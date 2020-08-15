Western Canada: Preparing for the second wave means targeting messaging to young people

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver today.

Health officials around the world have been warning about a second wave of COVID-19 for weeks, a potential – even likely – sequel to the mass closures, climbing case numbers and health-system stress of last March and April.

Canada’s Chief Medical Officers Theresa Tam said Friday Canada is preparing for the worst: National modelling projections released Friday indicate virus numbers will peak this fall, potentially overwhelming some health systems.

British Columbians have been watching with alarm this month at numbers which offer early evidence that these fears are real. On Thursday, B.C.‘s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced 78 new cases, the highest total in weeks. On Friday, B.C. added another 84.

British Columbians began their summer with the comforting knowledge that new case numbers had dipped to hover around only a dozen a day and that the province had been acknowledged country-wide for its success in bending the curve. But those case numbers crept up in July into the 20s and then closer to 50 in the early part of August. Seventy-eight was a sobering high.

Dr. Henry released some new numbers Thursday, complete with colour-coded charts, that show exactly where the problem is. British Columbians in their 20s and 30s are accounting for the largest increases in cases.

Dr. Henry noted that people in those age groups are now making up about 18 per cent of the total cases between June and Aug. 8, although they only represent about 14 per cent of the population. She called it a new phase of infection, with infections racing through British Columbia’s elderly population in the early going and then having an impact on workplaces, such as poultry plants and correctional facilities. Now, she said, the infection rise appears to be related to young people partying, mostly at bars, clubs, private facilities and social events.

She resisted suggestions there should be some sort of crackdown and warned against “demonizing” young people trying to maintain social connections.

“Most young people are doing the right thing.”

But Health Minister Adrian Dix was more stern:

“We have, of course, in our law and in our society a respect for people, rights within their property, but I have to say this: if you’re thinking of organizing a party, especially one involving alcohol, where there’s not specific limits on distancing that you’re putting in place, you should not do so. If you’re invited to such a party by a friend and they’re not able to provide such assurances and whether or not you consider the friendship is one question, but my advice is not to go.”

If young people aren’t willing to listen to Dr. Henry or Minister Dix, Premier John Horgan mused that perhaps they might listen to famous B.C. ex-pats Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogan. Earlier this week, the premier issued a direct plea at a news conference for the two actors to take up the cause. On Friday, Mr. Reynolds obliged, with a mixture of satire, humour and seriousness.

In a video on Twitter, framed as if in a phone call to the premier, Mr. Reynolds said youths shouldn’t look to him for medical advice, unless it was related to plastic surgery:

“I don’t know if people know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman,” he said, before pivoting to a (mostly) serious message about people who are at risk if young people can’t curb risky behavior, leading to the virus’s spread.

“B.C. is home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. David Suzuki lives there! My mom! She doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, thirty-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on.”

“I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom. Or David Suzuki.”

AROUND THE WEST

COVID-19 IN YOUNGER PEOPLE: Health officials in British Columbia and Alberta are crafting COVID-19 messaging targeted at young people in response to a surge in cases driven by those in their 20s and 30s. In B.C., that means enlisting celebrities and social-media influencers with large followings to get the message out. Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, said there are several initiatives under way in that province to reach younger people, including focus groups that will inform continuing campaigns. In B.C., people 29 or younger account for about 32 per cent of cases since July 1, while people in their 30s make up about 22 per cent. In Alberta, people in their 20s make up the largest proportion of active cases, at 22 per cent, while people in their 30s followed with 19 per cent.

BC SCHOOLS REOPEN LATER: B.C. schools will reopen two days later than planned, with returning students being told, ahead of their formal studies, about the new realities of attending class during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province’s education minister says. On Sept. 8, the previously scheduled day for the full-time start of school, all school staff will be briefed on new guidelines developed by the BC Centre for Disease Control and the provincial health officer. The students will be back on Sept. 10 to hear about the new rules of pandemic conduct.

VIGILS IN RED DEER AND EDMONTON: Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two girls, died in hospital after he was attacked Monday morning at the Village Mall clinic in Red Deer. The Alberta Medical Association, which is organizing the vigils in Red Deer and Edmonton, is asking doctors who attend to wear white lab coats or white clothing to honour Dr. Reynolds. Police have released few details about the man accused of killing Reynolds, but an acquaintance of Deng Mabiour, charged with first-degree murder in the death, said the 54-year-old came to Canada from South Sudan.

