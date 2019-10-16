Western Canada: Manning Centre won’t disclose source of donations to third-party advertisers

Good morning! It’s James Keller in Calgary.

We’ve been tracking the emergence of third-party political advertisers, which are spending increasing amounts of money to influence how Canadians vote. But one group that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on election advertising intends to keep the source of its money secret.

The Calgary-based Manning Centre has contributed more than $300,000 to a collection of groups running attack ads against Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, including Canada Strong and Proud, and Québec Fier. Those groups are required to report all of their donors, but because the Manning Centre isn’t registered as a third party with Elections Canada, it doesn’t plan to say where the money came from.

Elections Canada says the arrangement is legal, though the advocacy group Democracy Watch says it intends to file a complaint with the federal elections commissioner.

The Manning Centre donations underscore the difficulty of tracking and regulating third-party political speech in this year’s election, which has already seen millions of dollars, in many cases from corporate or union sources, seek to influence how Canadians vote.

Troy Lanigan, president of the Manning Centre, says his group put out a fundraising call in the leadup to the election campaign to help fund its donations to third-party groups. He declined to name any of those donors and said his group has been following the letter of the law.

An Elections Canada spokeswoman says the agency’s view is that the disclosure rules only apply to people or groups who donate to a third party – not to any fundraising those donors do on their own.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of the advocacy group Democracy Watch, argues the Manning Centre should be considered a third party and be required to disclose its donors, particularly those that were earmarked for election spending.

If not, he says the law can’t do what it was intended for: to reveal who is bankrolling political advertising campaigns.

Around the West

Child death trial: Crown prosecutors are appealing a not-guilty verdict in an Alberta case that saw the parents of a 19-month-old boy accused of failing to provide medical care before he died of meningitis. The case became a flashpoint because David and Collet Stephan said they were instead treating the boy with natural remedies. And the judge who acquitted them in the case is also facing a complaint after he criticized the accent of the Crown’s Nigeria-born medical examiner.

Greta Thunberg: The teen climate activist is headed for Alberta’s oil sands, but the Alberta government says it won’t seek a meeting with her. Environment Minister Jason Nixon said he hopes the Swedish girl takes time to learn about the province’s oil and gas industry. “I think when you look at some of Miss Thunberg’s comments, she doesn’t understand our province, that she doesn’t understand the reality that to accomplish climate change goals worldwide, we need Alberta as part of that solution,” Nixon told reporters Tuesday.

Tourists detained: Seven British tourists have been held in detention, along with a three-month-old, after they were detained by U.S. authorities after illegally crossing the border while driving down a rural B.C. road. The family says it was lost and has since endured a two-week ordeal that has seen it transferred to a holding facility in Pennsylvania.

Opioids: The Alberta government is joining a class-action lawsuit to recoup health-care costs related to the opioid crisis, the province’s health minister said Tuesday. Tyler Shandro said there were almost 800 fatal overdoses and 4,200 emergency calls related to opioids in the province last year alone. “Albertans have paid a high price for the irresponsible actions of opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Shandro said.

Trees: A new study has found only about third of the land in Metro Vancouver’s urban areas has tree cover and that amount is projected to decline by another 4 per cent – 3,000 hectares – in the next 20 years, if development continues as is. And Metro Vancouver planners are recommending that cities aggressively look for ways to plant trees in order to make up for the losses as the region continues to gain new residents because trees – the bigger, the better – help cool streets, mitigate stormwater floods and act as carbon-storage units.

Emily Carr University: A collection of more than 3,000 restaurant menus, scores of records, photo slides and other archive material are among the items heavily damaged following an arson at Emily Carr University of Art and Design in Vancouver this month. Vancouver police announced Tuesday they have charged a 40-year-old Vancouver man in the Oct. 5 fire on the fourth floor of the university’s new building, which opened near the city’s trendy Mount Pleasant neighbourhood in 2017.

Snow storm: The farm that has been in Jamal Abas’s family for four generations was without power for a sixth straight day on Tuesday – one of thousands of homes and businesses across Manitoba still suffering after a massive snowstorm that brought down trees, transmission lines and large utility towers.

Fall suppers: Fall suppers, like potato mashers, evolve. Years ago, they were well-planned potlucks. Someone would bring pies, others would take care of the turkey, locals would clean out their gardens for fresh veggies. Health inspectors, however, now value food safety more than tradition, which means fall suppers now require proper kitchens. Grandmothers leave their famous butter tarts at home now. In Buck Lake, the pumpkin pies and trays of dainties are from Costco.

Bus Fuller: Mr. Fuller, who founded the Earls and Joey restaurant chains and invented the now-widely imitated premium-casual chain-dining concept, wasn’t a penny-pincher. In fact, his family says he was generous to a fault and could often be found slipping hundred-dollar bills to dishwashers. Mr. Fuller, a larger-than-life character with a grizzled beard, love of saucy limericks and lack of pretension, died last week at the age of 90 in West Vancouver, B.C.

Wind energy: BHE Canada, a unit of billionaire Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy, will start construction on a $200-million wind farm in southeast Alberta next year, the company said on Tuesday. The 117.6 megawatt (MW) Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project will produce enough energy to supply the equivalent of 79,000 homes, said BHE Canada, which is backed by Buffett’s Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Opinion:

Kelly Cryderman on toxic political rhetoric: “Dismissing Albertans’ concerns about the economy as just oil-industry propaganda is much easier than telling Canadians that they will have to cut down on flights and pay much more for gasoline. It’s also easier than pricing the Liberal ambition to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 – a feat that will require a fundamental reckoning of the Canadian economy, worker displacement and some kind of viable relationship with Alberta.”

Marsha Lederman on visual art in Vancouver this month: “Visual art provokes so many responses. One that has struck me, encountering several exhibitions in Vancouver this month, has been the way art can un-numb us. How it can make us pay attention and contemplate things so familiar that they prompt almost no response.”

Alexandra Risen on Saskatoon berry pie in Toronto: “For those few minutes, we’re no longer city dwellers who are suspicious of everyone and everything, even that which we recognize, like a kindly visitor lost in the neighbourhood or a berry that lives in our hearts. We are reminded, by a slice of life, to trust our natural instincts and to accept our unconscious intuition and our memories. To trust ourselves.”