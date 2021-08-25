Who belongs at skate parks?

Vancouver City Council didn’t anticipate a surge of interest in skateboarding when it approved a renewal of East Vancouver’s Britannia Community Centre that did not include the skate park, which was built years ago atop an old tennis court. But over the course of the pandemic and Tokyo Olympics, grassroots organizations have made a big impact on the popularity of the sport.
Ryme Lahcene is the founder of Takeover Skateboarding, which organizes meetups, events and informal mentorships for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and two-spirit folks at skate parks around the city. The organization’s goal is to claim space for underrepresented groups in the skateboarding community.
“All my life I thought I couldn’t skate because I had never really seen anyone like me skate,” Lahcene said. “When I was first starting, I really felt like I was taking up space because I was slower, I was learning to push, and I really felt like I was in the way, but actually I wasn’t. I was allowed as much as anyone else to occupy the spaces.”
“There’s so few activities for youth that are free and accessible in Vancouver. … It’s BIPOC kids that pay the price. We need to show up for Black, Indigenous and POC kids and offer spaces where they get to be in touch with their creativity, they get to be around community, and where they get to experience movement.”
Skateboarder Kealy Allen attended a recent meetup at the Britannia Community Centre.
“Takeover Skateboarding provides females with a sense of belonging in the Vancouver skate community,” she said. “Their positivity, encouragement and inclusivity always motivates me to skate more. The courts are more than just a place to skateboard. They bring community and are a second home to many, including myself. Taking the courts away from the Vancouver skate community wouldn’t go down without a fight. I’d literally tie myself to a ramp.”
Words and photos by Alia Youssef
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.