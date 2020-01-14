Wet’suwet’en chiefs vs. Coastal GasLink: A guide to the dispute over a B.C. pipeline

The latest
- The Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Monday amid a long-simmering dispute with hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who oppose it. “The courts have confirmed that this project can proceed, and it will proceed,” Mr. Horgan said, denying that chiefs should have a veto Coastal GasLink. “The rule of law must prevail.”
- RCMP set up a checkpoint Monday to limit access to a section of forest road where the Wet’suwet’en chiefs’ supporters are camped. It is a first step toward enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction granting construction crews access to the road. The Mounties also launched a criminal investigation after partly cut trees and stacks of tires and accelerants were found on the road.
- The pipeline has been approved by both the B.C. and federal governments, but it has come under criticism from Amnesty International, B.C.'s Human Rights Commission and the UN Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, who say all First Nations affected by the pipeline should give free, prior and informed consent before it can proceed.
The backstory
In early 2019, a forestry road near Houston, B.C., was the scene of a tense standoff between RCMP and members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. At issue were Coastal GasLink’s plans to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory, part of a $6.6-billion project to bring natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the coast. The Wet’suwet’en’s elected band council supported it, but hereditary chiefs remained opposed.
At two Wet’suwet’en camps, Unist’ot’en and Gidimt’en, blockades obstructed Coastal GasLink’s path to build the pipeline. RCMP set up roadblocks and arrested people to enforce an injunction allowing workers to use the road. Days later, the threat of more conflict was averted by an agreement that the RCMP would leave Unist’ot’en’s healing lodge alone and allow the Wet’suwet’en to trap in the backcountry unimpeded.
In the year since then, Coastal GasLink cleared some land to make room for construction workers’ camps, but disputes over the pipeline and trapping rights continued to escalate in the area. Coastal GasLink said staff found trees partly cut down on a road to Unist’ot’en. A Wet’suwet’en clan gave Coastal GasLink an eviction notice and cancelled the deal reached the year before. Eventually Coastal GasLink put construction on hold. Meanwhile, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that the anti-pipeline group had harmed Coastal GasLink’s interests and RCMP had another deadline to enforce an injunction.
Dawson
Creek
ALASKA
Site of protests near Morice River
Houston
Kitimat
ALTA.
Prince
George
16
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
Banks
Island
97
Unist’ot’en
Camp
0
80
KM
Morice River
Kamloops
Morice River
Bridge
Coastal GasLink’s
pipeline project
Morice R. Forest Service Rd.
TC Energy’s
existing gas
transmission
system
0
1
KM
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca
Dawson
Creek
ALASKA
Site of protests near Morice River
Houston
ALTA.
Kitimat
Prince
George
16
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
Banks
Island
97
Unist’ot’en
Camp
0
80
KM
Morice River
Kamloops
Morice River
Bridge
Coastal GasLink’s
pipeline project
Morice River Forest Service Rd.
TC Energy’s
existing gas
transmission
system
0
1
KM
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, source: b.c. rcmp;
thetyee.ca
Dawson
Creek
ALASKA
Site of protests near Morice River
Houston
ALTA.
Kitimat
Prince
George
Haida
Gwaii
16
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
Banks
Island
97
Unist’ot’en
Camp
0
80
KM
Morice River
Kamloops
Morice River
Bridge
Coastal GasLink’s
pipeline project
Morice River Forest Service Rd.
TC Energy’s
existing gas
transmission
system
0
1
KM
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca
A Wet’suwet’en who’s who
Within the Wet’suwet’en Nation, the pipeline dispute hinges on an old question many First Nations in Canada face: Whether authority over resource development lies with elected band councils, hereditary leaders or both. The elected band council, whose authority is coded in the federal Indian Act, signed an agreement with Coastal GasLink, along with 19 other B.C. nations who accepted the pipeline. But the Wet’suwet’en also have a system of five matrilineal clans and 13 houses, each of which has at least one hereditary chief. Together the chiefs oversee traditional territories that, like many First Nations lands in B.C., were never ceded by treaty.
Some house chiefs supported the pipeline, only to have their titles stripped by other chiefs. Eight of the house chiefs say the risk of environmental damage to the land is too great to allow the pipeline, and are part of the movement against it. This includes Herb Naziel, chief of the Gilseyhu clan's Birchbark House, who is the defendant in a lawsuit by Coastal GasLink along with his former partner, Freda Huson. Coastal GasLink accuses them of being the ones behind the Unist’ot’en camp, which is affiliated with another Gilseyhu house, Dark House.
