 restrictions. It’s a public display of a breach with Mr. Kenney, but as Alberta columnist Kelly Cryderman writes, it came with Mr. Kenney’s acquiescence to the airing of disunity. As Kelly writes, the letter “looks like an open revolt, but isn’t. It also isn’t a behind-the-scenes orchestration on Jason Kenney’s part.”

Rather, she notes, it’s more akin to the opening of “a pressure-relief valve – a device meant to allow some venting in a system under great pressure, and otherwise at risk of a catastrophic rupture.”

Some of his MLAs have vented their worries on social media about months-long shutdowns that have had disastrous impacts on mental health and small business. Rural and smaller-city MLAs want regional health restrictions, not province-wide measures. Constituents “want us to defend their livelihoods and freedoms,” the letter says.

“To be sure, this is a far-from-ideal situation for the Premier. He doesn’t want to be criticized in public,” Kelly writes.

“Mr. Kenney is facing a suite of bad circumstances, including an alarming rise in the COVID-19 variant case count and miserable polling numbers. Unhappiness in his own caucus over current health restrictions is also a major headache. He can’t govern if he doesn’t have the support of his own MLAs.”

Mr. Kenney can’t lead if his caucus won’t follow.

But he appears willing to take an embarrassing rebuke in the form of a public letter as long as his caucus follows a bottom line: “The government caucus could not tolerate any member counselling people to engage in civil disobedience, or to break the public-health measure,” he said.

