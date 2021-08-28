 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Western Canada: Registrations for first doses jump in B.C., Quebec after instituting vaccine passports

Wendy Cox and James Keller
Vancouver and Calgary
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning. Wendy Cox in Vancouver here.

For 84 per cent of B.C.’s population, carrots were good enough. That’s the percentage of the eligible population that had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by last Monday, a choice they’d made in hopes of the reward of living with a little less worry of getting sick or making those around them sick.

Monday was the day B.C.’s Public Health Officer introduced a stick. On Monday, Bonnie Henry announced that anyone wanting to go to a pub, a restaurant, a movie theatre, a sporting event, a concert or to enjoy a similar pleasure would have to be able to show that they were vaccinated. The province is coming up with a digital proof of vaccination, a type of passport that can be shown to such establishments to gain entry.

Story continues below advertisement

The next day, B.C. started seeing a surge in people making appointments to get the jab.

As Alex Cyr reports today, since B.C. health officials announced the creation of the province’s vaccine card on Aug. 23, registrations to receive first doses tripled in residents under the age of 40, going from 4,161 appointments on Monday and Tuesday of the previous week to 12,904 appointments this past Monday and Tuesday.

B.C.’s rules followed similar announcements in Quebec, where the daily number of first doses given climbed from 5,437 on Aug. 5, the day Premier François Legault revealed the provincial passport, to 8,162 two weeks later.

In that time period, daily first doses administered in Quebec increased by 50 per cent, while Ontario’s rate of first doses stayed flat and Alberta’s decreased by 3 per cent.

On Friday, Manitoba joined Quebec and B.C. and Prince Edward Island in announcing the vaccine passport as a tool to tame a growing fourth wave and to keep businesses and schools open.

None of those provinces require the passport for access to essential services such as education or health care.

Quebec Health Ministry spokesman Robert Maranda said the province saw a rise in vaccination rates across all age groups since the Aug. 5 announcement, with the 12-29 demographic showing the biggest increase in uptake.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re really satisfied with the response,” he said. Quebec has now vaccinated 76 per cent of all its eligible residents with at least one dose, and 68 per cent with two.

“When we’re talking about young adults, for sure we saw a boost there. … They understand the importance of being vaccinated, and they don’t want to be denied a social life.”

Ontario is now planning to implement one, sources have told The Globe and Mail.

The introduction of a vaccine-certificate system would be a major reversal for Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has publicly rejected the idea and said it would create a “split society.”

Alberta has rejected any suggestion of a vaccine passport. But on Thursday, the province said it would provide Albertans who have had the jab with a “conveniently sized paper card.” People can download the cards by mid-September and they can print them or store them on a personal digital device. But a spokesman for Alberta Health told CTV News that these should not be mistaken for a vaccine passport.

“The decision on whether and how to use their own personal health information is up to each Albertan, subject to any requirements set by businesses or other organizations,” spokesman Chris Bourdeau told CTV.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada will soon be blanketed with patchwork requirements to prove vaccination. Aside from the provincial documents issued by those that have already announced them, more and more retail businesses, corporations, pro sports teams and universities are demanding proof of vaccination – for employees returning to the workplace, for students, and for people attending everything from bars to NHL games.

The growing list includes all the major banks, Rogers, Air Canada, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Edmonton Oilers, the Toronto Blue Jays, the University of Alberta, Carleton University and the University of Toronto.

In an editorial, the Globe calls on whoever forms the government in the coming election to get on with the task of creating a national standard.

“The provinces appear to be willing to co-operate. In B.C., Premier John Horgan said his province’s vaccine card is just an interim measure until a federal version arrives. The Ford government long ago dug in its heels, but also made it clear that it would be happy if Ottawa rescued it from the corner it painted itself into. And as for Quebec, it would surely be pleased to see its model chosen as the national standard.

“What is Ottawa waiting for?”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies