Wildfire near Lytton, B.C. spreading over steep, rocky terrain

Open this photo in gallery A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. on June 18, 2021. The BC Wildfire Service says a blaze in the Fraser Canyon has been renamed and is now classified as out-of-control having charred 2.5 square kilometres south of Lytton. HO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s Wildfire Service says an out-of-control blaze in the Fraser Canyon has grown further burning 3.5 square kilometres of bush south of Lytton, B.C.

The service says the George Road wildfire is scattered across steep and rocky terrain, creating “different fingers and spots.”

It says crews took advantage of cooler temperatures Saturday, but will focus on long-term management and control since the weather is forecast to get hotter and drier this week.

Seventy-seven firefighters backed by nine helicopters are fighting the blaze with two water tenders and two pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire began Wednesday, and the service says is suspected to be human-caused but remains under investigation.

Evacuation alerts have been issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation for 10 homes in the area.

