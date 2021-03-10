Western Canada: What happened with B.C.’s bumpy vaccine rollout

Good morning! Wendy Cox in Vancouver here.

Last week’s news that the timeline for vaccinations would be sped up considerably across the country – with British Columbia and Alberta expecting to have a first dose for everyone that wants one by end of June – was exhilarating. Discovering the hard work of making that happen was decidedly less so on Monday in British Columbia.

Monday was the first day for people other than residents and staff in long-term care to register for a vaccination appointment. B.C. was starting small, opening phone lines – more on that in a minute – for those aged 90 and up. Last week, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Penny Ballem, the former city manager in Vancouver and once B.C. deputy health minister who is now the province’s point-person on vaccine logistics, attempted to brace people for some bumps in the process.

Alberta, they noted, and Washington State each had had systems problems leading to much frustration and delay as their booking process opened to the public.

But it appears B.C. didn’t learn much from them.

Monday’s opening veered beyond bumpy into the ditch of epic fail. In the first couple hours when the phone lines opened, about 1.7 million calls were placed, far exceeding the 50,000 seniors who qualified for a booking. Although health officials issued pleas for people not to call the system unless they were eligible, it became quickly apparent that the massive rush of calls was largely due to people simply redialling repetitively. For hours, callers were met with a busy signal, or a message saying to call back “later” because of high call volumes, and that’s if their calls weren’t cut off at the outset.

By Tuesday morning, the scale of the debacle was apparent: The Vancouver Island Health Authority, which had to resort to a backup call centre, had booked just under 2,500 appointments. Vancouver Coastal Health, the health authority for the Vancouver area, had booked only 369, largely because it was the only health authority in the province not to have a backup.

In Fraser Health, the only health authority that has a functioning online booking system, 8,722 people managed to make an appointment.

Premier John Horgan and Mr. Dix were withering in their criticism of Telus, which was supposed to be providing the booking service. Telus president Darren Entwistle issued a statement saying the telecom is “incredibly sorry” for the performance and promised it would do better. By Tuesday afternoon, it had beefed up its call-centre staff to 250 agents from 156.

But the debacle prompts questions with some eyebrow-raising answers about the differences among health authorities in the way they’ve responded to the vaccine rollout challenges.

Why was most of the province left with only a phone-in booking option, rather than the option to book online? Mr. Dix noted that the cohort in question – 90 and up – was likely more comfortable using the phone, though that doesn’t take into consideration those seniors who were having family members or others book for them. But that’s only part of the answer.

The Fraser Health Authority, which covers Surrey, Burnaby and the Fraser Valley, had some success with its online option, a system developed months ago to aid with testing. But an online system won’t be available provincewide until April. “Obviously, we wanted it to be ready ... weeks ago,” said Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry. “But it does take time to get these things together.”

Why was Vancouver Coastal Health the only health authority not to have a backup call centre? Dr. Ballem said in an interview other health authorities had developed such centres to take testing appointments, whereas Vancouver Coastal Health simply relied on people to drop in to centres at their convenience.

By Tuesday, many of the kinks in the system appeared to have been cleared. Coastal Health had booked 3,103 appointments by day’s end. But it remains to be seen whether the lessons learned from Monday will smooth out a system that opens for the next three weeks to a wider and wider age cohort of people eligible to book appointments.

Meantime, British Columbia’s mistakes serve as further lessons for other jurisdictions as they too begin bookings for mass vaccinations.

Alberta Health Services has added more servers to increase the processing power of its online booking tool and support more visits as it opens up doses of the vaccine to younger cohorts beginning next week.

Now, spokesperson James Wood said via e-mail, Alberta can book roughly 100,000 appointments over a 24-hour period, with Albertans also being encouraged to contact their local pharmacy to set up a time to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Ontario will launch is provincial online portal for booking an appointment at mass immunization clinics on March 15.

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller.