Western Canada: Provinces begin to prepare for COVID-19 inoculation

The global race for a COVID-19 vaccine began almost as soon as the world heard reports of a strange flu-like illness in China and accelerated as COVID-19 began its deadly march around the world.

The wait has seemed like an eternity, but there are now vaccines on the cusp of approval – sooner than most experts and governments had predicted. But just having a vaccine won’t be enough. Getting that vaccine into the arms of Canadians will be a monumental challenge that the federal and provincial governments are scrambling to solve. And some are more prepared than others.

The federal government has ordered provinces to be ready to receive vaccines as early as Dec. 14 – less than two weeks away – at a time when some provinces haven’t even detailed where they plan to store the vaccines or how they intend to roll it out.

Alberta was among the first provinces in Canada to announced a detailed vaccine plan.

Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney said the province has 13 depots that can receive and distribute vaccines, including three that are able to store them at the extremely low temperature required by the vaccine developed by Pfizer. He said the province is expecting to receive vaccines by Jan. 4

The province will inoculate people in three phases. The first will focus on the most vulnerable population: elderly people living in long-term care homes. Health-care workers and long-term care workers will also be able to get it.

The next phase will focus on other high-risk groups, although it’s not yet clear who will be included then. Widespread vaccination will begin in the summer.

Mr. Kenney appointed Paul Wynnyk, Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs, as chair of the province’s vaccine task force. Lt. Gen. Wynnyk spent 38 years on the Canadian Armed Forces, most recently as vice chief of the defence staff.

In neighbouring British Columbia, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Bonnie Henry, outlined the province’s plan – dubbed Operation Immunize – this week.

Dr. Henry said she expects the first inoculations to happen in the first week of January with a mix of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Vaccines from other manufacturers, including ones from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson that also appear to be progressing, will come later.

Like Alberta, she said the province will focus first on high-risk groups, including seniors in long-term care homes and hospitals. After that, the vaccine will start to reach a wider group of people, which she said is when the province will be able to finally control the pandemic.

Dr. Henry warned that it will be a long process and it will take time for what she described as “community immunity.”

In Manitoba, Premier Brian Pallister said the province had already secured supplies such as syringes and one freezer capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine.

But Mr. Pallister expressed displeasure at what he called a lack of information coming from the federal government and called for a detailed national plan. He said he’s sympathetic to the logistical hurdles facing Ottawa but he said the vaccine rollout should be co-ordinated while involving the province’s input.

He also angered Indigenous leaders by criticizing the federal government’s approach to allocating vaccine supply to First Nations. He said Ottawa’s plan to hold back part of the vaccine supply for Indigenous people will reduce the vaccine supply for non-Indigenous Manitobans and put them “at the back of the line.”

“What that means is that Manitobans who do not live in northern Indigenous communities would be the least likely to get a vaccine in the country,” he said. “I do not believe this approach is helpful. And I don’t believe that it is healthy.”

Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels accused the Premier of sowing hate and he rejected Mr. Pallister’s offer to meet to discuss the issue.

Saskatchewan plans to release its plan next week.

Our columnist Kelly Cryderman says that Alberta has come up with an ambitious plan – but combined that with terrible messaging. Specifically, she questions why Premier Kenney repeatedly promises not to make vaccines mandatory, in one instance promising not to force people to be strapped down to get a needle in their arm.

Kelly says the message to the public is they don’t have to take the vaccine:

“An ‘absolutely not’ would have sufficed. Instead, he rolled out a piece of political performance art – suggesting that strapping someone down for a needle, in Clockwork Orange-style, was within the realm of possibilities. His answer was to a question that nobody had asked.”

AROUND THE WEST

CRUMBLING HOTELS: The City of Vancouver has acquired two shuttered buildings from the Sahota family, ending a lengthy fight to expropriate the 300 rental units and jump-starting a plan backed by the province to renovate and rebuild the Balmoral and Regent hotels – century-old towers synonymous with the poor living conditions on the Downtown Eastside. City staff had previously recommended that council take the unprecedented step of expropriating the two buildings for $1 each, underscoring the dire condition of the properties and setting the stage for a possible court challenge from the owners. Both the Sahotas and the city agreed to keep the value of transaction secret as part of their deal.

