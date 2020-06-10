Western Canada: New charges against RCMP raises issue of excessive use of force by police in B.C., Alberta

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver today.
As North American cities were seized this week with peaceful protesters demonstrating against racism and police violence, independent watchdog agencies in Alberta and British Columbia announced charges against five Mounties for excessive use of force.
But unlike in the United States, where the deaths of George Floyd and others have been caught on video and have quickly led to calls for justice, the path to accountability in the cases against the RCMP officers has been ploddingly slow and opaque.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Monday that RCMP members in Whitecourt, about 170 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, have been charged with criminal negligence causing death as a result of a fatal shooting in 2018. Clayton Crawford, 31, died on July 3, 2018, after one officer fired a service pistol at his vehicle and the other officer discharged a carbine rifle, but the details of what precipitated the confrontation are murky.
Mr. Crawford had apparently been in a house that had been attacked the night before his death, but he had managed to escape in a “very distinctive vehicle.” The next day, an off-duty RCMP officer spotted the vehicle with someone asleep in the driver’s seat. “A confrontation occurred, during which the vehicle was put into motion,” said the news release from ASIRT.
It took two years to determine if charges would be laid, a length of time that Susan Hughson, the executive director of ASIRT, acknowledged was too long. They are the first charges of their kind to be laid against officers in Alberta.
“We are swamped,” she said in an interview. She blamed a lack of resources.
Corporal Randy Stenger and Constable Jessica Brown have been suspended with pay over the incident.
It took four years for the charges against the three officers in Prince George to be laid. Constable Joshua Grafton has been charged with assault with a weapon and obstruction of justice. Constable Wayne Connell and Constable Kyle Sharpe have been charged with assault causing bodily harm. The charges stem from their arrest of two people who they encountered in a stolen vehicle.
The arrest was captured on video and involved the use of a police dog. An immediate internal review was launched before B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office was brought in. All three officers remained on active duty.
The charges announced Monday come just days after Chief Allan Adam, who leads Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, alleged at a news conference Saturday that RCMP beat him and accosted his wife in the early morning of March 10. ASIRT announced later that day that the agency would investigate.
Last week, B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office announced it had recommended charges against five Mounties, also with the Prince George detachment, over the death of an Indigenous man who died in police custody in 2017. Police had received a report about a man casing vehicles and found a suspect who tried to flee on a bicycle. There was a struggle and pepper spray was used. Dale Culver appeared to have trouble breathing and collapsed after being taken out of the police vehicle, police said.
Harsha Walia, executive director of the BC Civil Liberties Association, said there is much frustration about police accountability, with charges not being laid in cases of misconduct or delays in the judicial action.
“In general, there is a very legitimate public perception that when it comes to police accountability, feet are dragged. That is something that is systemic, that needs to be looked at," she said.
Around the West
ALBERTA MOVES ON TO STAGE 2: Starting Friday, most businesses in the province can re-open to the public with certain restrictions. Two-metre physical-distancing requirements and public-health guidelines will still be in place. Other businesses and activities allowed to resume include libraries, bingo halls and casinos, wellness services such as massage, acupuncture and reflexology, and personal and cosmetic services such as waxing, facial treatments and tanning. Indoor social gatherings, such as weddings or funerals, have a 50-person maximum and outdoor events and indoor seated events have a 100-person maximum. There is no cap on the number of people for worship gatherings, restaurants and bars, casinos and bingo halls. The government also said that kindergarten to Grade 12 classes are to start up for diploma exams and summer courses, and all classes are to resume in September.
SASKATCHEWAN SCHOOLS: The Saskatchewan government says students will be returning to regular classes this fall. Education Minister Gordon Wyant says that in-classroom learning for students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 is to resume Sept. 1, depending on local school-division calendars. Public-health guidelines are to be distributed to school divisions as early as next week to ensure schools are safe for students and staff.
COVID-19 IN RICHMOND, B.C.: Richmond, where more than half the population is ethnic Chinese, has by far recorded the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases per capita in the Greater Vancouver area. New data from the provincial government shows that between Jan. 22 to May 31, Richmond had 88 cases per 100,000 population, the lowest rate among six sub-health regions in Greater Vancouver, compared to 540 in Vancouver and 259 in North Shore. The numbers also show Richmond saw no new cases in the last two weeks of May. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the precautions taken by the city’s Chinese community contributed to the low transmission.
MANITOBA FLOODING: Heavy rain in southeastern Manitoba covered roads, forced some people from their homes and led a municipal leader to say it was the worst flooding he has ever seen in the area. Up to 155 millimetres of rain fell on the sprawling area of 1,600 residents over the weekend and on Monday. Most roads that run north-south were flooded. Residents near the Rat River scrambled to shore up dikes on their property.
STANLEY PARK: Vancouver is moving to restrict car traffic through Stanley Park and offering up one of the two road lanes exclusively to cyclists, an experiment that has prompted a vitriolic debate about whether the move will make the park less accessible to elderly, disabled and family visitors. Proponents say the move will actually allow more people, not just those with access to cars, to use the iconic park, which already gets 10 million visitors per year. The park was closed to car traffic in the early days of the pandemic to give cyclists space when they were banned from the seawall, which suddenly filled up with pedestrians.
TRANSIT RIDERSHIP: More than a third of people in the Vancouver region expect to drive more and use transit less postpandemic, while almost as many say they will cycle or walk more, a survey done for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has found. Another 12 per cent to 13 per cent of respondents in the region said they’d use ride-hailing and car-sharing less, according to the survey by Mustel Group. The trend is also concerning civic officials in Edmonton and Calgary, where falling ridership could have consequences for transit expansion plans.
DIRE JOB PROSPECTS FOR B.C.'S YOUNG WORKERS: A labour survey found that workers between the ages of 15 and 24 are facing unemployment rates of almost 29 per cent – far more than any other age cohort. (The findings were echoed across the country.) That’s worse than in the recession of the early 1980s, where overall unemployment rates were actually higher than they are now. The province’s hospitality and tourism sectors were flattened in March, when the province declared a state of emergency over the pandemic. Many retailers closed and are only cautiously reopening. Young workers with little job experience often rely on those jobs, not just for a paycheque, but for work experience, too.
KERRISDALE DEVELOPMENT: Opponents are mobilizing against redevelopment plans for a half-century-old, high-end Vancouver seniors’ residence on four prime blocks of land in one of Vancouver’s west-side neighbourhoods. A growing group in Kerrisdale say the plans by developer Wall Financial and seniors-home operator Revera Living, which showed towers of up to 18 and 20 storeys in the latest version, are completely out of place for the area.
SECURING PPE FOR ALBERTA BUSINESSES: Alberta is currently in the first phase of its economic relaunch and has released guidelines for businesses and medical service providers that often include the use of masks and other personal protective equipment, which are in short supply in Canada and around the world. Businesses worry that those problems will become even more acute at the end of the month, when the provincial government stops providing PPE, warning that rising costs and stretched supply could cause them to increase their prices or close their doors.
ACTOR FIRED OVER TWEETS: One of the stars of a major Hollywood TV series shot in Vancouver has been fired over past racist and misogynistic social-media posts. Hartley Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny in The Flash, will not be returning for its seventh season because of the posts, said a joint statement from those involved with the show. The Flash is one of seven TV shows in the Arrowverse franchise, six of which are made in B.C. and employ hundreds of workers. Mr. Sawyer’s tweets, posted between 2012 and 2014 before he joined The Flash in 2017.
Opinions
K.B. Thors on Alberta’s Bill 1, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act: “Protests may be inconvenient and can sometimes cause damage to property, but inconvenience is the point of this enshrined right: The public needs a way to communicate to those responsible for representing us. Even at the best of times, it’s difficult for civilians – particularly Black, Indigenous people, and other people of colour – to be heard and seek justice under the law. Bill 1 saps that power, and exposes the Alberta government’s priorities: commerce over human life. Such a law would undermine peace in any country – and it’s happening right here, in Canada.”
Carey Doberstein on part of the reason why B.C. has been so successful at managing the COVID-19 pandemic: “While governments in B.C., Ontario and Quebec have all managed this crisis well at the political level, it is not their partisan characteristics that are important here. Rather, it is how individual provinces have set up their health authorities and the manner in which they have structured the integration of core parts of the health system, such as primary care, hospitals and labs, that is going to be key to a comprehensive postpandemic evaluation of their performance.”
Grant Bishop on how governments have set up oil sand producers to fail: “The Norges Bank’s decision is predicated on a misrepresentation of carbon pricing in Canada. Mr. Biden’s announcement represents a diplomatic failure, and a potentially fatal setback for a vital project. But those two developments underscore the ways in which Canada has failed to provide a credible pathway for our petroleum producers to flourish in a future of peak oil demand and global decarbonization.”