Western Canada: Lethbridge police officers’ treatment of Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips prompts new review

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The leak of a police disciplinary decision this week has revealed explosive allegations against two police officers in Lethbridge, Alta., who targeted a provincial cabinet minister over a disagreement about the future of a popular recreation spot.

CHAT News, based in Medicine Hat, reported on the allegations this week and posted the 30-page disciplinary decision, in which Constable Keon Woronuk and Sergeant Jason Carrier each admit to misconduct when they encountered Shannon Phillips, who was environment minister at the time, at a diner in Lethbridge in April of 2017.

The decision notes the officers were angry over the NDP government’s decision to create two provincial parks in an area known as the Castle region and restrict activities such as all-terrain vehicle use.

They each photographed Ms. Phillips at a local diner as she held a meeting about the parks with stakeholders. One of them posted a photo, along with a negative caption, to Facebook.

Ms. Phillips reported the photograph incident at the time, which she was told would be investigated. What she didn’t know is what happened next.

Outside the diner, Sgt. Carrier told Constable Woronuk that he would “hate to see Phillips drive away from the restaurant and there was a reason to stop her,” according to the document.

Constable Woronuk then waited in a parked vehicle outside the restaurant until one of the stakeholders, who is not identified, left the meeting. The officer followed that person’s car and at one point used the Canadian Police Information Centre database to conduct a search about the vehicle. He texted a photograph of the search results to Sgt. Carrier, according to the document.

Sgt. Carrier said he did not know what the CPIC information was about or that Constable Woronuk had followed a meeting attendee until weeks later.

The officers both received temporary demotions, which come with pay cuts. Constable Woronuk’s demotion is set to last two years, while Sgt. Carrier’s punishment is for one year.

Ms. Phillips said the incident has made her feel unsafe and she compared the actions of the officers to something you might find in a police state. She called for an outside investigation.

Shortly after the details Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer quickly issued a statement that described the case as an “egregious” abuse of power and announced the province’s police watchdog would review the case. An outside prosecutor will be brought in if needed, he said.

Sgt. Carrier’s lawyer says he took responsibility for what happened and that the disciplinary decision described him as a consummate professional whose behaviour was out of character. Constable Woronuk’s lawyer could not be reached.

Chief Scott Woods of the Lethbridge Police said the officers’ conduct was inexcusable and embarrassing for the force, but he also stressed that they had been disciplined.

The Lethbridge Police Association issued a statement that stressed that the incident was investigated and that the officers took responsibility and were punished.

Around the West:

SASKATCHEWAN’S COVID-19 OUTBREAK: A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan has been linked to communal living arrangements and increased access to tests for the disease in the province’s Hutterite colonies. The province had been reporting a small number of new cases for weeks until this past weekend, when there were nearly 60 new infections in three days alone. Scott Livingstone, chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, says the agency has been working with the Hutterian Safety Council, which has allowed more testing on the insular rural communities.

B.C.‘S COVID DEFICIT: British Columbia’s government is predicting what was a balanced budget will balloon to a deficit of $12.5-billion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Carole James says the numbers are staggering with a predicted GDP decline of 6.8 per cent and retail sales down 15.9 per cent. James says B.C. has lost over 235,000 jobs since February.

PALLISTER LOBBIES FOR CHANGES TO CERB: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has written to his counterparts across the country, encouraging them to pressure the federal government to change the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. The program offers money to people who have lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pallister says it has become a disincentive for people to return to work. He says instead of cutting off benefits after people earn $1,000 a month, the federal government should reduce the benefit gradually as people’s incomes rise. Pallister says he hopes Ottawa will agree to change the program if other premiers join his call.

SAFE SUPPLY: Frustrated by a lack of action from government, Dr. Martin Schechter and Dr. Perry Kendall have launched a company called FPP Inc., short for Fair Price Pharma, with the goal of producing an affordable domestic supply of legal, injectable heroin for use in treatment. More than 5,500 people in B.C. have died of illicit drug overdoses since 2016, including a record 170 in May. Dr. Schechter, who is a professor in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia, said in an e-mail that the overdose poisoning crisis and the failure to expand access to legal heroin – a proven, effective and cost-effective treatment – in the face of a desperate need for safer supply, drove the two doctors to act. The company plans to set up a dedicated facility to manufacture the product and offer it at cost to interested health care providers, including those in other provinces.

MANITOBA’S CORONAVIRUS-FREE STREAK ENDS: Manitoba’s 13-day streak without new COVID-19 infections ended Tuesday as health officials reported five additional cases, including that of an airline passenger. The individual was on a WestJet flight from Winnipeg to Calgary on June 27 and on a return flight on July 2. All passengers on those flights are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms, the Health Department said. Investigations into how the five contracted the novel coronavirus are continuing. Even with the new cases, Manitoba remains among the provinces with the lowest infection rates, with 330 confirmed and probable cases. No one was in hospital with the virus as of Tuesday and five cases were active.

ALBERTA’S CONTACT-TRACING APP: The province launched its ABTraceTogether more than two months ago, becoming the first province to allow smartphone users to track potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. The app uses Bluetooth signals to detect other devices, anonymously log encounters and then warn users if they have been near someone who later tests positive for COVID-19. But technical limitations with the iPhone version of the app mean that users must leave the app running with their phones’ screens turned on for it to work. The province’s Privacy Commissioner warned last week that asking users to keep their phones turned on and unlocked increases the risk of data theft. The issue does not affect phones running Google’s Android operating system. Premier Jason Kenney said any fix would require help from Apple and Google, which have developed a contact-tracing standard that would address the problems with the Alberta app, but he said Ottawa is preventing that from happening.

CAMPING IN VANCOUVER PARKS: The Vancouver Park Board is weighing bylaw changes that would allow overnight camping in city parks, while a neighbourhood group is calling on the city, provincial and federal governments to find a new location for dozens of people who are camping in Strathcona Park in the city’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood. A current bylaw prohibits tenting in parks, but it hasn’t been enforced in light of a series of court decisions that have established that people who are homeless have a constitutional right to set up temporary shelters on public lands if other housing isn’t available.

DOUBLE-HAND TRANSPLANT: When Rick Thompson’s doctor told him a surgical team was going ahead with his double-hand transplant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, his first reaction was surprise. “We’re targeting August, maybe early September,” he said in a recent interview. Mr. Thompson moved to Ontario from British Columbia in April to prepare for the surgery in London. It involves medical and psychological tests, as well as finding a donor. If things go as planned, Mr. Thompson will be Canada’s first double-hand transplant patient.

Opinion:

Sheenah Rogers-Pfeiffer on the spirit of the Calgary Stampede: “This is the lesson of Stampede, and one that all organizations would be wise to learn as we move out of these COVID-troubled times and return to a new normal: Making connections matters, whether it’s with other companies or within your own colleagues. These are the things that will get you through tough times, from difficult business conversations to global pandemics.”

Stephen Legault on Jason Kenney’s decision to scrap the 1976 Coal Development Policy: “The Livingstone River is by no means pristine; it’s been marred by logging, off-highway vehicle use and general government neglect for decades. Still, this is the sort of country people think about when they reflect on Alberta: cattle ranching, fly fishing, family camping trips and prairie grasslands rising up into soaring peaks. And now Mr. Kenney is working to systematically undo any remaining obstacles to coal mining in the Rockies. The torpedoing of Alberta’s coal policy is the most recent – but by no means the only – casualty in the government’s war on nature.”