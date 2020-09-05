Western Canada: Return to school causes anxieties over COVID-19, class sizes to boil over

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

Reuben Mahaffy’s high school classroom in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, has enough seats for more than 30 students and they are almost all full. Instead of individual desks, they are seated together at tables that each have space for three chairs.

He says the students are “brushing shoulders” with each other, and there is no way to keep physically distant.

“That’s the furniture that we have. And given the class sizes, that’s the only way to do it,” he says. “It’s pretty frustrating.”

Mr. Mahaffy’s classroom is among many across Alberta where teachers and school boards have acknowledged it will be difficult, if not impossible, to keep children physically separated as classes resume for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began in March.

And with that first week of school, anxieties about the potential for COVID-19 infections, the risks of crowded class sizes, and masks requirements are already boiling over.

The week started with confusion about a public-health order from Deena Hinshaw, which made it clear that two-metre distancing would not be required in classrooms during instruction.

The province’s teacher’s union and other critics of the government claimed it was a last-minute policy change, but the order merely formalized guidelines that have been in place since June, which clearly contemplated circumstances in which two-metre distancing would not be possible. Still, the episode underscored lingering concerns about school safety as parents make the difficult decision about whether to send their children back to class or keep them at home.

Dr. Hinshaw, the province’s Chief Medical Officer, has said such a scenario, with multiple students seated side-by-side at a single table, would not meet the province’s school re-entry guidelines. Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange deferred to Dr. Hinshaw when asked about class sizes during a recent news conference.

Mr. Mahaffy’s school is in the Parkland School Division, which serves communities west of Edmonton.

Deputy Superintendent Mark Francis said the board is aware that some classrooms in some schools continue to pose a challenge in terms of physical distancing and administrators are looking for ways to adjust.

That could include bringing in new furniture, such as replacing tables with traditional single-student desks, or moving classes out of cramped rooms into larger spaces such as art rooms or libraries. In some cases, students may be required to wear masks, which would be over and above provincial rules that require Grade 4-12 students to wear masks in common areas but not in most classroom settings.

“We’ve known all along that there are going to be places that are particularly challenging, based on school design,” he said. “Not all schools are built in the same era. … It is being adressed individually.”

Other boards are running into similar issues, but say they are doing their best to follow the provincial guidelines by rearranging or moving classrooms when possible. Alberta’s share of $2-billion in federal funding for school reopening will help in some cases, but boards say they don’t have the money, or the space, to dramatically reduce class sizes.

And counterintuitively, the large proportion of students in some communities that are switching to online learning, instead of heading to school, hasn’t eased the class size or distancing issue. That’s because, as with other provinces, that has required teachers to be moved from classrooms to the online system, which has led to classes being combined and, consequently, has kept classes from shrinking.

Edmonton’s public school board says about 28 per cent of its students had opted for online learning as of Wednesday, though those numbers could change. That has meant hundreds of teachers have been taken out of the classroom and moved to the online system.

Board chair Trisha Estabrooks said the shift has meant decreased in-class enrolment hasn’t led to a decrease in class sizes.

“The reality is that doesn’t decrease the overall class size. either, because we also need to have teachers in place to teach those online cohorts,” Ms. Estabrooks said.

In B.C., where the start of classes was delayed until mid-September, there have been similar tensions about class sizes, distancing, and the province’s maks rules, which are similar, though less stringent, than Alberta’s. B.C. is requiring masks for middle- and secondary students in high-traffic areas but not in classrooms.

A principal in Port Moody, B.C., attempted to go further by requiring students to wear masks at all times, but he quickly reversed that decision after being told not to override provincial directions.

Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, says there is no need for individual schools to set more stringent policies requiring students to wear masks beyond guidelines issued by her office. Asked whether schools were explicitly prohibited from implementing such a policy, Dr. Henry said her office “would have a discussion about the pros and cons of the policy with the individual school and their local school officer.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller.

AROUND THE WEST

CORNER STORES RETURN: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought neighbourhoods alive as people have stuck close to home: Local parks are being heavily used by small groups gathering for a beer or picnic; shoppers visit local stores as they try to avoid crowds and no longer get their groceries or supplies as part of a work commute. In Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, the concept is part of major rewrites of city plans, which are focused on an underlying philosophy of creating a “15-minute city” – an increasingly popular urban-planning concept in which people can get to services and shopping within a 15-minute walk or bike ride of their homes – which got a huge boost when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo made it her priority.

