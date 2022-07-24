A wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., is shown in a July 22, 2022, handout photo. The estimated size of the wildfire has been reduced thanks to more accurate mapping.The Canadian Press

The estimated size of a wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has been reduced thanks to more accurate mapping, but the BC Wildfire Service warns there’s still a risk it will grow.

The wildfire service says in an update the Nohomin Creek wildfire has scorched nearly 22 square kilometres of land, not the 25 square kilometres previously reported.

It says hot and dry conditions this week will not only increase the risk of fire activity but is also adding extra challenges for personnel on the ground.

Crews on both the north and south flanks of the fire are making progress, but sizzling temperatures means they need to take frequent breaks to prevent heat stress and exhaustion.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the region will approach 40 C by mid week and a special air quality statement for the Fraser Canyon warns of the dangers of inhaling wildfire smoke.

Officials have said the fire burned several homes after it was discovered just northwest of Lytton, prompting several evacuation orders by the Lytton First Nation and Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

