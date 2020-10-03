Western Canada: Suncor cuts up to 2,000 jobs in latest axe to fall on Alberta’s oil sector

Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

Alberta’s oil sector has been struggling from low prices for years but those problems sank into a full-blown crisis this year.

In March, a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia flooded the world market with supply and sent prices into the negative. At about the same time, global shutdowns related to COVID-19 caused demand to dry up – a problem that persists even as global oil output continues to increase.

Story continues below advertisement

In Alberta, the consequences have been dire. The provincial government is facing a deficit of more than $24-billion this year alone. Oil and gas companies have been bleeding money, scaling back their operations and cutting jobs.

And all of that was before Suncor Energy said yesterday that it planned to cut as many as 2,000 workers in the next 18 months – the largest announcement of job losses in the sector this year.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the news from Suncor underscores the crisis his province is in, which he says demands an immediate response from the federal government.

Mr. Kenney compares it to job losses of a similar scale in Ontario’s auto sector, which he said drew national headlines and quick intervention from the federal government. The job losses in the oil and gas sector, he says, are far worse as a proportion of the industry.

“As [the Suncor] announcement underscores, this truly is a jobs crisis and an economic emergency and it deserves to be responded to here in Alberta in the same way that it would be in Ontario and Quebec," he said during an event in Calgary yesterday.

Despite that, Mr. Kenney said the province’s economic struggles did not get so much as a mention in the federal Throne Speech, and Ottawa has yet to respond to his demands for $6.5-billion from a fiscal-stabilization fund to account for lost oil and gas money. He argues the federal government is only making matters worse by pursuing environmental policies he views as hostile to the industry.

At Suncor, the company says it was already in the process of an overhaul that was going to result in job losses, but that the ongoing volatility in the industry accelerated those plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan wasn’t available for an interview, but his press secretary, Ian Cameron, said in a statement that “our hearts go out to the workers at Suncor.”

The statement noted previously announced support for the oil sector, such as $1.7-billion to clean up inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta and other western provinces, as well as other measures available to the industry to support workers.

The statement did not, however, address Mr. Kenney’s complaints about federal environmental policy, nor did it mention the billions the province is seeking from the fiscal-stabilization fund.

The announcements will add to the ranks of the province’s jobless in a province that already has among the highest unemployment rates in Canada. The Premier says people are now left to make difficult decisions as they cope with uncertainty about what comes next.

In the Fort McMurray region, the base for Suncor’s industrial operations, Mayor Don Scott of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says the news from the company will be a significant blow in an area that has been disproportionately affected by an economic downturn that began six years ago.

“It’s a tough day for the region," Mr. Scott said, “and a tough day for Alberta.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.

AROUND THE WEST

TEEPEE PROTEST: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says an appeal could be coming in a court case the province lost against a young Métis man staging a ceremony on the front lawn of the legislature. Weeks before the campaign began for the Oct. 26 vote, Mr. Moe’s government argued for a court order to remove Tristen Durocher’s teepee from Wascana Park. Lawyers said the 24-year-old lacked a permit and was in violation of park bylaws that prohibit overnight camping. Mr. Durocher’s lawyer argued his ceremonial hunger fast to honour the high number of Indigenous people who have killed themselves in northern Saskatchewan was protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Graeme Mitchell ruled Mr. Durocher could stay to complete the fast. The justice wrote that the bylaws weren’t flexible enough to accommodate Mr. Durocher’s “constitutionally protected political and spiritual expression.”

FIREFIGHTERS STEPPING UP: To Jonathan Gormick, the public-information officer and special projects lead of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, it became clear that just sending crews out to one overdose after another – sometimes to the same person more than once a day – was an insufficient response. Captain Gormick met with Vancouver Coastal Health, eventually proposing the Combined Overdose Response Team (CORT), a partnership between the fire department and the local health authority’s overdose-outreach team. After a year of working out logistics and legal considerations, the program launched in September, 2019. Since then, CORT’s two-person team has contacted 140 patients, connecting 111 of them to services.

CLIMATE LAWSUIT: A group of Canadian children and youth told a Federal Court judge on Wednesday that the courts need to take control of the federal government’s fight against climate change. The group – 15 people between 10 and 19 from across the country – have joined an international movement of youth filing lawsuits to press for a safe climate. The lawsuit asserts that each of the young people involved has suffered “individualized harms.” One is 17, lives on a family farm in B.C.'s Cowichan Valley, and contracted Lyme disease from a tick, an event made more likely by climate change, the lawsuit asserts.