MCKNIGHT CASE AFTERMATH: Mr. McKnight, 33, is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for five sexual assaults committed against young women in the Edmonton bar scene between 2010 and 2016. At one point, he was facing 26 charges of sexual and physical assault against 21 women, but went to trial on 13 sexual-assault charges involving 13 women. He was found not guilty in eight of the cases. Reaction to the high-profile case has continued to roil in the community and on social media since the sentencing last month, with people questioning not only the verdicts and sentence, but also wondering how Mr. McKnight was able to assault so many women over such a lengthy period, and if anything could have been done to stop him sooner. In some cases, former co-workers, employees and even victims are asking whether they could have done more.

IMPROVING INTERNET IN NORTHERN COMMUNITIES: Canada’s telecom regulator will provide $72-million to help bring faster internet to more than 10,000 households in northern Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. Broadband Communications North Inc., a not-for-profit Indigenous network in Manitoba, will receive about $10-million for a satellite internet project. The remainder will go to BCE Inc.‘s Northwestel Inc. to provide faster internet via satellites and fibre-optic cables to residents of Yukon and the Northwest Territories. The projects are expected to benefit residents in 51 predominantly Indigenous communities. The announcement marks the first payout from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s Broadband Fund, which will provide a total of $750-million over five years to improve internet access in underserved regions.

RENT RELIEF FOR ENTREPRENEURS: Saskatchewan’s Finance Minister, Donna Harpauer, says the federal-provincial pandemic rent-relief program for small businesses is “fundamentally flawed” and is asking Ottawa to give money directly to eligible tenants if their landlords refuse to apply. A July 29 letter Ms. Harpauer wrote to Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that only 624 of Saskatchewan’s 147,000 small businesses were benefiting from the program two months after it began accepting applications. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program offers landlords forgivable loans worth 50 per cent of their small-business tenants’ rent for April through August – as long as both landlords and tenants split the remaining half. Many landlords complain they have to deal with reams of paperwork, while tenants say they feel powerless as they cannot make applications themselves.

MASKS IN SASKATCHEWAN SCHOOLS: The Opposition NDP is accusing the Saskatchewan Party government of dumping a decision about mask use in schools onto local boards instead of making the call itself. Education critic Carla Beck says she’s frustrated by what she calls an off-loading of responsibility. She says the province’s plan is missing details, such as defining class sizes, and that the government’s direction on mask use is confusing. Education Minister Gord Wyant has said boards for the province’s 27 school divisions are in the best position to make decisions for their staff and students, in consultation with public health, about precautions for when schools reopen in September. The government has put in place guidelines that require divisions to address issues such as sanitation, physical contact and the grouping of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LETHBRIDGE SUPERVISED DRUG-CONSUMPTION SITE: A supervised drug-consumption site in Lethbridge, which became the busiest in North America, will shut down at the end of the month after a financial audit prompted the provincial government to pull its funding. Alberta Health Services will open a mobile site on Monday to fill the gap as the government considers the future of supervised-consumption services in Lethbridge and across the province. The province ended its funding agreement with ARCHES, the non-profit agency that runs the site, in June, after a report from Deloitte said $1.6-million was unaccounted for. The report also said $13,000 was spent on parties, staff retreats and gift cards, in addition to travel expenses, including $4,300 for managers to attend a conference in Portugal.

POC MORE LIKELY TO SUFFER COVID EFFECTS: An online survey shows the tumult created in B.C. by the novel coronavirus has hurt racialized people the most, with more than one in five Latin American, West Asian and Black respondents reporting job losses because of the pandemic. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said at Thursday’s daily COVID-19 briefing that the results of a recent online survey of 394,000 people confirmed a trend seen in many other places: The virus and the measures taken to slow its growth have disproportionately affected non-white people. The results charted how people of different ethnicities have fared with regards to unemployment, financial stress, and access to health care and food. That same inequality was seen when respondents were asked about whether they had more money troubles. The provincial average was 32 per cent of respondents saying they had increased financial problems, with 29 per cent of white people reporting these issues.

2019 VIA TRAIL DERAILMENT: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a section of track where a passenger train derailed in Manitoba late last year had existing defects. Safety board investigators examined more than two metres of CN track that were recovered from the scene near the community of MacGregor, about 120 kilometres west of Winnipeg. They found two breaks with evidence of fatigue fractures that had likely been there for some time, as well as a joint that had broken in two with pre-existing fatigue cracks. The board says it believes those areas gave way three hours before the VIA train came through, when an empty crude oil train was travelling in the opposite direction.

OPINIONS

The editorial board on what’s needed to revive Alberta’s oil sands: “Alberta and Canada need to show the world this country is serious about reducing oil sands emissions, if we want to keep selling bitumen. Show, don’t tell.”

Estella Pederson on being an Indigenous woman in the oil sands: “I’m tired of politicians and activists speaking about Indigenous people as if we only have one voice, one culture, one worldview.”