Western Canada: Proposed B.C. law would give hospitals the right to detain youth who have overdosed

When Elliot Eurchuk overdosed while in hospital with a blood infection related to his drug use, the 16-year-old’s parents were not permitted to know details of the medical emergency because the information was confidential. Months later, the family called police to have Elliot apprehended under B.C.‘s Mental Health Act, which allows such detentions if there is concern the person could harm themselves or others.

Rachel Staples, Elliot’s mother, told a coroner’s inquest last year the move was a failure. The family was not provided with any information about his condition or the treatment he received, and when he was discharged he accused his parents of betrayal. Elliot died of an overdose weeks later in the family home.

Elliot’s story reverberated with parents across the country, people trapped in the nightmare of watching a teen slip away to drug addiction while having their hands tied by laws governing confidentiality and individual freedom.

The B.C. government moved to address part of that Tuesday with legislation to change the Mental Health Act to allow people who are under 19 to be hospitalized without their consent for up to seven days following an overdose. The changes, which passed a first reading in the legislature Tuesday, are designed to help young people who are in crisis and provide enough time for them to be stabilized and discharged with a plan to voluntarily connect with health services and support, said Judy Darcy, B.C.‘s Minister for Mental Health and Addictions. The new legislation would also allow parents or guardians to have access to personal information about the youth’s condition while they’re in stabilization care, she said.

“They would not have forced treatment. There would be voluntary treatment and, very importantly, medical staff would work with youth to develop a care plan upon discharge from the hospital,” Ms. Darcy said.

Other provinces, including Alberta, have provisions for involuntary treatment of addiction, the minister said, noting B.C. must lead the way on youth treatment considering its high number of overdose fatalities.

Ms. Staples said the change is a good first step – but only a first step. The proposed legislation doesn’t address the lack of residential treatment beds for young people in parts of the province.

“So even if a child decided of their own volition that they wanted to go into treatment, the [treatment] beds are still siloed, meaning that they’re regional, and the wait lists are three to four months, if not longer,” she said Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe questioned the wisdom of making such legislative changes without ensuring adequate treatment is available.

“Without an established, evidence-based, accessible system of substance-use treatment services, I am concerned there is the potential for serious unintended consequences as a result of these legislative amendments, including the potential for an increase in fatalities,” Ms. Lapointe said.

Calls for a greater ability to more easily force a teen into treatment have been hotly debated for years. Jane Thornthwaite, Liberal critic for mental health and addictions, has previously proposed legislation, to no avail. On Tuesday, she said the new changes don’t go far enough: They only target only those young people who are admitted to hospital following an overdose.

But B.C.‘s former provincial health officer told the coroner’s inquest into Elliot’s death last year that he is not a supporter of involuntary care for youth with drug issues. He said then there is not enough evidence available showing that involuntary treatment programs work.

“I really sympathize with the parents,” Dr. Perry Kendall said. “I fully understand the desire to help rescue children. But the worst case is you are incarcerating someone who doesn’t want treatment. At some point you have to let them go.”

Around the West:

SEWAGE CLUES: British Columbia is testing sewage samples for the genetic signature of COVID-19, and hopes to develop a program to monitor wastewater for new outbreaks of the virus – particularly in smaller communities – by this fall. The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Metro Vancouver have been running a pilot project, following on similar work in the Netherlands, Finland and Germany.

Dr. Henry said agencies across Canada have been working on the trials. “I’m hoping by the fall in particular, that we’ll have that as another tool in our surveillance tool kit to help us, particularly in more remote communities where the presence or absence [in testing] can be very helpful,” she said. “In larger communities, as you can imagine, you have to filter and get a small amount to test and it can be a challenge, but there is some evidence that we can use it to give a barometer of how much transmission there is in a community.”

FOSTER FAMILIES: Saskatchewan’s Auditor-General says the province is failing to adequately screen foster families, with some going years or even decades without routine criminal-record checks. Judy Ferguson reviewed the foster system and found that overall compliance with the current rules is high. But she found a number of deficiencies around how families are selected and screened, leaving children vulnerable to safety risks as foster-care numbers in the province spike.