MANITOBA FUNERAL-HOME LIMITS: The manager of a Winnipeg funeral home says the province needs to increase the cap on gatherings to allow families to grieve properly. Current COVID-19 restrictions limit funeral homes to 50 people. Michael Vogiatzakis of Voyage Funeral points out that includes staff and an officiant, so families are left with a maximum of 44 to 45 mourners at the funeral home. Vogiatzakis says it’s not fair that restrictions have been loosened at restaurants and casinos, but not for funeral homes. Brent Roussin, the province’s Chief Public Health Officer, has said funerals are super-spreader events and there is no plan to increase the cap at funeral homes.

OIL SANDS AFFECT GROUNDWATER: Some of Alberta’s oil sands tailings ponds are leaking into groundwater surrounding the sites, according to a new report, a conclusion federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson called “troubling” and impossible to ignore. The report, released Thursday, is the culmination of two years of research stemming from a complaint that the federal government was shirking its responsibilities under the Fisheries Act by allowing toxic water to make its way into the Athabasca River. It was penned by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, an international organization created under the North American free-trade agreement and kept under the new trade pact.

LOCAL ELECTION FINANCING: Problems that emerged with campaign money in B.C. civic elections, even after reforms in 2017, were so serious that the province’s association of municipalities is putting forward a special resolution asking for changes.

SASKATCHEWAN TEEPEE PROTEST: A government lawyer says Saskatchewan’s case against a teepee camp on a lawn in front of the legislature isn’t about whether protesters are there for an honourable cause. The province is arguing in a Regina courtroom that the camp is breaking bylaws that prohibit camping in the park around the building. Tristen Durocher walked to the legislature site from northern Saskatchewan, and has been staging a hunger strike for more than a month to push the province to address high suicide rates. He has called the protest a grieving ceremony and says he plans to end it on Sept. 13.

TRUDEAU ON OVERDOSE DEATHS: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is “moving forward aggressively” on ensuring a supply of pharmaceutical alternatives to Canada’s toxic street drugs as overdose deaths spike across the country. But he again side-stepped the issue of decriminalization, even as Canadian police chiefs, the B.C. Premier and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada join those calling for alternatives to criminal penalties for simple possession cases.

MANITOBA’S CANDICE BERGEN: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole stressed the importance of taking Western alienation seriously on Wednesday while he announced key members of his House leadership team, including Manitoba MP Candice Bergen as deputy leader. Since taking over from Regina MP Andrew Scheer, Mr. O’Toole has raised the threat of Western disaffection on more than one occasion. Western alienation is likely to figure into any forthcoming Conservative election campaign and it’s an issue Ms. Bergen is well aware of as a politician from the Prairies.

B.C. RENT INCREASE: The B.C. government has capped rent increases for next year at 1.4 per cent. Landlords had been allowed to raise rents up to a maximum of 2.6 per cent this year, although the government imposed a rent freeze until the end of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Ministry says in a statement any tenant who received a notice of a rent increase for 2020 that would have gone into effect after March 18, should continue to pay their current rent until Nov. 30.

COVID AT CALGARY HOMELESS CENTRE: A homeless shelter in downtown Calgary is working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 after five people staying there tested positive for the virus. The Calgary Drop-In Centre said that as of Wednesday more than 140 clients and 100 staff have been tested on-site since the shelter reported its first case a week ago. People are waiting for test results in a hotel that’s being used as an assisted-isolation site, as well as at the Drop-In Centre’s satellite shelter. An Alberta Health Services guidance document issued to shelters in July states beds, mats or cots should be spaced two metres apart head to toe, if space allows.

OPINIONS

Kelly Cryderman on online learning and combining classrooms: “To be sure, the system is still in flux, and governments, school boards and teachers are grappling with a lot of issues, many unforeseen and unintended. Teachers are still being moved around. Class sizes are still in question. And everyone has the same goal: To get the kids in school and keep them there. But the fact that remote learning could lead to larger classes in schools could have been planned for weeks ago.”

Kyler Zeleny spent a decade travelling to hundreds of small towns in the rural Prairies: “Failing to see us in this complex way is to ignore basic human needs and fears. Failing to see us makes the malaise all the more alienating. It devastates our homes, turning them into a cultural terra incognita.”

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Alberta’s economy: “Alberta may in fact have one last shot, one last oil boom. If it comes to pass, how Alberta manages this windfall will help set the course of its future, not unlike Leduc No. 1 did so many years ago.”

Ken Coates and JP Gladu on reconciliation and the oil and gas industry: ”The mining, forestry and oil and gas industries are in some cases leading the way on reconciliation. That’s because resource projects are almost always in sparsely settled areas, and Indigenous peoples in northern and remote regions have precious few opportunities for economic development. So the projects are of crucial local importance.”