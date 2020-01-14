Wet’suwet’en chiefs vs. Coastal GasLink: A guide to the dispute over a B.C. pipeline

Open this photo in gallery Near Houston, B.C., Jan. 8: Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en Nation cut trees to use for a canvas tent. Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

The latest

The Coastal GasLink pipeline will be built, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Monday amid a long-simmering dispute with hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who oppose it. “The courts have confirmed that this project can proceed, and it will proceed,” Mr. Horgan said, denying that chiefs should have a veto Coastal GasLink. “The rule of law must prevail.”

RCMP set up a checkpoint Monday to limit access to a section of forest road where the Wet’suwet’en chiefs’ supporters are camped. It is a first step toward enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction granting construction crews access to the road. The Mounties also launched a criminal investigation after partly cut trees and stacks of tires and accelerants were found on the road.

The pipeline has been approved by both the B.C. and federal governments, but it has come under criticism from Amnesty International, B.C.'s Human Rights Commission and the UN Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, who say all First Nations affected by the pipeline should give free, prior and informed consent before it can proceed.





The backstory

Open this photo in gallery Jan. 9, 2019: A blockade stands near the Unist'ot'en camp near Houston, B.C. Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

In early 2019, a forestry road near Houston, B.C., was the scene of a tense standoff between RCMP and members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. At issue were Coastal GasLink’s plans to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory, part of a $6.6-billion project to bring natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat on the coast. The Wet’suwet’en’s elected band council supported it, but hereditary chiefs remained opposed.

At two Wet’suwet’en camps, Unist’ot’en and Gidimt’en, blockades obstructed Coastal GasLink’s path to build the pipeline. RCMP set up roadblocks and arrested people to enforce an injunction allowing workers to use the road. Days later, the threat of more conflict was averted by an agreement that the RCMP would leave Unist’ot’en’s healing lodge alone and allow the Wet’suwet’en to trap in the backcountry unimpeded.

In the year since then, Coastal GasLink cleared some land to make room for construction workers’ camps, but disputes over the pipeline and trapping rights continued to escalate in the area. Coastal GasLink said staff found trees partly cut down on a road to Unist’ot’en. A Wet’suwet’en clan gave Coastal GasLink an eviction notice and cancelled the deal reached the year before. Eventually Coastal GasLink put construction on hold. Meanwhile, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that the anti-pipeline group had harmed Coastal GasLink’s interests and RCMP had another deadline to enforce an injunction.

Story continues below advertisement

Dawson Creek ALASKA Site of protests near Morice River Houston Kitimat ALTA. Prince George 16 BRITISH COLUMBIA Banks Island 97 Unist'ot'en Camp 0 80 KM Morice River Kamloops Morice River Bridge Coastal GasLink's pipeline project Morice R. Forest Service Rd. TC Energy's existing gas transmission system 0 1 KM JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca





A Wet’suwet’en who’s who

Open this photo in gallery John Ridsdale, also called Namoks, is one of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Within the Wet’suwet’en Nation, the pipeline dispute hinges on an old question many First Nations in Canada face: Whether authority over resource development lies with elected band councils, hereditary leaders or both. The elected band council, whose authority is coded in the federal Indian Act, signed an agreement with Coastal GasLink, along with 19 other B.C. nations who accepted the pipeline. But the Wet’suwet’en also have a system of five matrilineal clans and 13 houses, each of which has at least one hereditary chief. Together the chiefs oversee traditional territories that, like many First Nations lands in B.C., were never ceded by treaty.

Some house chiefs supported the pipeline, only to have their titles stripped by other chiefs. Eight of the house chiefs say the risk of environmental damage to the land is too great to allow the pipeline, and are part of the movement against it. This includes Herb Naziel, chief of the Gilseyhu clan's Birchbark House, who is the defendant in a lawsuit by Coastal GasLink along with his former partner, Freda Huson. Coastal GasLink accuses them of being the ones behind the Unist’ot’en camp, which is affiliated with another Gilseyhu house, Dark House.