The Canadian case is novel in many ways, not least that the young people and their lawyers are not challenging any single government policy, such as the Liberal government’s 2018 decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline. Instead, they want the courts to declare that the entirety of Canada’s policies on climate change – everything it is doing, such as supporting the fossil-fuels industry, and everything it is not doing – is contributing to the harms of climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

VANCOUVER REAL ESTATE: The real estate market in Vancouver had its best September on record this year in terms of the number of homes sold. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Friday that 3,643 homes were sold last month, up 56.2 per cent from the 2,333 sold in September, 2019. Sales were also up 19.6 per cent from the 3,047 homes sold in August.

PRODUCTIONS HALTED: Production for several Hollywood series shot in British Columbia has been suspended because of a dispute over COVID-19 testing, a move affecting hundreds of jobs in a sector that is just rebounding after a pandemic-linked shutdown. Six Warner Bros. TV series, including Batwoman, The Flash, Riverdale and The Maid are among those that have been paused, according to the studio. LifeLabs, which conducts widespread COVID-19 testing in the province, said it’s doing its best to deal with increased demand for the tests because of a recent surge in cases.

SAFE CONSUMPTION SITE IN SASKATCHEWAN: Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe isn’t committing to funding the province’s first supervised safe consumption site if he’s elected premier. But NDP Leader Ryan Meili said a government under him would finance the harm-reduction initiative. The organization Prairie Harm Reduction opened the doors to Saskatchewan’s first supervised safe-consumption site in Saskatoon on Thursday. Its executive director, Jason Mercredi, said he’s disappointed by the province’s lack of funding at a time when more people are overdosing.

LIVE MUSIC: Bars and other music venues have been slowly returning to scheduling live performances that were all but cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those events still face significant restrictions that have dramatically changed the experience not only for the audience but also the performers, who in many cases have been forced to perform behind plexiglass barriers or even in another room. Our food writer, Dan Clapson, checked in with a few music venues and performers, who say they are managing through the pandemic. And even with the restrictions, any music is better than no music.

OPINIONS

Marsha Lederman’s review on The Arts Club Theatre Company’s staging of No Child: “In a global pandemic, in the middle of a revolution led by Black Lives Matter, at a time when many of us have turned to art to help us through extreme isolation and panic and every other issue this has brought to the fore, No Child... is just what the doctor ordered.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tom Flanagan on First Nations casinos: “Only Alberta has meaningfully allowed Indigenous communities into lucrative metropolitan markets, with one casino each in Edmonton and Calgary. With a few exceptions – recently licensed First Nation casinos near Saskatoon and Winnipeg, the situating of Casino Rama in a popular resort location in Ontario, and Membertou video lottery terminal parlours in Sydney, N.S. – First Nation casinos have been placed far from the main action, limiting their bottom lines. This matters because First Nations casinos can bring enormous benefit to their communities.”

Gary Mason on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: "It is maddening to listen to the Alberta Premier these days. He knows – he absolutely knows – where the world is going. He is aware that the oil industry is dying. No, it’s not going to take its last breath tomorrow, or in 10 years, but if you listen intently enough, you can hear the death rattle.

The problem is, Mr. Kenney and others around him prefer to cover their ears and scream – “la, la, la, la, la, la” – as loudly as they can. If they drown out the doomsayers – or more accurately, the realists – they can continue to pretend all is fine. Then all Alberta and its political leaders have to do is blame Ottawa for everything and ask the public to wait until oil prices return to normal."

Gary Mason on the BC election: “The Liberals were in power for a long time, and the party accumulated an awful lot of lousy baggage over that period. I’m just not sure British Columbians are in a real hurry to have them running things again, especially when they feel the NDP did a credible job of being in charge before COVID-19 and have done exceptionally well in guiding British Columbians through the pandemic.”

Kelly Cryderman on Alberta’s recovery plan favouring men: “The Alberta Premier still has difficulty appealing to women voters, and presenting an economic worldview that includes women, front-and-centre. And now that he has been governing for near 18 months, it’s becoming clear it might be less a blind spot and more a political strategy.”

Alexandra Gill on private chefs: “Discretion is par for the course for private chefs, who have been doing a booming business during the COVID-19 pandemic as well-heeled diners seek alternatives to the uncertainties of eating at restaurants and some of Vancouver’s top chefs recalibrate their career options.”