MANITOBA COVID-19 UPDATE: On Friday, Manitoba has released new modelling that shows three people end up in hospital and one person dies for every 48 cases of COVID-19. Chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said public-health orders have meant the province narrowly avoided “catastrophic” impacts on the health-care system. But hospitals and front-line workers remain under pressure.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Manitoba government said it will require many students to stay home from school and learn remotely for two weeks after the holiday break in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. From Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, students in Grades 7 to 12 will have to learn remotely, except those with special needs. Students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will have the option of learning remotely or going to school. The change for two weeks in January will be a heavy burden for teachers, especially in the younger grades, the provincial teachers union said. The Manitoba School Boards Association was more optimistic and said lessons had been learned from the spring when schools were temporarily closed to in-class instruction.

SASKATCHEWAN COVID-19 UPDATE: Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer warned Wednesday that allowing more people to gather at Christmas without first slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus means communities would “pay the price” come the new year. Dr. Saqib Shahab said it’s too early to say whether people from different households will be able to gather in the same home over the holidays. Household gatherings are currently capped at five people – a rule in place until at least Dec. 17 – but Premier Scott Moe has said that could be loosened to allow more people to visit during Christmas if the province’s COVID-19 numbers improve.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Congress of Aboriginals Peoples is calling for the resignation of Saskatchewan’s Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell. More than 100 inmates at Saskatoon Correctional Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week protesters – concerned for their loved ones inside – picketed in front of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre. A group of Saskatchewan lawyers sent a letter Tuesday to Ms. Tell calling for the release of non-violent, low-risk inmates who are elderly and have compromised immune systems.

UNDRIP: Ministers from six provinces asked the federal government last month to delay legislation that would apply the principles of the foremost international commitment on the rights of Indigenous peoples to Canadian laws, but were rebuffed by Justice Minister David Lametti. The Globe and Mail obtained a letter from the Indigenous relations ministers from Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, in which they called for the delay of the bill to give them more time for discussion on the impact of the bill among provinces, territories and Indigenous partners. Mr. Lametti wrote to the ministers on Wednesday thanking them for their “frank dialogue,” but explained Ottawa would move ahead with the bill. He noted that the legislation was a major platform commitment for the Liberals.

COVID-19 CASES IN RACIALIZED COMMUNITIES: The worst rates of COVID-19 infection in Alberta’s two largest cities are in areas with higher proportions of racialized people, including the northeastern corner of Calgary, where the per-capita number of cases is more than twice the provincial average. The province has yet to publish detailed statistics on the relationship between race and COVID-19 infections, despite promising to track and release that type of information months ago. But Statistics Canada data show a relationship between high rates of COVID-19 infections and the proportion of people who identify as visible minorities. In northeastern Calgary, for example, 80 per cent of people were recorded in the census as non-white.

Premier Jason Kenney has singled out large multi-generational households and social gatherings among South Asian people. He was criticized for telling a local radio station on the weekend that a sharp increase in infections in northeast Calgary should be a “wakeup call” to follow public-health advice. But experts say people in those neighbourhoods are more likely to find themselves in situations where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high. A significant proportion of racialized people work front-line jobs in hospitals, long-term care homes and the service sector; rely on public transit to get to work; and often return home to crowded housing.

AVALANCHE RISK: The pandemic has meant resources that have been available to search and rescue teams responding to avalanches aren’t as available as they were in past years, and neither is the data required to estimate snowpack conditions. Meantime, the crowds of people in the backcountry who sought refuge from the worry and restrictions of the pandemic in the summer are expected to do the same in the more treacherous conditions of winter.

Residents have taken to the backcountry in great numbers. Many of them without the experience, equipment and training to stay out of trouble. The result was a record number of search-and-rescue operations over the summer. In a typical year, in B.C., volunteers with search-and-rescue teams will respond to 1,700 emergency calls. They have already logged more than 1,500 calls since the spring – and the winter season, which runs to the end of March, has barely started. Retailers are reporting that snowmobiles, skis and snowshoes are flying off the shelves, and search-and-rescue organizations are preparing for a challenging season.

The Globe’s Justine Hunter is preparing a feature on the worrying situation for publication in the coming days.

OUTBREAK IN THE OIL SANDS: Alberta’s oil-sands operations are struggling to contain COVID-19, with seven sites in the Fort McMurray region on the provincial outbreak list and some companies taking contact tracing among infected workers into their own hands. Hundreds of cases are currently linked to the sites in the northern health zone, where this week around 13 per cent of people tested were found to be infected with the virus. The Sturgeon Refinery and Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Edmonton are also on the outbreak list. As companies wrestle to keep the contagion off site, energy companies are pivoting their internal occupational health teams to contact tracing.

Community spread is the suspected cause of the vast majority of cases at Syncrude Canada Ltd.’s Mildred Lake operation, spokesperson Will Gibson told The Globe. On the outbreak list, AHS says 77 cases are linked to the site. Oil companies have added a slew of cleaning, screening and other health measures since the pandemic began. For example, Syncrude lobbied the Fort McMurray city council to introduce a mandatory mask mandate, while Imperial has implemented autonomous temperature screening for workers via cameras. None of that has stopped the virus infiltrating oil projects.

COVID EXPERIENCES: Young adults and families with children in B.C. have been disproportionately impacted as a result of their experiences during the pandemic, a survey of almost 400,000 British Columbians shows.

The BC Centre for Disease Control Foundation for Public Health released the results of a COVID-19 survey that asked residents about the impact the pandemic and related public-health measures were having on their lives. According to the foundation, 395,000 people participated in the spring survey, making it the largest health survey by population in Canada.

The survey suggests that young people between 18 and 29 were nearly twice as likely to be out of work because of the pandemic, compared with residents overall in B.C. It shows that they’re 30 per cent more likely to report increased difficulty in meeting financial needs. Meanwhile, it says families with children were more likely to report worsening mental-health burdens – 51 per cent compared with 45 per cent for B.C. overall – increases in reduced sleep and alcohol consumption, and were more likely to report being extremely stressed. And about 60 per cent of such families reported their child being more stressed.

CONTACT TRACING: B.C.’s new education minister, Jennifer Whiteside, is reassuring teachers that the province is in the midst of ramping up its contact-tracing efforts to fix major delays in notifying those who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus at school. Teachers say they are losing trust in the system as their local health authority routinely takes up to two weeks – the period an infected person is contagious – to give them official word they may have been exposed at school.

ADULT SPORTS: An old-timers hockey team, which travelled by bus to a tournament in Alberta from the B.C. Interior and then returned with several players infected with COVID-19, which spread widely, has earned a rare rebuke from British Columbia’s Public Health Officer. Bonnie Henry has called for British Columbians to avoid unnecessary travel, and also said indoor sports are now risky. The adult sports now banned include hockey, basketball, martial arts, curling and soccer.

OPINIONS

Gary Mason on Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister’s handling of the pandemic: ”It goes without saying that no politician ever runs for office expecting to face a crisis of the nature we have on our hands now. And while it’s easy to criticize some of their decision making – with much of the criticism justified – we perhaps too easily dismiss the mental burden the pandemic has placed on them.”

Alexandra Gill on Vancouver restaurant Published on Main: “This ambitious new restaurant has much to commend: a handsome room finely finished with dark panelling that makes this bohemian stretch of Main Street look all grown up; creative cocktails that deftly combine mushroom syrup and pickled spruce with cedar-infused rye; a low-intervention wine program offering interesting discoveries for hipsters and traditionalists alike; and, hands-down, the most innovative brunch in town.”

Carlo Dade on why Canada looking for more trade opportunities with China: “Not engaging China on the full range of Canadian interests, including trade, does not advance Canadian values and interests, and it only helps our competitors. Nowhere is this dynamic clearer than in agricultural trade. China will be the world’s largest market for these products by 2050, and agri-food is Canada’s fastest-growing and third-largest export to China. Canada’s overall agricultural exports to China have been growing at a steady average annual rate of 15 per cent.”