WET’SUWET’EN NATION The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13 house groups in the British Columbia Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area. Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs GIL_SEYHU Clan name (Big Frog Clan) Hereditary title Goohlaht Yex T’sa wit’ant’ House name (Thin House) Knedebeas Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House Yex T’sa wil_ k’us (Dark House) Samooh Kayex (Birchbark House) GITDUMDEN LAKSILYU (Small Frog Clan) (Wolf and Bear Clan) Wah Tah Kwets Woos Kwen Beegh Yex Cassyex (House Beside the Fire) (Grizzly House) Hagwilnegh Gisday’wa G’en egh l_a yex Kaiyexweniits (House of Many Eyes) (House in the Middle of Many) Wah Tah K’eght Tsee K’al K’e yex Madeek (House on a Flat Rock) Anaskaski (Where it Lies Blocking the Trail) TSAYU LAKSAMSHU (Beaver Clan) (Fireweed and Owl Clan) Kloum Khun Kwees Medzeyex Djakanyex (Beaver House) (Owl House) Namox Smogelgem Tsa K’en yex Tsaiyex (Rafters on Beaver House) (Sun House) Note: In this version of the chart, the order of the clans has been stacked due to space considerations. JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE: wetsuweten.com WET’SUWET’EN NATION The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13 house groups in the British Columbia Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area. Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs GIL_SEYHU Clan name (Big Frog Clan) Hereditary title Goohlaht Yex T’sa wit’ant’ House name (Thin House) Knedebeas Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House Yex T’sa wil_ k’us (Dark House) Samooh Kayex (Birchbark House) LAKSILYU GITDUMDEN (Small Frog Clan) (Wolf and Bear Clan) Wah Tah Kwets Woos Kwen Beegh Yex Cassyex (House Beside the Fire) (Grizzly House) Hagwilnegh Gisday’wa G’en egh l_a yex Kaiyexweniits (House of Many Eyes) (House in the Middle of Many) Wah Tah K’eght Tsee K’al K’e yex Madeek (House on a Flat Rock) Anaskaski (Where it Lies Blocking the Trail) TSAYU LAKSAMSHU (Beaver Clan) (Fireweed and Owl Clan) Kloum Khun Kwees Medzeyex Djakanyex (Beaver House) (Owl House) Namox Smogelgem Tsa K’en yex Tsaiyex (Rafters on Beaver House) (Sun House) Note: In this version of the chart, the order of the clans has been stacked due to space considerations. JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com WET’SUWET’EN NATION The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13 house groups in the British Columbia Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area. Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs GILSEYHU LAKSILYU GITDUMDEN Clan name (Big Frog Clan) (Small Frog Clan) (Wolf and Bear Clan) Hereditary title Goohlaht Wah Tah Kwets Woos Yex T’sa wit’ant’ Kwen Beegh Yex Cassyex House name (Thin House) (House Beside the Fire) (Grizzly House) Knedebeas Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House Hagwilnegh Gisday’wa Yex T’sa wil_ k’us G’en egh l_a yex Kaiyexweniits (House of Many Eyes) (House in the Middle of Many) (Dark House) Wah Tah K’eght Samooh Madeek Tsee K’al K’e yex Kayex Anaskaski (House on a Flat Rock) (Birchbark House) (Where it Lies Blocking the Trail) TSAYU LAKSAMSHU (Beaver Clan) (Fireweed and Owl Clan) Kloum Khun Kwees Note: In this version of the chart, the order of the clans has been stacked due to space consider- ations. Medzeyex Djakanyex (Beaver House) (Owl House) Na’Moks Smogelgem Tsa K’en yex Tsaiyex (Rafters on Beaver House) (Sun House) JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com WET’SUWET’EN NATION The Wet'suwet'en Nation comprises five clans and 13 house groups in the British Columbia Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area. Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs LAKSILYU TSAYU LAKSAMSHU GITDUMDEN GILSEYHU Clan name (Big Frog Clan) (Small Frog Clan) (Beaver Clan) (Fireweed and Owl Clan) (Wolf and Bear Clan) Hereditary title Kloum Khun Goohlaht Wah Tah Kwets Kwees Woos Yex T’sa wit’ant’ Kwen Beegh Yex Djakanyex Cassyex Medzeyex House name (Thin House) (House Beside the Fire) (Grizzly House) (Beaver House) (Owl House) Knedebeas Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House Hagwilnegh Na’Moks Smogelgem Gisday’wa Yex T’sa wil_ k’us G’en egh l_a yex Tsa K’en yex Kaiyexweniits Tsaiyex (House of Many Eyes) (Rafters on Beaver House) (Sun House) (House in the Middle of Many) (Dark House) Wah Tah K’eght Samooh Tsee K’al K’e yex Kayex Madeek (House on a Flat Rock) (Birchbark House) Anaskaski (Where it Lies Blocking the Trail) JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com WET’SUWET’EN NATION Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House, one of 13 hereditary house groups under the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia’s Interior. A non-profit society, the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, represents the interests of hereditary chiefs in the area. Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs LAKSILYU TSAYU LAKSAMSHU GITDUMDEN GILSEYHU Clan name (Big Frog Clan) (Small Frog Clan) (Beaver Clan) (Fireweed and Owl Clan) (Wolf and Bear Clan) Hereditary title Kloum Khun Goohlaht Wah Tah Kwets Kwees Woos Yex T’sa wit’ant’ Kwen Beegh Yex Djakanyex Cassyex Medzeyex House name (Thin House) (House Beside the Fire) (Grizzly House) (Beaver House) (Owl House) Knedebeas Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House Hagwilnegh Na’Moks Smogelgem Gisday’wa Yex T’sa wil_ k’us G’en egh l_a yex Tsa K’en yex Tsaiyex Kaiyexweniits (House of Many Eyes) (Rafters on Beaver House) (Sun House) (House in the Middle of Many) (Dark House) Wah Tah K’eght Samooh Tsee K’al K’e yex Kayex Madeek (Birchbark House) (House on a Flat Rock) Anaskaski (Where it Lies Blocking the Trail) JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: wetsuweten.com





The legal issues at stake

Land claims: The pipeline opponents’ case hinges on the 1997 Delgamuukw decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, which involved land claims by the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan people. It upheld Indigenous peoples’ rights to lands never ceded by treaty, but didn’t answer specific questions of title by the Wet’suwet’en or Gitxsan.

Artifacts: The hereditary chiefs have also pinned their legal arguments on stone artifacts they say were unearthed at Camp 9A, a site on the construction route. B.C. government protocols require a perimeter around sites where heritage objects are found. There is no doubt that the artifacts are authentic, but legal action by Coastal GasLink has disputed whether they were really found there or planted to prevent construction. The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang interviewed more than 20 people familiar with the case and examined court records to piece together the timeline of how the artifacts were found and the debate about what should happen to Camp 9A.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Brent Jang, Wendy Stueck and The Canadian Press