STRATA INSURANCE: B.C. won’t cap skyrocketing insurance increases for strata condo corporations, but NDP ministers say they are introducing new measures intended to reduce risk and hidden costs they say should bring the price down eventually. The government introduced legislation on Tuesday that would immediately ban the practice of insurance brokers paying referral fees to strata property managers who complete an insurance deal with them. It also says it will bring in new legislation in the fall to require agents to publicly disclose how much of payments that strata companies make for insurance is made up of commissions.

MENG WANZHOU: A judge in Vancouver has approved a schedule for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case, laying out a complicated legal process that will begin in August and stretch into next spring.

EDMONTON NEIGHBOURHOOD: A community association in Edmonton is asking the city to rename its neighbourhood, over the problematic history of the federal cabinet minister it was named after. Oliver, just west of downtown Edmonton, is named after Frank Oliver, who served in cabinet in the early 1900s. He has been criticized for policies toward Indigenous land rights and immigration policies aimed at Black people. The Oliver Community League says Mr. Oliver was responsible for harmful policies that do not reflect the diversity of the community today.

TEMPORARY WORKERS: The Mexican government has resumed travel of temporary workers to Canadian farms – something it had blocked after hundreds of agricultural labourers, mostly in Ontario, tested positive for COVID-19. But the travel ban didn’t stop temporary workers from leaving Mexico to British Columbia, because of a unique program in the province designed to avert the kind of outbreaks. Justine Hunter looked at what happened in B.C. and why it succeeded where other provinces did not.

OVERDOSE DATA: The Alberta government is facing criticism for not releasing fatal overdose data quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data for April, May and June during the height of the pandemic is not expected to be released for months. That contrasts with British Columbia, which releases monthly data and has already reported numbers for May, which was the deadliest on record.

INDIGENOUS HEALTH: Métis Nation B.C. is calling on the B.C. government to set up a toll-free tip line for health-care workers in the province to report racist incidents or comments in the workplace, following allegations of racist behaviour among health-care workers. The province is investigation allegations that workers at unnamed emergency rooms were making a game of guessing the blood alcohol content of Indigenous patients.

FOOD SECURITY: An Alberta farm has donated 50,000 pounds of seed potatoes to a farming school in the Northwest Territories as part of an effort to address food security and encourage northerners to grow their own.

OIL SANDS ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING: Alberta’s energy regulator has resumed environmental reporting in the oil sands that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alberta Regulator was criticized for allowing oil-and-gas producers to suspend reporting requirements for a range of programs that monitor soil, water, wildlife, firebreaks and greenhouse gas emissions.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP: Calgary Conservative MP Greg McLean has fired a summer student in connection with allegations of data theft in the party’s leadership race. Erin O’Toole’s campaign had alleged that that Peter MacKay’s leadership campaign stole confidential information. Mr. MacKay’s campaign has denied the allegations.

REAL ESTATE: The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting a sluggish housing market for at least the next year in the face of rising unemployment and lower immigration, with Calgary and Edmonton taking the biggest hit. CMHC expects housing starts, sales and prices will fall in most major cities, with Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver recovering more slowly than Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

MARIJUANA: Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. is laying off about 700 employees, almost one-third of its staff, and closing five cultivation facilities as part of its second attempt in recent months to rein in costs.

Opinion:

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Alberta’s frustrations: “Rather than trying to inflame the situation, Mr. Kenney would better serve Albertans by toning down the rhetoric. Can Ottawa consider modifications to the equalization formula? Yes. But entirely ditching the program is, as everyone knows, legally, politically and constitutionally impossible.”

Tegan Hill and Jason Clemens on Alberta’s “Fair Deal” panel: “For Albertans, this review panel emerged out of a sense of unfairness, and as the provincial government considers the report and as Ottawa and the provinces begin to talk about fiscal federalism – the financial relationship between the federal and provincial governments – that spirit that animates these recommendations must not be forgotten.”

Andrew Coyne on the Meng Wanzhou case: “Even if [blocking the extradition of Ms. Meng] procured the release of the two Michaels – and there is ample reason to doubt that it would – it would signal to China that their tactic had worked: that the taking of hostages was a legitimate and effective instrument of statecraft. China could be expected to draw the appropriate lesson for future conflicts.”