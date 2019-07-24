Western Canada: Manhunt underway for two teens suspected in B.C. murders

Good morning.

Two teens from a coastal city on Vancouver Island are the subject of a manhunt across Western Canada and beyond after police declared them suspects in the roadside killings of three people.

Police are warning people not to approach the pair, saying Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are armed and dangerous.

The two crime scenes are hundreds of kilometres apart in the vast, treed expanse of Northern British Columbia near the Yukon border.

At the side of Highway 97 on July 15 near Liard Hot Springs, the bodies of 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler were found. Police revealed Monday they had been shot. Mr. Fowler’s father, a high-ranking police officer in New South Wales, has travelled to British Columbia accompanied by two of his colleagues to act as “liaison.”

Then on July 19, a camper truck belonging to the two Port Alberni, B.C., teens was found burned out near Dease Lake. Two kilometres away, on a pullout from Highway 37, police found the body of a heavy-set man in his 50s. On Monday, police said he was unidentified. The police had declared the teens missing.

But after a flood of tips after the RCMP’s Monday news conference, police on Tuesday announced the two teens are now considered suspects. They had been captured on store cameras in Meadow Lake, Sask., on Sunday. Later, they were seen in Gillam, which is in Manitoba’s north, near Hudson’s Bay.

In Port Alberni, Mr. Schmegelsky’s grandmother refused to answer her door. A neighbour said the news about her grandson, who had lived with her until he departed this summer for what was supposed to be a job hunt in the Yukon, had left her too distraught to speak about him. Another neighbour told reporter Mike Hager that Mr. McLeod recently helped her out at the grocery store, and was a pleasant kid with a “nice smile.”

Police have refused to speculate on a motive for the killings.

Investigators expect the two will keep moving.

Around the West:

Calgary Arena: The city and the Calgary Flames have come to a tentative agreement for a new arena. But after a marathon city council meeting into the night Monday to inform the rest of council about the details, serious questions were being raised about the deal on Tuesday. As Justin Giovannetti reports today, economists say the numbers don’t add up and the details are thin.

Wrongly convicted: Phillip Tallio has spent more than 36 years – his entire adult life – behind bars, but before his hard-won hearing aimed at overturning what his lawyers say was a wrongful conviction, his lawyers argued Tuesday he should be let out on bail. A lawyer for the Crown disagreed.

Mr. Tallio was convicted in the fall of 1983 for the rape and murder of his 22-month-old cousin, Delavina Mack, who was killed inside a house in Bella Coola, B.C., that April. Mr. Tallio, who was 17 at the time, has maintained his innocence ever since. In 2017, Mr. Tallio won the right to appeal – more than three decades after the appeal deadline passed – based on new DNA evidence, concerns over the original police investigation and evidence of his cognitive limitations. Reporter Jana G. Pruden chronicled his case.

The judge has asked for more information before she can decide on bail.

Vancouver sewage: Frances Bula reports that Vancouver’s pristine oceanside may not be as idyllic as it might appear. As she writes: “Underneath some of those glittering blue surfaces is a sludge pile of bacteria and human and animal waste. That reality hit home again as Vancouver prepares for what looks like a bad summer of beach closings because of high E. coli counts.”

Now, a city councillor and a parks board representative want the city to speed up its plans to improve aging parts of the city’s sewage system.

Weather: Meteorologists report there have been 34 probable or confirmed tornadoes on the Prairies this year, with 17 of them in Alberta. That’s higher than Alberta’s 30-year average of 12. There have been 13 in Saskatchewan, which has an average of 18 a year. Manitoba, with an average of 10, has had four.

Alberta has been the hardest hit because of wet weather since mid-June, said Kyle Fougere, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Opinion:

Editorial board on bike lanes:

André Picard on Alberta’s syphilis outbreak: “Instead of fretting about outbreaks of syphilis and looking for individuals or specific groups to blame, we need to arm people – especially sexually active young people – with the tools to protect themselves, including sex education and easy access to condoms.”

Wendy Beutel on Stanley Park: “The old adage about the journey being what matters and not the destination is wrong. When Stanley Park is the destination it definitely matters and is unequivocally worth travelling all that way.”