WET’SUWET’EN NATION
The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans
and 13 house groups in the British Columbia
Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the
Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of
hereditary chiefs in the area.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs
GIL_SEYHU
Clan name
(Big Frog Clan)
Hereditary
title
Goohlaht
Yex T’sa wit’ant’
House name
(Thin House)
Knedebeas
Unist’ot’en
is affiliated
with
Dark House
Yex T’sa wil_
k’us
(Dark House)
Samooh
Kayex
(Birchbark House)
GITDUMDEN
LAKSILYU
(Small Frog Clan)
(Wolf and Bear Clan)
Wah Tah Kwets
Woos
Kwen Beegh Yex
Cassyex
(House Beside the Fire)
(Grizzly House)
Hagwilnegh
Gisday’wa
G’en egh l_a yex
Kaiyexweniits
(House of Many Eyes)
(House in the Middle
of Many)
Wah Tah K’eght
Tsee K’al K’e yex
Madeek
(House on a Flat Rock)
Anaskaski
(Where it Lies
Blocking the Trail)
TSAYU
LAKSAMSHU
(Beaver Clan)
(Fireweed and Owl Clan)
Kloum Khun
Kwees
Medzeyex
Djakanyex
(Beaver House)
(Owl House)
Namox
Smogelgem
Tsa K’en yex
Tsaiyex
(Rafters on
Beaver House)
(Sun House)
Note: In this version of the chart, the order of the
clans has been stacked due to space considerations.
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: wetsuweten.com
WET’SUWET’EN NATION
The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13
house groups in the British Columbia Interior.
A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en,
represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs
GIL_SEYHU
Clan name
(Big Frog Clan)
Hereditary
title
Goohlaht
Yex T’sa wit’ant’
House name
(Thin House)
Knedebeas
Unist’ot’en
is affiliated
with
Dark House
Yex T’sa wil_
k’us
(Dark House)
Samooh
Kayex
(Birchbark House)
LAKSILYU
GITDUMDEN
(Small Frog Clan)
(Wolf and Bear Clan)
Wah Tah Kwets
Woos
Kwen Beegh Yex
Cassyex
(House Beside the Fire)
(Grizzly House)
Hagwilnegh
Gisday’wa
G’en egh l_a yex
Kaiyexweniits
(House of Many Eyes)
(House in the Middle
of Many)
Wah Tah K’eght
Tsee K’al K’e yex
Madeek
(House on a Flat Rock)
Anaskaski
(Where it Lies
Blocking the Trail)
TSAYU
LAKSAMSHU
(Beaver Clan)
(Fireweed and Owl Clan)
Kloum Khun
Kwees
Medzeyex
Djakanyex
(Beaver House)
(Owl House)
Namox
Smogelgem
Tsa K’en yex
Tsaiyex
(Rafters on
Beaver House)
(Sun House)
Note: In this version of the chart, the order of the
clans has been stacked due to space considerations.
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com
WET’SUWET’EN NATION
The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13 house groups in the British
Columbia Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents
the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs
GILSEYHU
LAKSILYU
GITDUMDEN
Clan name
(Big Frog Clan)
(Small Frog Clan)
(Wolf and Bear Clan)
Hereditary
title
Goohlaht
Wah Tah Kwets
Woos
Yex T’sa wit’ant’
Kwen Beegh Yex
Cassyex
House name
(Thin House)
(House Beside the Fire)
(Grizzly House)
Knedebeas
Unist’ot’en
is affiliated
with
Dark House
Hagwilnegh
Gisday’wa
Yex T’sa wil_
k’us
G’en egh l_a yex
Kaiyexweniits
(House of Many Eyes)
(House in the
Middle of Many)
(Dark House)
Wah Tah K’eght
Samooh
Madeek
Tsee K’al K’e yex
Kayex
Anaskaski
(House on a Flat Rock)
(Birchbark House)
(Where it Lies
Blocking the Trail)
TSAYU
LAKSAMSHU
(Beaver Clan)
(Fireweed and Owl Clan)
Kloum Khun
Kwees
Note: In this
version of
the chart, the
order of the
clans has been
stacked due to
space consider-
ations.
