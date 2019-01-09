'I’m here in support of the Wet’suwet’en people’: Portraits of protest at the anti-pipeline camp in B.C.

Open this photo in gallery 'I’m here in support of the Wet’suwet’en people in protecting the sovereignty and sacred inherent right to protect their land,' says Sabina Dennis of the Dakelh Cariboo Clan, shown on Tuesday at the Unist'ot'en camp in northern B.C., where members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation and their allies are opposed to a pipeline project. Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

A remote forestry road in northern B.C. has become a political fault line between the energy industry the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and hereditary chiefs from that nation who oppose a natural-gas pipeline on their traditional territory.

Fourteen people were arrested Monday near Gidimt’en, a checkpoint erected on the road last month. The RCMP were enforcing a Dec. 14 injunction ordering the demonstrators at Gidim’ten and an older checkpoint, Unist’ot’en, from barring the construction crews from the road. The checkpoints are backed by the Wet’suwet’en’s clan elders, who oppose the pipeline, but the elected band councils support the pipeline and have an agreement with its builders, Coastal GasLink.

The arrests prompted nationwide protests on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at Unist’ot’en, demonstrators were preparing for the RCMP to come there next. Photographer Jimmy Jeong met some of them and asked why they came out. This is what they said.

Dawson Creek ALASKA Site of protests near Morice River Houston Kitimat ALTA. Prince George 16 BRITISH COLUMBIA Banks Island 97 Unist’ot’en Camp 0 80 KM Morice River Kamloops Morice River Bridge Coastal GasLink’s pipeline project Morice R. Forest Service Rd. TransCanada’s existing gas transmission system 0 1 KM JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca Dawson Creek ALASKA Site of protests near Morice River Houston ALTA. Kitimat Prince George 16 BRITISH COLUMBIA Banks Island 97 Unist’ot’en Camp 0 80 KM Morice River Kamloops Morice River Bridge Coastal GasLink’s pipeline project Morice River Forest Service Rd. TransCanada’s existing gas transmission system 0 1 KM JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca Dawson Creek ALASKA Site of protests near Morice River Houston ALTA. Kitimat Prince George Haida Gwaii 16 BRITISH COLUMBIA Banks Island 97 Unist’ot’en Camp 0 80 KM Morice River Kamloops Morice River Bridge Coastal GasLink’s pipeline project Morice River Forest Service Rd. TransCanada’s existing gas transmission system 0 1 KM JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, source: b.c. rcmp; thetyee.ca







Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong

I’m here to support the Unist’ot’en in defending the land against the big greedy corporations. — Adam Gagnon, hereditary Wing Chief of the Firewheat Clan





Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong

I’m here to support the Unist’ot’en camp and protect the waters. Our waters were contaminated with mercury. When I grew up we used to drink that contaminated water. Our fish were contaminated. — Tange Joseph, Fort Babine





Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong

We are here for protection of rivers and creeks that our salmon use for habitats. This is our father clan territory. And in honour of our father we are here. One Strong Nation. — Brian and Gary Michell, from Tse-Kya, Wet’suwet’en fishery technicians





Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

I’m here for my daughters and the next generations to come. — Gretchen Woodman, Smithers, B.C.





Open this photo in gallery Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

I’m here because I want to be supportive of people here. And I want to support my youngest son Denzel who is inside the Unist’ot’en blockade. — Art Wilson, Wolf Chief of Kispiox







