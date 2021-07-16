 Skip to main content
// //

British Columbia

Wildfire evacuation order, alerts in B.C., but showers in forecast for some areas

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The sky glows orange as the Tremont Creek wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance behind St. Gerard's Catholic Church, in Ashcroft, B.C., on July 15.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The evolving wildfire situation in British Columbia prompted another evacuation order as flames from an out-of-control blaze threaten a rural area of northern B.C.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Takla Nation updated an alert to an evacuation order late Thursday for a remote region northwest of Mackenzie that could be cut off by a 63-square kilometre wildfire that has been burning since Canada Day.

Elsewhere, evacuation alerts have been issued for more than 300 properties near separate wildfires in the Cariboo and Thompson-Nicola regional districts, but an evacuation order has been lifted for 61 properties around Bonaparte Lake, north of Kamloops.

More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province, affecting about 1,500 properties where residents were ordered to leave earlier this week and evacuation alerts remain up for many more, including the entire communities of 100 Mile House, Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

Environment Canada says heat warnings for parts of the central and southern Interior have ended but wildfire smoke means air quality advisories are posted for most of the eastern half of B.C., with conditions not expected to improve through the weekend.

Some parts of the Interior could see showers but the weather office says any rain in the wildfire-ringed are of 100 Mile House over the next 24 hours could be accompanied by lightning.