Medzeyex
Djakanyex
(Beaver House)
(Owl House)
Na’Moks
Smogelgem
Tsa K’en yex
Tsaiyex
(Rafters on
Beaver House)
(Sun House)
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com
WET’SUWET’EN NATION
The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13 house groups in the British Columbia Interior.
A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs
LAKSILYU
TSAYU
LAKSAMSHU
GITDUMDEN
GILSEYHU
Clan name
(Big Frog Clan)
(Small Frog Clan)
(Beaver Clan)
(Fireweed and Owl Clan)
(Wolf and Bear Clan)
Hereditary
title
Kloum Khun
Goohlaht
Wah Tah Kwets
Kwees
Woos
Yex T’sa wit’ant’
Kwen Beegh Yex
Djakanyex
Cassyex
Medzeyex
House name
(Thin House)
(House Beside the Fire)
(Grizzly House)
(Beaver House)
(Owl House)
Knedebeas
Unist’ot’en
is affiliated
with
Dark House
Hagwilnegh
Na’Moks
Smogelgem
Gisday’wa
Yex T’sa wil_
k’us
G’en egh l_a yex
Tsa K’en yex
Kaiyexweniits
Tsaiyex
(House of Many Eyes)
(Rafters on
Beaver House)
(Sun House)
(House in the Middle
of Many)
(Dark House)
Wah Tah K’eght
Samooh
Tsee K’al K’e yex
Kayex
Madeek
(House on a Flat Rock)
(Birchbark House)
Anaskaski
(Where it Lies Blocking
the Trail)
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com
WET’SUWET’EN NATION
Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House, one of 13 hereditary house groups under the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia’s
Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area.
Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs
LAKSILYU
TSAYU
LAKSAMSHU
GITDUMDEN
GILSEYHU
Clan name
(Big Frog Clan)
(Small Frog Clan)
(Beaver Clan)
(Fireweed and Owl Clan)
(Wolf and Bear Clan)
Hereditary
title
Kloum Khun
Goohlaht
Wah Tah Kwets
Kwees
Woos
Yex T’sa wit’ant’
Kwen Beegh Yex
Djakanyex
Cassyex
Medzeyex
House name
(Thin House)
(House Beside the Fire)
(Grizzly House)
(Beaver House)
(Owl House)
Knedebeas
Unist’ot’en
is affiliated
with
Dark House
Hagwilnegh
Na’Moks
Smogelgem
Gisday’wa
Yex T’sa wil_
k’us
G’en egh l_a yex
Tsa K’en yex
Tsaiyex
Kaiyexweniits
(House of Many Eyes)
(Rafters on
Beaver House)
(Sun House)
(House in the Middle
of Many)
(Dark House)
Wah Tah K’eght
Samooh
Tsee K’al K’e yex
Kayex
Madeek
(Birchbark House)
(House on a Flat Rock)
Anaskaski
(Where it Lies Blocking
the Trail)
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com
The legal issues at stake
Land claims: The pipeline opponents’ case hinges on the 1997 Delgamuukw decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, which involved land claims by the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan people. It upheld Indigenous peoples’ rights to lands never ceded by treaty, but didn’t answer specific questions of title by the Wet’suwet’en or Gitxsan.
Artifacts: The hereditary chiefs have also pinned their legal arguments on stone artifacts they say were unearthed at Camp 9A, a site on the construction route. B.C. government protocols require a perimeter around sites where heritage objects are found. There is no doubt that the artifacts are authentic, but legal action by Coastal GasLink has disputed whether they were really found there or planted to prevent construction. The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang interviewed more than 20 people familiar with the case and examined court records to piece together the timeline of how the artifacts were found and the debate about what should happen to Camp 9A.
More reading
Opinion
Stephen O'Neill: For the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan peoples, justice has been denied. What else is new?
Editorial: Wet’suwet’en politics collide with a natural gas pipeline
In depth
In Wet’suwet’en territory, torn loyalties over the future of a nation and a pipeline
The Globe’s coverage of the 2019 Wet’suwet’en standoff
‘I’m here in support of the Wet’suwet’en people’: Portraits of protest at the anti-pipeline camp in B.C.
Protests erupt across the country in showdown over B.C. natural gas pipeline
Indigenous land rights: The big picture
This pipeline is challenging Indigenous law and Western law. Who really owns the land?
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from Brent Jang, Wendy Stueck and The Canadian Press
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.