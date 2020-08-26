Wildfire that sparked evacuations reclassified as ‘held’ near Penticton, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery A helicopter drops water on the Christie Mountain wildfire, in Penticton, B.C., on Aug. 21, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire smouldering south of Penticton, B.C., is now unlikely to spread.

The service reclassified the fire, which has scorched more than 20 square kilometres on the east side of Skaha Lake, as “held” on Tuesday.

The service uses four stages of classification for blazes: out of control, held, under control and out.

A fire is held when the service believes that with the resources committed to the fire, enough action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread under prevailing or forecasted conditions.

The majority of residents forced to flee the fire have been allowed to return home and authorities have said they hope to lift the evacuation order for 74 remaining properties soon.

Evacuation alerts covering more than 3,700 other properties have also been lifted.

