Western Canada: Provincial reopening plans offer different visions of life returning to normal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Western Canada: Provincial reopening plans offer different visions of life returning to normal

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning! It’s James Keller in Calgary.

In some ways, the reopening plans released by several provincial governments are similar. Most of them tie public-health measures to vaccination rates with an eye to ensure that life returns to normal only when a sizable portion of the population has protective immunity. But significant differences mean life will look a lot different this summer depending on where you live.

All provinces have outlined a gradual relaxation of rules over the next few weeks. But to understand the differences, all you need to do is consider what happens when 70 per cent of eligible people have a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – which has emerged as a significant milestone.

Story continues below advertisement

In B.C., the province expected to hit that benchmark by July 1, which would usher in the third stage of a four-step reopening plan. Indoor and outdoor social gatherings would return as usual, restaurants and gyms can open as usual, but there would still be limits on things such as indoor sports events, casinos and nightclubs. Businesses and large events such as fairs will be subject to COVID-19 safety plans.

Saskatchewan’s plan says most rules will be lifted at that stage, but it does suggest some limits on gathering sizes and mask requirements could remain. Those details are still being worked out.

In contrast, Alberta plans to end all public-health restrictions outside of long-term care facilities when it reaches that point. Two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible people – that is, anyone 12 and older – have at least one vaccine shot, there will effectively be no rules. Masking, physical distancing, limits on gatherings would all be gone. That’s expected to happen in about a month, giving Alberta the most aggressive plan in the country.

Crucially for the United Conservative Party government, that would mean the Calgary Stampede – which has become a symbol of the end of the pandemic – can proceed essentially as normal in early July.

The event usually draws more than 100,000 people a day to the Stampede grounds in Calgary, and Premier Jason Kenney says those people shouldn’t have any qualms about gathering like they did before the pandemic. The Stampede is expected to be by far the largest event in Canada since the pandemic prompted public-health restrictions more than a year ago.

(In Ontario, outdoor gatherings will likely be limited to just 25 people by then, and only if 20 per cent of eligible people also have second doses.)

Rounding out the West, Manitoba still has yet to release a reopening plan. The province recently extended public-health measures as it continues to cope with a crushing third wave that has overwhelmed the health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s Premier has rejected criticism that his plan is too aggressive. He says the pace of vaccinations means that life can finally return to normal and he has derided skepticism from medical experts and the Opposition NDP as ”anti-vaxxers,” accusing them of casting doubt on the science of vaccines.

In fact, the criticism has largely focused on the province’s specific benchmarks, the decision not to include targets for second doses, and emerging evidence that some variants mean that just a single dose does not offer significant protection.

“I guess I would put the onus on people with that critique: If 70-per-cent population protection is not adequate, then what is?” he said on Thursday.

He says the province looked to other places in the world that have successfully opened up with even lower levels of vaccination without seeing major surges of infections.

Mr. Kenney has also brushed aside concerns that some places in the province have significantly lower vaccine rates than elsewhere, including High Level in northern Alberta, where just 11.5 per of people have had at least one vaccine shot.

Back in B.C., officials are also pointing to vaccines as the route to normality, though they are striking a more cautious tone. Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s Chief Medical Officer, said she was confident in the province’s plan but warned “this virus still has some tricks up its sleeve” that could slow that progress.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Horgan warned that even as they relax, the restrictions that remain, such as limits on outdoor gatherings, will still be in force.

“We have relieved the restrictions on gatherings, but [are] not letting it all rip,” he said.

Globe and Mail columnist Gary Mason says the B.C. and Alberta visions for the next few months are actually miles apart: “To say that they offer radically different road maps to a postpandemic world would be an understatement,” he writes. “One appears to be based on science and the other on the scheduled opening day of the Calgary Stampede. One sees life returning to normal in September, the other in early July. The two visions are difficult to reconcile.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies