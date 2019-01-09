'I’m here in support of the Wet’suwet’en people’: Portraits of protest at the anti-pipeline camp in B.C.

A remote forestry road in northern B.C. has become a political fault line between the energy industry the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and hereditary chiefs from that nation who oppose a natural-gas pipeline on their traditional territory.
Fourteen people were arrested Monday near Gidimt’en, a checkpoint erected on the road last month. The RCMP were enforcing a Dec. 14 injunction ordering the demonstrators at Gidim’ten and an older checkpoint, Unist’ot’en, from barring the construction crews from the road. The checkpoints are backed by the Wet’suwet’en’s clan elders, who oppose the pipeline, but the elected band councils support the pipeline and have an agreement with its builders, Coastal GasLink.
The arrests prompted nationwide protests on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at Unist’ot’en, demonstrators were preparing for the RCMP to come there next. Photographer Jimmy Jeong met some of them and asked why they came out. This is what they said.
Dawson
Creek
ALASKA
Site of protests near Morice River
Houston
Kitimat
ALTA.
Prince
George
16
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
Banks
Island
97
Unist’ot’en
Camp
0
80
KM
Morice River
Kamloops
Morice River
Bridge
Coastal GasLink’s
pipeline project
Morice R. Forest Service Rd.
TransCanada’s
existing gas
transmission
system
0
1
KM
JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca
I’m here to support the Unist’ot’en in defending the land against the big greedy corporations.— Adam Gagnon, hereditary Wing Chief of the Firewheat Clan
I’m here to support the Unist’ot’en camp and protect the waters. Our waters were contaminated with mercury. When I grew up we used to drink that contaminated water. Our fish were contaminated.— Tange Joseph, Fort Babine
We are here for protection of rivers and creeks that our salmon use for habitats. This is our father clan territory. And in honour of our father we are here. One Strong Nation.— Brian and Gary Michell, from Tse-Kya, Wet’suwet’en fishery technicians
I’m here for my daughters and the next generations to come.— Gretchen Woodman, Smithers, B.C.
I’m here because I want to be supportive of people here. And I want to support my youngest son Denzel who is inside the Unist’ot’en blockade.— Art Wilson, Wolf Chief of Kispiox
